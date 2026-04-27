PSA: The slip skirt has had a very summer 2026 rebrand. With the resurgence of bohemian styles, a newfound love for a variety of fresh skirt silhouettes and the classic appeal of a slip skirt outfit, it's no surprise to me that the lace-trim slip skirt is emerging as one of the summer's biggest trends. The scope of this trend is only growing—I've spotted it all across my feed from my favourite fashion creators to celebrities like Zendaya sporting the delicate-looking skirt.
Lace trim as a whole is erupting as a trend, and it seems like this is going to be one of the most romantic summers yet in terms of fashion (I can only think Margot Robbie and the release of Wuthering Heights might have something to do with this!). In general, elegant pieces like the lace-trim slip skirt feel telling of what kind of summer we want to shape for ourselves. One that's relaxed and carefree—and full of ethereal outfits that represent the lightness of the season. Just look at the popularity of both peasant tops and broderie anglaise dresses and spring's embroidered florals microtrend.
How to Style a Lace Trim Slip Skirt
It's true that the skirt fits neatly in the category of romantic styles, and therefore pairs well with flowing blouses, peasant tops and matching silk vests. But it's so easy to adjust it for other outfits. If you prefer sleek and timeless, or something slightly more minimal, a black slip skirt with lace trim is exactly what you need—not to mention this works well into autumn and winter too (just add tights). Notably, white, cream, peach and beige lace-trim skirts have been in fashion girls' rotations this season. I've also noticed blue and khaki as stand-out colours. In essence, there is something for everyone, and the versatility this skirt carries is admirable.
This style works with nearly any top you'd pair with your usual slip skirts. The addition of the lace makes it look particularly pretty with puff-sleeved blouses, button-down shirts and long tunics. For cooler spring days, a cardigan is a flawless choice. If you're after a more creative option, you can layer these skirts over top of sheer trousers or white linen trousers for a cool look. Even something as simple as a T-shirt feels more elevated when worn with this skirt (as proven by Zendaya's adoption of the trend).
On board? Continue scrolling to shop some of the prettiest lace-trim slip skirts out there right now.
Shop the Lace Trim Slip Skirt Trend
Mint Velvet
Pink Satin Lace Midi Skirt
Pale pink is back in the spotlight as a trending colour, and it doesn't get more elegant than this skirt with white lace trim.
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt Es
Vanilla is such a nice, softer take on bright white. This is a gorgeous option for bridal weekend festivities, too!
M&S
Satin Lace Trim Midi Slip Skirt
This skirt comes in petite, regular and tall lengths.
MANGO
Lace Slip Skirt
The longer lace trim on this one makes it look extra elegant.
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
This one comes in nine different colour combinations, and all of them are so pretty.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Slip Skirt
This has a vintage-inspired appeal to it thanks to the beige satin and black trim.
DÔEN
Giulietta Lace-Trimmed Silk-Charmeuse Mini Skirt
If you prefer a mini skirt length, this one is gorgeous. It's also a great piece for layering over top of trousers.
Anthropologie
Lace Trim Bias Midi Slip Skirt
I'm always enamoured with intriguing colour combinations, especially in summer. This comes in a green and light blue version and pale pink and rose option.
Rixo
Matilde Satin Midi Skirt in Orange Katie Floral Cream
Floral prints are made for spring and summer outfits. I love how subtle this one is.