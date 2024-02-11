I Asked 10 Who What Wear Staffers What They Want to Buy for Spring—Here's What Came In
Through the grey days, we're beginning to see a sprinkle of sunshine that can only mean one thing—spring is on the way. Soon enough, bright sunshine, al fresco dinners and Saturday afternoons in pub gardens will be the norm. And the Who What Wear UK team can't wait. The first signs of the new season are already showing at our favourite retailers, and in preparation we're giving you a sneak peek at the wonders populating our editors spring 2024 wish lists. Buckle in, its a good one.
In our roles, we keep up with the latest runway trends, high street drops and exclusive releases, often months before they hit the shelves. All that to say, we've been clued up on the new spring arrivals since before Christmas. Ever since, our personal wish lists have been thoughtfully curated with daily care, ready and waiting for the first rise in temperatures. With decades of experience between us, our editors are able to discern the pieces that are fun for a trending moment, and those that will earn their keep within your forever wardrobe. But as a more discerning bunch, we're taking the new season as our chance to invest in chic-yet-timeless styles that you're sure to spot us in year after year.
Look out for investment bags that will serve as outfit companions throughout the seasons, sunny-weather dresses for everything from the office days to garden parties, and some clever light layers as our coats go into storage. Plus, a smattering of jewellery to tie it all together. What's more, our beauty team has applied their expertise to compile the skincare, wellness and beauty items they're adding to basket now. Each with our own individual style, you might just find some of our wish list items making their way to yours, too.
Keep scrolling to see our editors spring 2024 wish lists.
HANNAH ALMASSI, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
SHOP HANNAH'S SPRING WISH LIST
Savette combines form and function with this elegant shoulder bag, featuring an adjustable strap for various ways to wear.
We've spotted so many chic draped dresses recently, but Nanushka makes a case for maxi hems and this deep brown hue.
Add a preppy flair with this pleated maxi skirt, featuring an elegant thigh-grazing slit.
MAXINE EGGENBERGER, DEPUTY EDITOR
SHOP MAXINE'S SPRING WISH LIST
I've been searching for a practical yet elegant investment bag, and Métier's anti-trend designs were first to come to mind.
It wouldn't be spring without a romantic Dôen dress.
A pair to be treasured forever.
REMY FARRELL, FASHION EDITOR
SHOP REMY'S SPRING WISH LIST
I've spotted a few people sporting these classic Frame jeans, and now I plan to add them to my outfit rotations.
With jeans, skirts, dresses and tailoring, Aeyde's Mary Janes are a go-everywhere shoe.
In the world of understated luxury, Toteme's T-lock bag reigns supreme.
REBECCA RHYS-EVANS, SENIOR FASHION & BEAUTY EDITOR, BRANDED CONTENT
SHOP REBECCA'S SPRING WISH LIST
The light weave is ideal for balmier spring days. I'm looking to style this with the matching trousers, too.
My hunt for the perfect faux leather trousers can finally come to an end.
The sculptural heel and elegant t-bar straps set this pair apart.
ELEANOR VOUSDEN, BEAUTY EDITOR
SHOP ELEANOR'S SPRING WISH LIST
Designed to help plump wrinkles from the inside out, and fend of acne-causing bacteria, I'm ready to rejuvenate my skin this spring.
These lip liners have serious staying power, and this shade is about to become my go-to for evening looks.
A treat for my hands, and my bathroom sink aesthetic, Loewe's hand cleanser has notes of Tomato Leaves, rich Fir Balsam and Oak Moss.
POPPY NASH, MANAGING EDITOR
SHOP POPPY'S SPRING WISH LIST
From the oversized fit to versatile shade, I'll be adding this oversized blazer to so many spring looks.
The hard part is choosing between the deep brown or soft beige.
Loewe's anagram tank was a hit last year, and now its been updated with fun stripes for a French edge.
JERRYLYN SAGUIPED, AFFILIATES MANAGER
SHOP JERRYLYN'S SPRING WISH LIST
FLORRIE ALEXANDER, ACTING AFFILIATES EDITOR
SHOP FLORRIE'S SPRING WISH LIST
Whilst I'm hoping for blazing sunshine, spring showers got their name somehow, making now the perfect time to invest in an iconic trench coat.
Of the outfits I've already saved for the new season, so many feature a simple white vest.
In my opinion, no outfit is complete without jewellery. Currently, I can't stop thinking about the organic shapes of Agmes.
HUMAA HUSSAIN, JUNIOR BRANDED CONTENT EDITOR
SHOP HUMAA'S SPRING WISH LIST
When a bag has been on my wish-list for a while, I’m always waiting for the perfect time to bite the bullet. As soon as I saw this Lime Green variation I just had to make it mine.
The most adventurous I will ever get with spring shoes is with sling-backs and this black patent pair from Jimmy Choo is just chef’s kiss.
Is it even spring without a pair of new sunglasses to don? I’m adding this classic tortoiseshell pair from Chloé to my new-season wardrobe.
GRACE LINDSAY, BEAUTY WRITER
SHOP GRACE'S SPRING WISH LIST
Does anything say springtime quite like the scent of honeysuckle?
After the dry winter days, I'm looking to rehydrate and nourish my skin barrier with U Beauty's clever tinted hydrator.
With notes of Sandalwood, Cinnamon and rich Ylang Ylang, this is about to become my signature scent.
Up Next, The Complete Capsule: Our List of the Best Basics Money Can Buy
As a contributor, Florrie covers new trends, easy style formulas and affordable fashion to make fashion as fun and accessible as possible. Having lived in France, she often shares her insight on achieving that je ne sais quoi with style. She has a particular love for handbags and an extensive collection to match.
When she's not working, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, normally with a coffee in hand.
-
I'm a Gen Z Editor—21 New-In Spring Buys My Friends and I Are Eyeing Right Now
The bolder, the better.
By Sennen Prickett
-
Whoa, These 5 Elevated Basics From the Nordstrom Sale Are Incredibly Chic
Effortless and easy pieces to wear forever.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
February Is One of the Best Months for Shopping—31 Stunning New Items I'm Eyeing
Spring forward.
By Allyson Payer