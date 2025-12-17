Spotted in West Hollywood: Hailey Bieber Carrying the Only The Row Bag I Want More Than a Margaux

I, and practically every fashion person I know, would be thrilled to own one of The Row's Margaux bags. It's a status symbol without the need for obvious branding, plus, it's actually a really practical purse option, whether you go for a smaller 10 or a much larger 17, with a spacious body and plenty of storage options for essentials. There are just two problems: (1) Getting your hands on a Margaux can be a challenge not unlike the Hunger Games; and (2) it's not a cheap bag. Buying one will cost you. That's where another, newer The Row bag comes into play, and Hailey Bieber was just spotted in West Hollywood carrying it.
This week, the Rhode founder hit up VODA Spa in the area of Los Angeles alongside her husband, Justin, for some R&R ahead of the holiday season. Outside, she was seen wearing one of her signature outfits, including loose jeans, a fitted white tee, slipper-like mules, and a long black tuxedo coat that looked stolen from the men's department. It's essentially her uniform, right down to the '90s sunglasses she paired with her new lob. The other recent addition was her handbag, The Row's Marcel bag, a top-handle mini tote that's quickly becoming *the* alternative for Margaux fans who want something slightly lower in price with all the same high-quality touches and quiet-luxury appeal.
The Marcel bag was released alongside a new winter 2025 assortment, like the E/W India Bag, the Medium Ingrid Bag, and the very popular Sally Bag. It measures 12.5 x 8.5 x 5.1 inches and is made of 100% textured calfskin leather. The finishings are all done in antique silver hardware, but you wouldn't know it from looking at it, because there's really no visual hardware at all, a plus for anyone who doesn't want to worry about clashing metals. It has a zippered top that's sure to keep your beloved essentials safe and in place, and dual top handles, coming in just two colors, black (Bieber's pick) and deep brown.
Suffice it to say, the Marcel bag is a beauty, which is probably what drew Bieber to add one to her likely very large handbag collection. It's the same reason I might just follow suit. I am heading to L.A. for the holidays, and I hear the store there is worth popping into...
In the meantime, scroll down to recreate Bieber's spa-day ensemble and shop The Row's Marcel bag before it sells out.
