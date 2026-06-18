I've Found It: The Anti-Trend, Highly Elegant Dress Chic Women Can't Stop Wearing This Summer

With ethereal, darling prints, romantic silhouettes and elegant lace-trims, Dôen’s dreamy dresses have become an indispensable part of summer dressing for the most refined amongst us. Yet, with each passing season, the California-based brand, whose designs are underscored by a nostalgic sensibility and breezy effortlessness, seems to outdo the last, offering new interpretations of light, airy, and whimsical pieces that embody the sun-kissed sensibility the brand is known for.
It’s these exact qualities that make the brand synonymous with summer dressing, especially amongst fashion’s most influential, who seek out considered, contemporary and cool styles that imbue their days with a graceful and calming touch. But when it comes to cult styles, it’s Dôen’s Daphne dress that certainly is the most covetable.
You'll no doubt have seen the Dôen Daphne dress everywhere, roaming through charming inner-city streets or wandering through bucolic landscapes in its mini cut, billowing puff sleeves and embroidered accents. For the uninitiated, the Dôen Daphne dress is by no means a new style; however, it has just been released in a charming new botanical print, breathing new life into a trusted reliable.
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With a delicate baby blue ribbon that runs along the neckline and an enchanting floral print that looks like it could’ve been taken from the wallpaper of some 17th-century French château, it resonates with those seeking a softer take on throw-on-and-go dressing, whilst looking incredibly polished, refined and luxuriously understated. That is to say, anyone who wants to look as heavenly as Kirsten Dunst as Lux Lisbon in Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides.