There Are Strong Indications That the "Rich" Color Trend to Dethrone Chocolate Brown Is Here

Chocolate brown has become so ingrained in our lives (well, our fashion-related lives), that I hardly remember a time when it wasn't a trend. But let's face it—it's been a thing for awhile, and if you're itching for a new color trend, I get it. Also, I'm guessing that if you're looking for "the new chocolate brown", you appreciate how versatile chocolate-hued pieces are and how expensive the color looks. Luckily, the up-and-coming "rich" color trend for 2026 is equally versatile and expensive-looking.
How do I know the color I'm referring to is destined to be the next major color trend? Well, for starters, I keep seeing it among the new arrivals on my go-to retailers. Also, three very chic celebrities just wore it—Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Middleton, and Elsa Hosk. Yes, Huntington-Whiteley, Middleton, and Hosk all wore cognac-colored pieces within days of each other. Cognac can best be described as that elegant rusty brown hue between camel and chocolate brown. Huntington-Whiteley wore it in the form of a Nour Hammour leather jacket, Middleton via cognac pants, and Hosk with a The Row cognac suede Margaux bag. (Hosk was also photographed wearing a pair of cognac heels a couple of months ago.)
This is all a strong indication to me that cognac is on a mission to dethrone chocolate brown. Keep scrolling to see the It-girl proof and to shop some of my favorite cognac-colored pieces.
