If you missed Hilary Duff the pop singer, good news—she just kicked off a mini tour ahead of the release of her new album. Her first stop was in London, and based on the first batch of outfits she's been spotted wearing, it's quickly becoming clear that her suitcases are filled with chic items. One of those is a 2026 basic trend that everyone's currently shopping for: a polo-neck pullover.
Ever since the trend was spotted on a model at the Chanel Métiers d’Art pre-fall 2026 runway show in NYC in December, collared zippered and buttoned pullover sweaters have been on every fashion person's mind, and Duff is clearly one of them. Not only that, she chose it in what I consider to be the ideal color: oatmeal. It looks expensive and is a bit more unexpected and interesting than, say, cream or gray. And speaking of gray, that's the trouser color she paired it with, which turned out to be a very chic choice. To finish things off, Duff accessorized with a pair of embellished black pointed-toe shoes and a Chanel 25 bag.
Keep scrolling to see Duff's look and shop chic oatmeal polo-neck sweaters for yourself.
