If there’s one capsule wardrobe piece that’s wildly underestimated when it comes to summer dressing, it’s a blazer. Often associated with cooler months or office dressing, it’s not often an item that's reached for in summer. While we’re in a phase of the weather changing by the day, it’s not cold enough for a jacket but still a bit too chilly for bare arms, so I’ve been reaching for a blazer almost every day.
Refining that balance between ease, comfort and style, the blazer ticks every box and is a wardrobe staple fashion people return to time and time again. Whether you opt for an oversized style for a more casual yet cool finish, or instead a lighter fabric such as a linen, there are a number of different looks that can be achieved.
Its versatility really is unmatched; worn layered over dresses, broderie anglaise blouses, with shorts or capri pants, it gives it a summer-ready refresh and seamlessly elevates any look. It’s a piece you’ll wear for years to come and totally comes down to personal preference and what sort of look you’re trying to create.
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I’ve rounded up five of my favourite summer blazer trends for 2026, so scroll on to see exactly how to incorporate them into your own wardrobe over the next few months.