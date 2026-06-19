Every Stylish Woman Knows the Best Capsule Wardrobes Feature One of These Timeless Pieces

After surviving the grey skies and bouts of downpours, the balmy, sun-soaked days of summer are finally settling in. As such, it's always important to equip yourself with the right staples to see you through the season. Be it soft linen or a breathable open-toe shoe, there are certain pieces worth their weight in gold come summertime, and in 2026, fashions chicest dressers know Broderie Anglaise will tick every box.
Any old connotations of the stiff-collars and nightgowns from the Victorian era are the reserve of history buffs, as today's Broderie feels fresher. Sure, blouses and dresses still boast the same signature ‘whitework’ stitching, delicate eyelet details and decorative scalloped hems, but now they're synonymous with French romanticism and bohemian styling.