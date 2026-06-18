Trust Me: This Pretty Colour Trend Is Already Defining Summer 2026

WhenThe Devil Wears Prada was released in 2006, fashion people everywhere shuddered as Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly scathingly dismissed Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs's "lumpy blue sweater". A vivid shade of cerulean, it was so thoroughly dissected throughout the film’s now-iconic monologue that the colour became impossible to separate from the cultural conversation. For years, cerulean—and many other shades of blue, just in case—was basically stamped with a "must not wear" sign.
Fast forward 20 years to, ironically, the same season The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released, and things couldn’t be more different. Looking at fashion today, Priestley would have to eat her words. Because, be it teal, cobalt, icy blue or cerulean itself, every shade of blue has found its way back into fashion's good graces. However, Aquamarine is the specific hue my attention is focused on.
Blending millennial mint with touches of cyan, light blue and seafoam green, Aquamarine has hints of ocean blue and turquoise, giving it an inherent beachy energy—hence its association with mermaidcore—riddled with the 2000-2010s nostalgia fashion can't get enough of this year. As we move deeper into the throes of a maximalist summer, it's no surprise that powerful pigments are popping up everywhere. From the dynamic Y2K colour palette making a comeback to the resurgence of Pucci-era prints, it's impossible to ignore this shift from muted to loud where colour is concerned.
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Today's most stylish dressers are using fashion as a vehicle of optimism, and what era is more synonymous with carefree exuberance than the noughties? With the world beyond our wardrobes often feeling a bit bleak, vivid colour offers an easy way to inject joy into everyday life; a sentiment embodied perfectly by the It girls championing Aquamarine. They’re channelling an almost dystopian positivity through the shade, one that recalls freedom and ease, infused with noughties beach-bum energy. Think neon string bikinis, crop tops with airbrushed graphics and sparkly accessories: this is Gen Z dopamine dressing to the max.