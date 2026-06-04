I'm a Fashion Mom Who Works in NYC—These Are the Chic Tops I Wear With Jeans and Trousers

Tessa Faye O'Connell is a contributor known for her work at various fashion houses, specializing in media and public relations, currently working at Coach as its global PR director. She's a mom of two, working to expand her influence in the fashion space through styling while also just making it out the door on time.
As we head into summer, which is short-lived in New York, I still find myself partial to a shorts or pant option when getting dressed. Yes, it's easy to throw on a dress, but I find it's sometimes easier to commute in a top and pants. It's the same for many of my girlfriends, as they all are asking for good tops to invest in.
Sometimes in the office with blasting AC, it's just easier to feel good and polished in a top that you can layer easily. Also, in New York weather, a top can translate throughout seasons better than dresses, which are always tricky with this finicky back-and-forth rain versus sunshine versus snow. I love that, depending on the day, plans, or meeting, you have different options to choose from that can be styled in a variety of ways that make it appropriate. Here are my favorite tops to wear with my jeans and trousers.
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Halter Top
This halter top by Azeeza is truly my favorite new top. Throw on a jean jacket to the office, wear it out to dinner after work, pair it with linen white pants… The list goes on. This style is so specific to summer, and that's what makes it so fun.
Azeeza
Winston Printed Poplin Top
Venroy
Cotton Poplin Halter Top in Pebble
cos
Twist Detail Linen-Blend Top
Seven Wonders
Robyn Top
Button-Down Shirt
The button-down works for all seasons. It's just about finding the best ones for the summer months. Bonus: Thrown over a swimsuit, it's even more multifunctional. I've been loving this Almina Concept one and the brand's white flowy pants.
almina concept
Shirt With Tie Belt
DONNI
The Linen Relaxed Shirt
Reformation
Eli Oversized Linen Shirt
Frank & Eileen
Eileen Blue and Navy Stripe, Italian Classic Linen
Gingham Top
Gingham everything! This one is more of a jacket, but I style it as a top, and I'm stopped every time I wear it. I love this print for the warmer months.
rose room
Silk Gingham Jewelneck Jacket
Loeffler Randall
Nola Top
J.Crew
Tie-Front Top in Gingham
DÔEN
Theo Top
VRG GRL
Indi Top Brown Check
Ruffle Top
The ruffle Henri Top is a category all its own. Many have tried to mimic, but I don't think the fit is elite for any brand other than Dôen. Sorry!