It's Official: This Pretty Color Trend Is Already Defining Summer 2026

It’s simply a fact that summer is the best season for color. Anything goes, and the bolder the better is often the best way to describe summer color trends. And for 2026, you can't go wrong with one of the prettiest blues on the spectrum: cerulean. And if you need any evidence that cerulean is *the* color of summer 2026, Anne Hathaway wore it from head to toe in NYC this week. (If you're a The Devil Wears Prada fan, I'm sure you're making that Andy Sachs cerulean sweater connection right about now.)
Hathaway's outfit consisted of an oversized button-down with billowy wide-leg pants to match, paired with kitten-heel flip-flops and a Balenciaga Le City bag. And if you want even more proof of the cerulean trend, Jennifer Lawrence was also spotted out and about wearing it this week, in the form of a cardigan (which leaned a bit more aqua, but undoubtedly in the same color family).
There are countless pretty cerulean clothing and accessories on the market to choose from right now, but I did my best to narrow it down to an especially chic handful. Keep scrolling to see the aforementioned It girls wearing cerulean blue and to shop my selection of pieces in the pretty color.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.