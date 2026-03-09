In London, Every It Girl's Transitional Wardrobe Includes These 7 Chic Pieces

As welcome as the spring weather is, it can be tricky to navigate for our wardrobe. One day it’s bright and mild, the next it’s cold, grey and raining again, which can make even simple spring outfits feel impossible to put together.
This is exactly why I’ve been focusing on building a strong transitional wardrobe this year — and, naturally, I’ve been looking to London It girls for inspiration. No one does practical yet polished quite like Londoners. Their outfits always feel considered but never overdone, blending timeless staples with subtle trend-led touches that work for real life (and real weather). From trench coats thrown over simple layers to straight-leg jeans paired with loafers, their approach to spring dressing is all about versatility and ease.
After scrolling on Instagram for my weekly dose of It girl spring outfit inspiration, I noted seven key pieces I'd seen on repeat. They stood out to me because they fill the gap that's missing in my own transitional wardrobe, and I'm so glad they're on my radar in time for spring.
With that in mind, here are the seven key pieces I’ve spotted on repeat across the city, from classic essentials to fresh updates that feel kind of relevant right now. And if you’re looking to refresh your own wardrobe for the new season, you’ll also find a curated edit of the best options to shop now.
A London Girl's Transitional Winter-to-Spring Wardrobe:
1. Relaxed Shirts
Style Notes: An oversized shirt is one of those throw-on pieces that works year-round, but it really comes into its own in spring. Worn loose over tees or layered under lightweight jackets, it brings an easy, borrowed-from-the-boys feel that London It girls do so well.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Oversize Oxford Shirt
This is a steal.
& Other Stories
Oversized Shirt
Brown and white might be my favourite striped shirt combination.
Free People
Everyday Linen Shirt
Perfect for off-duty days.
Sezane
Bilma Shirt
Sezane have so many pretty shirts this season.
2. Thin Sweaters
Style Notes: When the weather can’t quite decide what it’s doing, a thin sweater is invaluable. It’s light enough to layer over tanks or under blazers, but cosy enough for breezy mornings—exactly the kind of versatile staple that defines transitional London dressing.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Lian Cashmere Crew Sweater
Such a sweet colour for spring.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Crew Neck Knit Sweater
Endless styling opportunities await.
DOEN
Clairmont Sweater -- Marceau Stripe
Striped sweaters are my favourite.
M&S
Air-Yarn Crew Neck Jumper
This looks way more expensive than it is.
3. Trench Coats
Style Notes: If there’s one piece that defines a transitional capsule wardrobe, it’s the trench coat. Practical enough for sudden downpours yet polished enough to throw over tailoring or denim, the best trench coats strike that perfect balance between effortless and intentional — a key feature of London It girl dressing.