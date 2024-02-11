I Asked 10 Who What Wear Staffers What They Want to Buy for Spring—Here's What Came In

Through the grey days, we're beginning to see a sprinkle of sunshine that can only mean one thing—spring is on the way. Soon enough, bright sunshine, al fresco dinners and Saturday afternoons in pub gardens will be the norm. And the Who What Wear UK team can't wait. The first signs of the new season are already showing at our favourite retailers, and in preparation we're giving you a sneak peek at the wonders populating our editors spring 2024 wish lists. Buckle in, its a good one.

In our roles, we keep up with the latest runway trends, high street drops and exclusive releases, often months before they hit the shelves. All that to say, we've been clued up on the new spring arrivals since before Christmas. Ever since, our personal wish lists have been thoughtfully curated with daily care, ready and waiting for the first rise in temperatures. With decades of experience between us, our editors are able to discern the pieces that are fun for a trending moment, and those that will earn their keep within your forever wardrobe. But as a more discerning bunch, we're taking the new season as our chance to invest in chic-yet-timeless styles that you're sure to spot us in year after year.

Look out for investment bags that will serve as outfit companions throughout the seasons, sunny-weather dresses for everything from the office days to garden parties, and some clever light layers as our coats go into storage. Plus, a smattering of jewellery to tie it all together. What's more, our beauty team has applied their expertise to compile the skincare, wellness and beauty items they're adding to basket now. Each with our own individual style, you might just find some of our wish list items making their way to yours, too.

Keep scrolling to see our editors spring 2024 wish lists.

HANNAH ALMASSI, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Savette Tondo Small Leather Shoulder Bag £1235 SHOP NOW

Savette combines form and function with this elegant shoulder bag, featuring an adjustable strap for various ways to wear.

Nanushka Marghe Wrap-Rffect Faux Leather-Trimmed Maxi Dress £445 SHOP NOW

We've spotted so many chic draped dresses recently, but Nanushka makes a case for maxi hems and this deep brown hue.

The Frankie Shop Bailey Pleated Woven Maxi Skirt £273 SHOP NOW

Add a preppy flair with this pleated maxi skirt, featuring an elegant thigh-grazing slit.

MAXINE EGGENBERGER, DEPUTY EDITOR

Métier Market Weekend suede tote £2350 SHOP NOW

I've been searching for a practical yet elegant investment bag, and Métier's anti-trend designs were first to come to mind.

Dôen Quinn Tie-Detailed Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £286 SHOP NOW

It wouldn't be spring without a romantic Dôen dress.

Completedworks Recycled Gold Vermeil Crystal and Pearl Earrings £195 SHOP NOW

A pair to be treasured forever.

REMY FARRELL, FASHION EDITOR

Frame Le Bardot High-Rise Wide-Leg Stretch-Denim Jeans £280 SHOP NOW

I've spotted a few people sporting these classic Frame jeans, and now I plan to add them to my outfit rotations.

AEYDE Uma patent-leather Mary Jane ballet flats £245 SHOP NOW

With jeans, skirts, dresses and tailoring, Aeyde's Mary Janes are a go-everywhere shoe.

Toteme T-Lock Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1070 SHOP NOW

In the world of understated luxury, Toteme's T-lock bag reigns supreme.

REBECCA RHYS-EVANS, SENIOR FASHION & BEAUTY EDITOR, BRANDED CONTENT

Toteme Woven blazer £610 SHOP NOW

The light weave is ideal for balmier spring days. I'm looking to style this with the matching trousers, too.

The Frankie Shop Bonnie Croc-Effect Faux Leather Straight-Leg Pants £326 SHOP NOW

My hunt for the perfect faux leather trousers can finally come to an end.

Ferragamo Odette Embellished Croc-effect Leather Pumps £910 SHOP NOW

The sculptural heel and elegant t-bar straps set this pair apart.

ELEANOR VOUSDEN, BEAUTY EDITOR

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro £465 SHOP NOW Designed to help plump wrinkles from the inside out, and fend of acne-causing bacteria, I'm ready to rejuvenate my skin this spring.

Hourglass Shape & Sculpt Lip Liner - Candid 5 £30 SHOP NOW

These lip liners have serious staying power, and this shade is about to become my go-to for evening looks.

Loewe Hand Cleanser in Tomato Leaves £57 SHOP NOW

A treat for my hands, and my bathroom sink aesthetic, Loewe's hand cleanser has notes of Tomato Leaves, rich Fir Balsam and Oak Moss.

POPPY NASH, MANAGING EDITOR

The Frankie Shop Bea Oversized Cady Blazer £275 SHOP NOW

From the oversized fit to versatile shade, I'll be adding this oversized blazer to so many spring looks.

The Row Sofia 10 Large Nubuck Shoulder Bag £4360 SHOP NOW

The hard part is choosing between the deep brown or soft beige.

Loewe Anagram Embroidered Striped Stretch-Jersey Top £450 SHOP NOW

Loewe's anagram tank was a hit last year, and now its been updated with fun stripes for a French edge.

JERRYLYN SAGUIPED, AFFILIATES MANAGER

BOTTEGA VENETA East/West Andiamo small intrecciato leather tote £3410 SHOP NOW

FRAME + NET SUSTAIN high-rise jeans £300 SHOP NOW

SALOMON XT-6 GORE-TEX rubber-trimmed mesh sneakers £180 SHOP NOW

FLORRIE ALEXANDER, ACTING AFFILIATES EDITOR

Burberry The Kensington Long Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat £1890 SHOP NOW

Whilst I'm hoping for blazing sunshine, spring showers got their name somehow, making now the perfect time to invest in an iconic trench coat.

Toteme Curved Ribbed Stretch Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank £80 SHOP NOW

Of the outfits I've already saved for the new season, so many feature a simple white vest.

AGMES Small Sculpted Heart recycled sterling silver necklace £365 SHOP NOW

In my opinion, no outfit is complete without jewellery. Currently, I can't stop thinking about the organic shapes of Agmes.

HUMAA HUSSAIN, JUNIOR BRANDED CONTENT EDITOR

BOTTEGA VENETA Mini Wallace intrecciato leather shoulder bag £1620 SHOP NOW

When a bag has been on my wish-list for a while, I’m always waiting for the perfect time to bite the bullet. As soon as I saw this Lime Green variation I just had to make it mine.

JIMMY CHOO Maryanne 65 velvet and patent-leather slingback pumps £675 SHOP NOW

The most adventurous I will ever get with spring shoes is with sling-backs and this black patent pair from Jimmy Choo is just chef’s kiss.

CHLOÉ EYEWEAR Gayia cat-eye tortoiseshell recycled-acetate sunglasses £340 SHOP NOW

Is it even spring without a pair of new sunglasses to don? I’m adding this classic tortoiseshell pair from Chloé to my new-season wardrobe.

GRACE LINDSAY, BEAUTY WRITER

Loewe Home Scents Honeysuckle Small Scented Candle £85 SHOP NOW

Does anything say springtime quite like the scent of honeysuckle?

U Beauty The Super Tinted Hydrator £98 SHOP NOW

After the dry winter days, I'm looking to rehydrate and nourish my skin barrier with U Beauty's clever tinted hydrator.

Tom Ford Beauty Eau de Parfum, Santal Blush £220 SHOP NOW

With notes of Sandalwood, Cinnamon and rich Ylang Ylang, this is about to become my signature scent.

