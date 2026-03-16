Second Life Podcast: Jessie Randall

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It may be a rather bold thing to declare, but almost every woman I know owns a pair of Loeffler Randall shoes. From incredibly cool ballet flats to the renowned Camellia heel that has become a staple in bridal wardrobes, Loeffler Randall has become the industry’s leading shoe brand. At the helm of the brand is Jessie Randall, the co-founder and chief creative officer, who has expanded the brand beyond footwear into handbags, accessories, ready-to-wear, and even a bridal boutique line.
loeffler randall
Camellia Pearl Pleated Bow Heel
And while Randall has always possessed a deep love for fashion, she actually began her career in advertising. After gaining the courage to make a significant career pivot, she entered the fashion world and began designing for major companies, including Coach and Banana Republic. These roles at industry giants provided valuable experience and insight. Eventually, Jessie and her husband Brian decided to build something of their own, and in 2005, they launched Loeffler Randall as a shoe brand.
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The company gained momentum quickly. Within the first few years, Loeffler Randall won a prestigious CFDA award and started expanding into additional categories beyond footwear. Signature designs—most notably the aforementioned Camellia Heels—quickly became a mainstay on wedding vision boards, beloved for their elegant, feminine appeal and lasting presence in bridal inspiration. More than 20 years later, Loeffler Randall has evolved into a thriving, multifaceted business carried in major retailers such as Net-a-Porter and Nordstrom, operating across four brick-and-mortar stores, and generating approximately $100 million in yearly total retail value (TRV).
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how, under her direction as chief creative officer, Loeffler Randall has maintained a clear identity: sophisticated yet joyful pieces that resonate with women around the world. And keep scrolling to shop some of the latest styles.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.