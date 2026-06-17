If your Instagram feed is anything like mine, then you'll know that the capri pants that divided the fashion world when they had a comeback last year are back in the spotlight for summer 2026. Now, I know they can initially seem daunting, but trust me when I say that they’re actually incredibly easy to style. It’s the kind of low-effort, high-reward trouser style that you’ll rely on from now until early autumn. Not to mention that they're a great option for petite dressers, and as a 5'3"-and-under fashion person myself, I'm here to help my fellow vertically challenged women find the perfect capri pants for the season ahead. It's also important to mention that I was around when these were all the rage in the '90s, so I think it's fair to say that I'm a capri connoisseur.
The main thing I want in a pair of capri pants is a length that flatters my short frame, with or without a heel. The four pairs below tick this box, as do some others I spotted online (also below, but bear in mind that I haven't tried them on for you). In this edit, you'll find traditional capris (think Marilyn Monroe style), along with some looser options if you don’t love a clingy fit; the perfect mix of a capri pant and a Bermuda short, but chic, obviously.
Keep scrolling to see and shop the best capri trousers for petite women.
Shop the Best Capri Pants for Petite Women
• H&M Capri Leggings (£13)
• ME + EM Capri Trousers (£185)
• Topshop Capri Comfort Stretch Jeans (£40)
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