I Asked 10 Who What Wear Staffers What They Want to Buy for Spring—Here's What Came In

By Florrie Alexander
published

Through the grey days, we're beginning to see a sprinkle of sunshine that can only mean one thing—spring is on the way. Soon enough, bright sunshine, al fresco dinners and Saturday afternoons in pub gardens will be the norm. And the Who What Wear UK team can't wait. The first signs of the new season are already showing at our favourite retailers, and in preparation we're giving you a sneak peek at the wonders populating our editors spring 2024 wish lists. Buckle in, its a good one.

In our roles, we keep up with the latest runway trends, high street drops and exclusive releases, often months before they hit the shelves. All that to say, we've been clued up on the new spring arrivals since before Christmas. Ever since, our personal wish lists have been thoughtfully curated with daily care, ready and waiting for the first rise in temperatures. With decades of experience between us, our editors are able to discern the pieces that are fun for a trending moment, and those that will earn their keep within your forever wardrobe. But as a more discerning bunch, we're taking the new season as our chance to invest in chic-yet-timeless styles that you're sure to spot us in year after year.

Look out for investment bags that will serve as outfit companions throughout the seasons, sunny-weather dresses for everything from the office days to garden parties, and some clever light layers as our coats go into storage. Plus, a smattering of jewellery to tie it all together. What's more, our beauty team has applied their expertise to compile the skincare, wellness and beauty items they're adding to basket now. Each with our own individual style, you might just find some of our wish list items making their way to yours, too.

Keep scrolling to see our editors spring 2024 wish lists.

HANNAH ALMASSI, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Hannah wears a gold dress with black bow details

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

SHOP HANNAH'S SPRING WISH LIST

Tondo small leather shoulder bag
Savette
Tondo Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Savette combines form and function with this elegant shoulder bag, featuring an adjustable strap for various ways to wear.

+ NET SUSTAIN Marghe wrap-effect faux leather-trimmed stretch reycled-jersey maxi dress
Nanushka
Marghe Wrap-Rffect Faux Leather-Trimmed Maxi Dress

We've spotted so many chic draped dresses recently, but Nanushka makes a case for maxi hems and this deep brown hue.

Bailey pleated woven maxi skirt
The Frankie Shop
Bailey Pleated Woven Maxi Skirt

Add a preppy flair with this pleated maxi skirt, featuring an elegant thigh-grazing slit.

MAXINE EGGENBERGER, DEPUTY EDITOR

Maxine wears a white shirt, black top and cream skirt

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger)

SHOP MAXINE'S SPRING WISH LIST

Market Weekend suede tote
Métier
Market Weekend suede tote

I've been searching for a practical yet elegant investment bag, and Métier's anti-trend designs were first to come to mind.

+ NET SUSTAIN Quinn tie-detailed shirred organic cotton-poplin midi dress
Dôen
Quinn Tie-Detailed Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

It wouldn't be spring without a romantic Dôen dress.

+ NET SUSTAIN recycled gold vermeil crystal and pearl earrings
Completedworks
Recycled Gold Vermeil Crystal and Pearl Earrings

A pair to be treasured forever.

REMY FARRELL, FASHION EDITOR

Remy wears a black strapless top and grey trousers

(Image credit: @remyfarrell)

SHOP REMY'S SPRING WISH LIST

Le Bardot high-rise wide-leg stretch-denim jeans
Frame
Le Bardot High-Rise Wide-Leg Stretch-Denim Jeans

I've spotted a few people sporting these classic Frame jeans, and now I plan to add them to my outfit rotations.

Uma patent-leather Mary Jane ballet flats
AEYDE
Uma patent-leather Mary Jane ballet flats

With jeans, skirts, dresses and tailoring, Aeyde's Mary Janes are a go-everywhere shoe.

T-Lock textured-leather shoulder bag
Toteme
T-Lock Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

In the world of understated luxury, Toteme's T-lock bag reigns supreme.

REBECCA RHYS-EVANS, SENIOR FASHION & BEAUTY EDITOR, BRANDED CONTENT

Rebecca wears a blue blazer, beige knit, houndstooth skirt and loafers

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

SHOP REBECCA'S SPRING WISH LIST

Woven blazer
Toteme
Woven blazer

The light weave is ideal for balmier spring days. I'm looking to style this with the matching trousers, too.

Bonnie croc-effect faux leather straight-leg pants
The Frankie Shop
Bonnie Croc-Effect Faux Leather Straight-Leg Pants

My hunt for the perfect faux leather trousers can finally come to an end.

Odette embellished croc-effect leather pumps
Ferragamo
Odette Embellished Croc-effect Leather Pumps

The sculptural heel and elegant t-bar straps set this pair apart.

ELEANOR VOUSDEN, BEAUTY EDITOR

Eleanor wears a black textured jacket

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden)

SHOP ELEANOR'S SPRING WISH LIST

DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

Designed to help plump wrinkles from the inside out, and fend of acne-causing bacteria, I'm ready to rejuvenate my skin this spring.

Shape & Sculpt Lip Liner - Candid 5
Hourglass
Shape & Sculpt Lip Liner - Candid 5

These lip liners have serious staying power, and this shade is about to become my go-to for evening looks.

Hand Cleanser - Tomato Leaves, 360ml
Loewe
Hand Cleanser in Tomato Leaves

A treat for my hands, and my bathroom sink aesthetic, Loewe's hand cleanser has notes of Tomato Leaves, rich Fir Balsam and Oak Moss.

POPPY NASH, MANAGING EDITOR

Poppy wears a white dress and carries beige Loewe bag

(Image credit: @poppynash)

SHOP POPPY'S SPRING WISH LIST

Bea oversized cady blazer
The Frankie Shop
Bea Oversized Cady Blazer

From the oversized fit to versatile shade, I'll be adding this oversized blazer to so many spring looks.

Sofia 10 large nubuck shoulder bag
The Row
Sofia 10 Large Nubuck Shoulder Bag

The hard part is choosing between the deep brown or soft beige.

Anagram embroidered striped stretch-jersey top
Loewe
Anagram Embroidered Striped Stretch-Jersey Top

Loewe's anagram tank was a hit last year, and now its been updated with fun stripes for a French edge.

JERRYLYN SAGUIPED, AFFILIATES MANAGER

Jerrylyn wears a white t-shirt

(Image credit: Jerrylyn)

SHOP JERRYLYN'S SPRING WISH LIST

East/West Andiamo small intrecciato leather tote
BOTTEGA VENETA
East/West Andiamo small intrecciato leather tote

+ NET SUSTAIN high-rise jeans
FRAME
+ NET SUSTAIN high-rise jeans

XT-6 GORE-TEX rubber-trimmed mesh sneakers
SALOMON
XT-6 GORE-TEX rubber-trimmed mesh sneakers

FLORRIE ALEXANDER, ACTING AFFILIATES EDITOR

Florrie wears a black strapless top and silver stud earrings

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

SHOP FLORRIE'S SPRING WISH LIST

The Kensington Long cotton-gabardine trench coat
Burberry
The Kensington Long Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat

Whilst I'm hoping for blazing sunshine, spring showers got their name somehow, making now the perfect time to invest in an iconic trench coat.

+ NET SUSTAIN Curved ribbed stretch organic cotton-jersey tank
Toteme
Curved Ribbed Stretch Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank

Of the outfits I've already saved for the new season, so many feature a simple white vest.

Small Sculpted Heart recycled sterling silver necklace
AGMES
Small Sculpted Heart recycled sterling silver necklace

In my opinion, no outfit is complete without jewellery. Currently, I can't stop thinking about the organic shapes of Agmes.

HUMAA HUSSAIN, JUNIOR BRANDED CONTENT EDITOR

Humaa wears a soft brown cardigan

(Image credit: @humaa.hussain)

SHOP HUMAA'S SPRING WISH LIST

Mini Wallace intrecciato leather shoulder bag
BOTTEGA VENETA
Mini Wallace intrecciato leather shoulder bag

When a bag has been on my wish-list for a while, I’m always waiting for the perfect time to bite the bullet. As soon as I saw this Lime Green variation I just had to make it mine.

Maryanne 65 velvet and patent-leather slingback pumps
JIMMY CHOO
Maryanne 65 velvet and patent-leather slingback pumps

The most adventurous I will ever get with spring shoes is with sling-backs and this black patent pair from Jimmy Choo is just chef’s kiss.

Gayia cat-eye tortoiseshell recycled-acetate sunglasses
CHLOÉ EYEWEAR
Gayia cat-eye tortoiseshell recycled-acetate sunglasses

Is it even spring without a pair of new sunglasses to don? I’m adding this classic tortoiseshell pair from Chloé to my new-season wardrobe.

GRACE LINDSAY, BEAUTY WRITER

Grace wears a leather jacket, blue jeans and embellished mary jane flats

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__)

SHOP GRACE'S SPRING WISH LIST

Honeysuckle small scented candle, 170g
Loewe Home Scents
Honeysuckle Small Scented Candle

Does anything say springtime quite like the scent of honeysuckle?

The Super Tinted Hydrator - 01, 30ml
U Beauty
The Super Tinted Hydrator

After the dry winter days, I'm looking to rehydrate and nourish my skin barrier with U Beauty's clever tinted hydrator.

Eau de Parfum - Santal Blush, 50ml
Tom Ford Beauty
Eau de Parfum, Santal Blush

With notes of Sandalwood, Cinnamon and rich Ylang Ylang, this is about to become my signature scent.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie is a freelance fashion writer who has been working in the fashion industry for four years since graduating. Whilst studying French and history, she found herself focusing her final dissertation of the history of fashion, especially its empowerment of women. Her first internship landed her a job at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a role on the fashion team at Condé Nast Traveller. She has worked for various print and digital publications, including Vogue Italia, Stylist, Grazia and more, and has experience in personal shopping and styling. Florrie loves to expand her knowledge of all aspects of fashion and jewellery and has recently completed the De Beers Diamond Foundation course.

As a contributor, Florrie covers new trends, easy style formulas and affordable fashion to make fashion as fun and accessible as possible. Having lived in France, she often shares her insight on achieving that je ne sais quoi with style. She has a particular love for handbags and an extensive collection to match.

When she's not working, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, normally with a coffee in hand.
