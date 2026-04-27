All My Chicest Friends Own This Pretty Skirt Trend—Here's How to Wear It In 2026

Romantic girl summer is calling and the lace trim slip skirt is proof—here's how to style it, plus 11 options to shop for your wardrobe.

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Three ways to wear the lace-trim slip skirt trend
(Image credit: @sylviemus_, @dawn.tan, @christietyler)
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PSA: The slip skirt has had a very summer 2026 rebrand. With the resurgence of bohemian styles, a newfound love for a variety of fresh skirt silhouettes and the classic appeal of a slip skirt outfit, it's no surprise to me that the lace-trim slip skirt is emerging as one of the summer's biggest trends. The scope of this trend is only growing—I've spotted it all across my feed from my favourite fashion creators to celebrities like Zendaya sporting the delicate-looking skirt.

Sylvie in a white lace-trim slip skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Lace trim as a whole is erupting as a trend, and it seems like this is going to be one of the most romantic summers yet in terms of fashion (I can only think Margot Robbie and the release of Wuthering Heights might have something to do with this!). In general, elegant pieces like the lace-trim slip skirt feel telling of what kind of summer we want to shape for ourselves. One that's relaxed and carefree—and full of ethereal outfits that represent the lightness of the season. Just look at the popularity of both peasant tops and broderie anglaise dresses and spring's embroidered florals microtrend.

How to Style a Lace Trim Slip Skirt

Dawn in black lace trim slip skirt with Tabi flats

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

It's true that the skirt fits neatly in the category of romantic styles, and therefore pairs well with flowing blouses, peasant tops and matching silk vests. But it's so easy to adjust it for other outfits. If you prefer sleek and timeless, or something slightly more minimal, a black slip skirt with lace trim is exactly what you need—not to mention this works well into autumn and winter too (just add tights). Notably, white, cream, peach and beige lace-trim skirts have been in fashion girls' rotations this season. I've also noticed blue and khaki as stand-out colours. In essence, there is something for everyone, and the versatility this skirt carries is admirable.

This style works with nearly any top you'd pair with your usual slip skirts. The addition of the lace makes it look particularly pretty with puff-sleeved blouses, button-down shirts and long tunics. For cooler spring days, a cardigan is a flawless choice. If you're after a more creative option, you can layer these skirts over top of sheer trousers or white linen trousers for a cool look. Even something as simple as a T-shirt feels more elevated when worn with this skirt (as proven by Zendaya's adoption of the trend).

On board? Continue scrolling to shop some of the prettiest lace-trim slip skirts out there right now.

Shop the Lace Trim Slip Skirt Trend