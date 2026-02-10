The key to looking chic is having a solid selection of beautiful basics and staples to lay the foundation for your best outfits. As a shopping editor, I'm always on the hunt for great, versatile pieces that can elevate any closet rotation. If you've been in the market for basics and staples, then it's your lucky day. Nordstrom is having a huge sale where you can score deep discounts on a range of quality items.
I did what I do best and sifted through 100s of chic Nordstrom sale items to find some key pieces worth shopping before they sell out. In the mix, you can expect quality everyday denim and a range of stunning shoe styles–among other items. Keep scrolling to uncover the best basics and staples on sale at Nordstrom right now.
Levi's
501® '90s Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
You can't go wrong with Levi's.
Levi's
501® '90s Straight Leg Jeans
501s are an WWW editor favorite cut.
Levi's®
Xl Straight Leg Jeans
I love the tie-waist belt detail.
L'AGENCE
Lourdes Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump
COACH
Park Knee High Boot
Avec Les Filles
Belted Longline Trench Coat
Such a great trench for under $100.
Cinq à Sept
Stellah Embroidery Pointed Toe Pump
Topshop
Twill Midi Circle Skirt
Socialite
Square Neck Stretch Corset Dress
An LBD will go a long way in your wardrobe.
An elevated take on a t-shirt.
Free People
Sloan Faux Leather Jacket
ALOHAS
Tb.490 Rife Sneaker
Such a great deal for this trending style.
Add a belt to tie together a look.