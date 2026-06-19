If You're Stuck in an Outfit Rut, Here Are 7 Easy Looks Fashion People Are Wearing to the Pub This Summer

For us Brits, pub gardens in the summer are a way of life. Here are seven chic outfits you can rely on when you're deciding what to wear for the summer 2026 pub-garden season.

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Who What Wear UK
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Certain things go hand in hand with summer: breezy linen, a raffia tote and going to the pub garden. A quintessentially British pastime, after-work or weekend drinks, soaking up the evening sun are somewhat of a rite of passage. If you're from outside of the UK, I guess the best way to describe it is something akin to the French and bistros; you can rarely have one without the other.

Personally, I find there's nothing quite like basking in the glory of a British summer's day over a beverage (be it a frothy pint, a glass of ice-cold rosé or something softer), but if you're headed to a place where quite literally anything goes fashion-wise, deciding exactly what to wear can actually be tricky.

Tia Dewitt

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