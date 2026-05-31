If there’s one accessory quietly stealing the spotlight this summer, it’s not the expected minimalist leather tote—it’s the colorful straw bag. Playful, textured, and impossible to ignore, this new wave of carryalls feels like a direct response to seasons of pared-back basics. Think vibrant hues, saturated stripes, and artisanal weaves that instantly make even the simplest outfit feel styled. It’s the kind of bag that does all the work for you, turning a white tank and relaxed shorts into something that reads intentional and, more importantly, cool.
What makes this trend feel especially fresh is how versatile it’s become. No longer reserved for beach days or vacation packing lists, colorful straw bags are showing up everywhere—from city errands to outdoor dinners. The updated versions lean more polished than bohemian, with structured silhouettes, elevated finishes, and bold color combinations that feel directional rather than kitschy. It’s less “throw-on-and-go” and more “this was the point of the outfit.”
And fashion people are leaning all the way in. Instead of defaulting to neutral accessories, they’re using these statement totes as a focal point—pairing them with crisp cotton dresses, easy tailoring, and even monochrome looks that let the bag pop. The effect is effortless but impactful, proving that sometimes the easiest way to refresh your summer wardrobe isn’t with new clothes at all—it’s with a standout accessory that brings everything to life.
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Shop Colorful Straw Bags for Summer
BTB Los Angeles
Ornella Tote Bag
To replace your neutral straw bag.
Such a great price for a cute summer bag.
Tory Burch
Ella Hand-Crocheted Popcorn Stitch Bucket Bag
An updated take on the bucket bag.
florabella
Panama Crochet Raffia and Leather Tote Bag
The metallic straps add a luxe detail.
Uncommon Goods
Repurposed Sari Carry-All Bag
Share Your Luce
Happiness Bag
This bag really is happiness all around.
Free People
Belize Shell Clutch
Because Zara never fails.
BTB Los Angeles
Stormi Tote Bag
Perfect for any holiday weekend.
Ruslan Baginskiy
Striped Pouch Bag
If you're looking for a long-strap option.
Nikki Beach
Karina Shoulder Bag
Yes to this baby-blue hue.
Marie Marie Amsterdam
Marie Mini Shopper Bag
Not to play favorites, but this one is it.
Btb Los Angeles
Hazel Clutch
Pair this with your go-to denim look.
FP Collection
Coastal Crush Straw Tote
Bright and perfectly oversize.
Simon Miller
Mini Beaded Mercado Tote
The beaded tassels are just so fun.
Coach
Large Weave Straw Kisslock 27 Frame Bag