Kendall Jenner Just Confirmed It—This Lesser-Known, Elegant The Row Bag Is About to Be Everywhere

Kendall Jenner just stepped out with The Row’s XL Idaho Tote, the quietly luxurious carryall fashion insiders and influencers can’t stop wearing.

Kendall Jenner wearing The Row bag
If there’s one accessory I refuse to compromise on, it’s a genuinely roomy tote bag; the kind you can throw your entire day into and still have space left over. After seasons dominated by micro bags that barely fit a phone, fashion’s mood has shifted decisively back towards practicality, and the oversized tote has quietly reclaimed its status as the ultimate everyday essential. Case in point: Kendall Jenner, who was just spotted carrying the exact bag I’ve had bookmarked for months: The Row’s XL Idaho Tote.

Kendall Jenner wearing The Row Idaho Tote bag.

Kendall Jenner wearing The Row Idaho Tote bag.

Jenner has long been synonymous with The Row’s understated aesthetic. For years, the Margaux sat permanently on her arm, becoming shorthand for the model’s polished, quietly luxurious off-duty style. Now, Jenner has switched things up with the Idaho Tote—a spacious, unfussy carryall that feels perfectly aligned with fashion’s current move towards elevated functionality. Crafted from softly structured cotton twill canvas with leather handles, interior patch pockets and a simple snap closure, it’s designed less as a statement piece and more as a forever bag you actually use.

The Row Idaho Tote Bag

Monikh wearing The Row Idaho Tote Bag.

Unsurprisingly, Jenner isn’t alone. Hailey Bieber is also a big fan, and the Idaho has quickly become a favourite among influencers and minimalists alike, regularly appearing in airport outfits, coffee runs and street style moments where practicality matters as much as polish. It’s the very definition of form meeting function—large enough to carry a laptop, gym kit and everything in between, yet refined enough to sit comfortably alongside tailoring and sleek basics.

The smaller version has already sold out, and if recent sightings are anything to go by, the XL won’t stay under the radar for long. Keep scrolling to shop.

Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.