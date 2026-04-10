There's a new denim trend drawing up interest in the chicest circles of Paris and New York City, and it has nothing to do with traditional jeans. Instead, it blends the growing buzz around pencil skirts with the cool, elevated look of indigo denim, taking cues from Tom Ford's Gucci era, and mixing in a bit of modern-day Khaite. I'm talking about denim pencil skirts, the spring 2026 replacement for basic jeans and airy white poplin skirts—a silhouette for the modern woman who wants to look sexy and sophisticated at the same time.
I first spotted this growing skirt trend on Sylvie Mus, a Paris-based content creator who everyone at Who What Wear swears by for elegant, timeless styling inspiration. She's been wearing a classic, dark-wash version for years, styled differently for each season. It's one of the most consistent wardrobe items on her feed, showing up worn with boots, turtlenecks, tights with kitten heels, and simple tank tops. Amalie Moosgaard Nielsen, one half of the jewelry brand Lie Studio (she founded it with her equally stylish sister, Cecilie Moosgaard Nielsen), also frequents the silhouette, styling it in simple yet impactful ways. Together, their looks inspired my own hunt for a denim pencil skirt of my own, turning to vintage Gucci and Tom Ford for my search. When I spotted versions at Khaite's spring/summer 2026 show, I added those to my wish list, too. Lola Tung's been seen wearing one (vintage Stella McCartney, FYI), as have Bella Hadid and Nara Smith. The style likewise showed up at Chanel's Métiers d'Art show in New York City. Essentially, it's the skirt trend everyone with good taste is talking about, shopping for, and wearing going into spring.
To get you in on the conversation, I put together a guide to shopping and wearing denim pencil skirts in 2026, from A-list styling inspo to the best versions on the market right now. It's all below—enjoy.