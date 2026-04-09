Hold the Plain White Tees—Fashion People Are Wearing This Spring Shirt Trend Instead

Welcome to The Great Try-On—our digest of everything you'll need for your most stylish season yet. The days are getting longer and warmer, and accordingly, we identified the ultimate spring capsule wardrobe, which consists of five practical yet trend-forward hero items. A few of our editors tried on each of these versatile wardrobe builders so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We built individual stories around the five categories we're highlighting, and for each, you will see some of your favorite brands, fresh styling tricks, and outfit ideas aplenty. From the season's chicest basic to the accessory everyone is reaching for, we hope that these photos and the candid reviews of each item will help you shop for a spring wardrobe filled with essentials and of-the-moment pieces you'll wear this season and beyond.
If there's only one trend you take note of this spring, it's bright color. All over the runways, we saw an explosion of vivid and saturated tones that felt like a decisive shift into a new era of fun, maximalist fashion. We'll be the first to admit, though, that leaping into wearing color can be daunting when you're someone who's used to the comfort of a black, white, and beige color palette. So, how do you start wearing color this spring without feeling like you're wearing a costume of someone else's style? It all comes down to a single piece: a colorful top. It sounds simple, and it is. Swapping out your standard white tee for a colored option is a relatively brainless styling choice, but one with a high ROI—even a crewneck tee and jeans will look so forward.
Accordingly, brands are lending colored updates to all manner of top style, so it's a choose-your-own-adventure kind of trend. From classic staples like tees and button-downs to trendier styles like a knit polo, our editors have already selected their favorite hero items from the spring collections and are lending their first-person feedback, including notes on fit and feel, and of course, their best styling tips. Scroll on to see how the trending tops look on, read their reviews, and shop their exact styles (plus the rest of their looks).
If you're interested in building a forever wardrobe but still want to tap into spring's color trend, this Madewell shirt is guaranteed to be a favorite in your closet this season and beyond. It's all in the name (easy and classic), and just below, WWW Senior Fashion Editor Anna LaPlaca has all the details about it—including fit, feel, and styling tips.
Anna's take on the shirt: "I knew I’d be a fan of this shirt as soon as I saw it hanging on the rack. I mean, is there anything more valuable in a wardrobe than a great button-down shirt? This one came with the same relaxed fit I know and love, but the light pink color felt like a nice (and seasonally-apt) break from my usual lineup of whites, blues, and stripes. I liked that the shade of pink was more of a pastel, watercolor-esque one than a true pink because it made it a no-brainer to style and felt like a baby step into wearing color, especially for someone like me who doesn't do so very often! It proves my point that the easiest way to start wearing more color for the color-averse like me is to opt for saturated versions of your go-to staple. As for the fit, it felt perfectly relaxed and lived-in without needing to size up (I took my standard size of medium), but the volume also didn't feel overwhelming, either."
Styling tips: To make a pink button-down feel especially on-trend for spring 2026, style it with a coordinated knit draped over the shoulders. A sweater shoulder drape with a relaxed button-down shirt naturally leans a bit preppy—another big theme for spring—and when both pieces are in the same color family, layering becomes easy. Finish it off with tailored denim and kitten heels for a classic but forward feel.
The exact shade of light pink is what makes this shirt stand out from the bunch. It's saturated enough to feel fresher than a white shirt but still just as easy to wear. When combined with a relaxed-but-not-too-oversize fit, it's a shirt you'll find yourself reaching for over and over again this spring—trust us.
Madewell
The Easy Poplin Shirt
Lands' End
Long Sleeve Polo Shirt
Levi's
501 '90s Jeans
Balenciaga
Medium Rodeo Bag
Jimmy Choo
Amelia Pumps
Prada
52mm Irregular Sunglasses
Want to test the waters with bold, bright color but unsure where to begin? If you're someone who likes the look of a knit polo, this Frame top in a striking shade of cobalt blue needs to be at the very top of your shopping wish list. Get all of the details and see it on WWW Senior Branded Content Editor Aniyah Morinia, below.
Aniyah's take on the top: "All it takes is one scroll through my Instagram to know that my personal style errs on the colorful side. I love sporting bolder shades and mixing hues that you wouldn't typically think to pair together. In this look, we paired this semi-sheer royal blue polo with a long-line suede skirt. As if the royal blue wasn't striking enough, we took the look up a notch by tying a lighter blue button-up shirt around the waist. This styling feels so 2026 despite the subtle nod to the '90s."
Styling tips: Skip the darker neutrals and opt for an ivory or cream-colored skirt that brings a freshness to the bright blue color without competing with it. Better yet, marry it to another spring 2026 trend piece, a column skirt, for added polish. You could even tie a shirt around your waist to soften some of the prep from the shirt's polo collar and lend a relaxed, lived-in feel to the whole look. Lighter neutrals and even pastel blues pair flawlessly here.