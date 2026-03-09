In London, Every It Girl's Transitional Wardrobe Includes These 7 Chic Pieces

From trench coats to loafers, these are the transitional staples every stylish London It girl relies on for effortless spring dressing.

By
published
in Features
London it girl transitional staples hero
(Image credit: Future)
As welcome as the spring weather is, it can be tricky to navigate for our wardrobe. One day it’s bright and mild, the next it’s cold, grey and raining again, which can make even simple spring outfits feel impossible to put together.

This is exactly why I’ve been focusing on building a strong transitional wardrobe this year — and, naturally, I’ve been looking to London It girls for inspiration. No one does practical yet polished quite like Londoners. Their outfits always feel considered but never overdone, blending timeless staples with subtle trend-led touches that work for real life (and real weather). From trench coats thrown over simple layers to straight-leg jeans paired with loafers, their approach to spring dressing is all about versatility and ease.

London transitional wardrobe

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

After scrolling on Instagram for my weekly dose of It girl spring outfit inspiration, I noted seven key pieces I'd seen on repeat. They stood out to me because they fill the gap that's missing in my own transitional wardrobe, and I'm so glad they're on my radar in time for spring.

London transitional wardrobe

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

With that in mind, here are the seven key pieces I’ve spotted on repeat across the city, from classic essentials to fresh updates that feel kind of relevant right now. And if you’re looking to refresh your own wardrobe for the new season, you’ll also find a curated edit of the best options to shop now.

A London Girl's Transitional Winter-to-Spring Wardrobe:

1. Relaxed Shirts

London transitional wardrobe

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: An oversized shirt is one of those throw-on pieces that works year-round, but it really comes into its own in spring. Worn loose over tees or layered under lightweight jackets, it brings an easy, borrowed-from-the-boys feel that London It girls do so well.

Shop the Look:

2. Thin Sweaters

London transitional wardrobe

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: When the weather can’t quite decide what it’s doing, a thin sweater is invaluable. It’s light enough to layer over tanks or under blazers, but cosy enough for breezy mornings—exactly the kind of versatile staple that defines transitional London dressing.

Shop the Look:

3. Trench Coats

London transitional wardrobe

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: If there’s one piece that defines a transitional capsule wardrobe, it’s the trench coat. Practical enough for sudden downpours yet polished enough to throw over tailoring or denim, the best trench coats strike that perfect balance between effortless and intentional — a key feature of London It girl dressing.

Shop the Look: