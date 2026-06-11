When it comes to a summer wardrobe, I always revert back to and rely on linen – whether it’s in the form of dresses, shirts, shorts or trousers, it plays such an integral part of my daily uniform that I can't remember what I wore before. Airy, lightweight and versatile, it’s the ultimate warm-weather staple in the months that jeans just won't cut it.
As linen trousers are the piece I get the most wear out of, I tend to reintroduce them into my wardrobe in late spring. They may be simple, yes, but don't underestimate them; their versatility and polished finish make them my go-to piece for just about any occasion. They can easily be made to feel more formal for an office appropriate look, casual for a day of running errands or switched up for an evening out—they really do have endless styling options.
While I often tend to rely on the trusted black or white colourways, this year, I’ve got my eyes set on a new target—navy linen trousers. Offering a fresh take on a classic style, navy gives the same smart finish while still being as wearable as its monochrome counterparts. Navy linen trousers also offer a softer finish than a dark black or crisp white, and can easily be paired with neutrals or bold colours alike.
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Interested in how the style set wear theirs? Scroll on to discover five chic ways to style navy linen trousers for summer 2026.
1. Navy Linen Co-Ord + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: A matching co-ord set is undoubtedly one of the most effortlessly chic looks to opt for in summer. It looks instantly put-together yet still stylish, just add a flip-flop and you’re good to go.
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With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Linen, Navy Blue
WNU is my go-to brand for new shirts.
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trouser: Linen, Navy
Our favourite shirt brand has expanded into trousers and these are so chic.
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Flip Flops
Brown gives a softer finish to black.
BOTTEGA VENETA
Jodie Teen Intrecciato Leather Tote
One of Bottega Veneta's most iconic bags.
2. Red Top + Navy Linen Trousers
Style Notes: Emily’s look showcases just how well navy can be paired with bold colours like red. A basic vest top is a staple in a summer wardrobe and can be a look to easily be recreated from pieces you likely already own.
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River Island
Red Cotton Blend Halter Neck Tank Top
A great basic.
COS
Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers
A chic high-street option.
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal
Butter yellow is such a big trend for summer.
ZARA
Raffia Tote Bag
A raffia tote bag is the perfect summer accessory.
3. Relaxed Shirt + Navy Barrel-Leg Linen Trousers
Style Notes: Pairing a relaxed shirt with a barrel-leg linen trouser ensures a light and loose look while still creating definition. I love how Emily has used the navy to integrate it into her accessories and tie the whole look together.