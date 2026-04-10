*Not* Jeans—The Elevated Denim Trend You're About to See on Every Chic Woman in Paris and the UES

Sexy yet sophisticated.

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Photos of Sylvie Mus in Paris wearing a leather jacket and denim pencil skirt and Nara Smith at the Khaite show during NYFW wearing a black tailored top and denim pencil skirt.
(Image credit: @sylviemus_; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images)
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There's a new denim trend drawing up interest in the chicest circles of Paris and New York City, and it has nothing to do with traditional jeans. Instead, it blends the growing buzz around pencil skirts with the cool, elevated look of indigo denim, taking cues from Tom Ford's Gucci era, and mixing in a bit of modern-day Khaite. I'm talking about denim pencil skirts, the spring 2026 replacement for basic jeans and airy white poplin skirts—a silhouette for the modern woman who wants to look sexy and sophisticated at the same time.

I first spotted this growing skirt trend on Sylvie Mus, a Paris-based content creator who everyone at Who What Wear swears by for elegant, timeless styling inspiration. She's been wearing a classic, dark-wash version for years, styled differently for each season. It's one of the most consistent wardrobe items on her feed, showing up worn with boots, turtlenecks, tights with kitten heels, and simple tank tops. Amalie Moosgaard Nielsen, one half of the jewelry brand Lie Studio (she founded it with her equally stylish sister, Cecilie Moosgaard Nielsen), also frequents the silhouette, styling it in simple yet impactful ways. Together, their looks inspired my own hunt for a denim pencil skirt of my own, turning to vintage Gucci and Tom Ford for my search. When I spotted versions at Khaite's spring/summer 2026 show, I added those to my wish list, too. Lola Tung's been seen wearing one (vintage Stella McCartney, FYI), as have Bella Hadid and Nara Smith. The style likewise showed up at Chanel's Métiers d'Art show in New York City. Essentially, it's the skirt trend everyone with good taste is talking about, shopping for, and wearing going into spring.

To get you in on the conversation, I put together a guide to shopping and wearing denim pencil skirts in 2026, from A-list styling inspo to the best versions on the market right now. It's all below—enjoy.

Denim Pencil Skirt Trend

On the Runway

A model at the Khaite spring/summer 2026 show wearing a black top and denim pencil skirt.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Khaite Spring/Summer 2026

A model at the Chanel Metiers d&#039;Art show wearing a red plaid shirt and denim pencil skirt.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Métiers d'Art 2026

A model at the Khaite spring/summer 2026 show wearing a tan top and denim pencil skirt.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Khaite Spring/Summer 2026

In Street Style

Sylvie Mus wearing a leather bomber jacket and a denim pencil skirt.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Get the look: Leather bomber jacket + White button-down shirt + Denim pencil skirt + Black kitten heels + Tote bag

Amalie Moosgaard wearing a black tee, denim pencil skirt, tights, and sandals.

(Image credit: @amaliemoosgaard)

Get the look: Black T-shirt + Denim pencil skirt + Sheer tights + Heeled sandals

On Celebrities

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Lola Tung is seen in Midtown on July 17, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Lola Tung: Vintage Stella McCartney jacket and skirt

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Nara Smith attends Khaite fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on February 14, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Nara Smith: Khaite Kilian Denim Midi Skirt ($990), Franc Cropped Crepe Jacket ($2590), Bella Leather Slingback Pumps ($1280)

Shop Denim Pencil Skirts