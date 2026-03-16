Bruna Marquezine Channels That Oscar Glow in Custom Gucci

Say it ain't so! The 2025-2026 award season has officially come to a close. But not without delivering one—well, technically two if you count the Vanity Fair Oscar Party—final red carpet, thanks to the 98th annual Academy Awards. Sartorially speaking, it was a night of incredible highs and exciting whoas, from Best Actress winner Jessie Buckley's elegant nod to Grace Kelly and Teyana Taylor's unexpected feather-adorned Chanel by Matthieu Blazy moment to Elle Fanning's antique Cartier necklace and Chase Infiniti's lilac ruffled gown. After months and months of buildup, Hollywood's biggest night never disappoints with celebs and their stylists pulling out all of the stops.
Another case in point: Bruna Marquezine. Debuting a fresh bob, the Brazilian actress was radiant in custom Gucci. The sparkling, hand-crafted silver strapless gown worn with Wempe jewelry (including a 43-Carat diamond necklace), fit Marquezine like a glove, with the crystal-encrusted silhouette catching the light beautifully at every angle. The look, styled by Dani Michelle with hair by Danielle Priano and makeup by Diane Buzzetta, evoked timeless glamour with a modern twist.
The actress invited Who What Wear inside her getting ready suite to capture all the stunning details.
What does your Oscar morning look like?
My Oscar morning is usually very calm. I like to wake up slowly, have a light breakfast, listen to music, and take a moment for myself before everything starts. It’s a long and exciting day, so I try to begin it with a peaceful mindset.
What was the direction for your glam look? Did you and your team look at any specific references?
We wanted something classic yet modern and elegant. The idea was to complement the dress and keep the focus on a timeless beauty look.
You recently chopped your hair. What inspired the major hair change and what do you love about the new style?
I was ready for a change. Cutting my hair felt very freeing, and I love how fresh and modern it feels. It’s also been really fun (and easy) to style!
Tell us about the look you chose for the evening? What made it a standout amongst other options?
The look was a custom stretch crystal knit hand made in Italy by the Gucci atelier. When my stylist Dani showed me a photo I was so excited, but it was even better than I could've imagined when I actually got to try it on in person. It just had this incredible Oscars glow. It felt so timeless as a silhouette, but modern and fresh for fashion right now.
How did it make you feel when you first put it on?
I mean, look at it! It's so special. Who doesn’t love a little sparkle?! It really felt perfect for the occasion.
Any favorite details to note?
The look as a whole was so special, but the necklace was quite striking: 43 Carats of oval diamonds!
What’s your personal red carpet dressing philosophy?
For me, it’s always about feeling authentic and loyal to myself. That’s such a priority for me.
Who were you most excited to see/run into?
I'm particularly excited that Brazil is represented tonight by Wagner Moura. He was truly incredible in The Secret Agent.
What did the end of your night look like?
I went back to my hotel to change. Had to get into something I could dance in! Jet lag is no excuse on Oscars night.
Jessica Baker has 16 years of experience in the digital editorial fashion and entertainment space. She is currently the Executive Director, Entertainment at Who What Wear where she ideates, books, writes, and edits celebrity and entertainment features.