Not Basic Totes—This Is the Cooler Summer Bag Trend Fashion People Are Carrying

We're here for it.

By
published
in Features
An image of a woman wearing colorful straw bag for summer 2026
(Image credit: @fiahamelijnck; @saraloura)
Jump to category:

If there’s one accessory quietly stealing the spotlight this summer, it’s not the expected minimalist leather tote—it’s the colorful straw bag. Playful, textured, and impossible to ignore, this new wave of carryalls feels like a direct response to seasons of pared-back basics. Think vibrant hues, saturated stripes, and artisanal weaves that instantly make even the simplest outfit feel styled. It’s the kind of bag that does all the work for you, turning a white tank and relaxed shorts into something that reads intentional and, more importantly, cool.

What makes this trend feel especially fresh is how versatile it’s become. No longer reserved for beach days or vacation packing lists, colorful straw bags are showing up everywhere—from city errands to outdoor dinners. The updated versions lean more polished than bohemian, with structured silhouettes, elevated finishes, and bold color combinations that feel directional rather than kitschy. It’s less “throw-on-and-go” and more “this was the point of the outfit.”

And fashion people are leaning all the way in. Instead of defaulting to neutral accessories, they’re using these statement totes as a focal point—pairing them with crisp cotton dresses, easy tailoring, and even monochrome looks that let the bag pop. The effect is effortless but impactful, proving that sometimes the easiest way to refresh your summer wardrobe isn’t with new clothes at all—it’s with a standout accessory that brings everything to life.

Latest Videos From

Shop Colorful Straw Bags for Summer