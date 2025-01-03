Move Over Skinny Jeans, This "Dated" Trouser Trend Just Made an Unexpected Return for 2025
As a style conscious editor, I'm quick not to label anything as "out" as fashion works in cycles, and as quickly as anything is considered "dated" it can be brought back again with the right styling. A perfect example of this is the 2025's latest trouser trend: the leather legging. Once considered the It-silhouette of the mid-noughties, the ultra skinny leg fell out of favour in the 2020s with shoppers preferring a looser, straight-leg, but in the post-Christmas binge we've found ourselves looking for comfortable pieces that are low-maintenance and high-impact, and leggings tick every box; but especially when they come with a glossy, polished finish.
Real leather, faux leather, coated or stretch, luxe leggings are proving to be a favourite amongst editors and celebs alike, with fans like Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley, Victoria Beckham, and Hailey Bieber keeping a pair in their regular rotation.
And, as we debate in the comment section whether skinny jeans are making a comeback or are gone for good, skinny leather leggings are quietly gaining traction, and could be the surprising transitional hero we didn't see coming. After all, you can wear them now with oversized wool coats, in spring with tees and jackets, and in autumn with light trench coats—they're just as easy to style as their straight-leg trouser counterparts (and after careful consideration, I'm willing to argue their case). So, should you be looking for easy bottoms that have got the style insiders stamp of approval, keep scrolling to see why leather leggings might just be your new fave in 2025.
Leather Leggings Outfits We're Copying Now:
Style Notes: Hailey's all-black winter outfit is the kind of easy-to-replicate look we keep in our saved folders for the days we don't know what to wear while it's cold. Equal parts cosy and chic, her leather leggings are the perfect addition to a hero coat, and she scores extra points for tucking them into a flat snow boot rather than opting for an impractical heel.
Style Notes: You might not recognise Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Christine Centenera, but you will know her brand Wardrobe.NYC. As spotted on the likes of Beyoncé, Matilda Djerf, Gigi Hadid and Pernille Teisbaek, the label is known for it's boxy, exaggerated tailoring often off-set with bodycon pieces like leggings, and this outfit is a masterclass in how to make stretch trousers look expensive.
Style Notes: If you're looking for legging outfit inspiration, look no further than Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley. A cursory glance through her feed brings up dozens of enviable looks, but these coated leggings stood out for their sheer simplicity and ease. Would a pair of jeans or tracksuit bottoms have worked well here? Of course, but that little bit of extra shine goes the extra mile in helping this ensemble look "well put together".
Style Notes: This picture may have been taken in 2018, but revisiting it in 2025, it still looks decidedly fresh. Proving that there's nothing quite as classic as a simple white tee, Victoria Beckham's party outfit goes from casual daytime look to evening-ready with just the addition of a pair of patent leggings and a court shoe, a testament to the versatility of leather.
Shop the Best Leather Leggings:
You don't have to go for black skinnies, these show just how elegant a brown kick flare can be.
My wardrobe relies on Commando's quality basics as the foundation for a lot of great outfits.
Spanx leather leggings are currently trending, so expect these to sell out quickly.
Karen Millen's leggings come in a range of sizes including petite and plus size.
A subtle coated option for those looking for a something with more flexibility than leather.
These come in short, regular and tall to get your fit just right.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
