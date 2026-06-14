There are certain things that go hand-in-hand with summer—an elegant raffia tote, a good SPF 50, and, for me personally, the struggle of deciding what to wear to the office. I find dressing in warmer weather difficult enough, with the heavy outerwear I rely on as the focal points of my outfits packed away until late autumn. And the stress only increases when it comes to office styling, where a number of rules and restrictions apply. However, if you, too, have previously found yourself in a similar predicament to mine, then never fear, because if the trends that are set to dominate this season are proof of anything, it’s that dressing for work in summer 2026 has never been easier.
Focusing on a number of easy-to-style pieces that feel as elevated as they are effortless, the key office outfit trends of summer 2026 strike the perfect balance between looking professional and polished for a business setting and also feeling stylish enough to let your true fashion personality shine through. Now, as a minimalist, I’m not looking for anything that looks or feels too out there for my pared-back sense of style, especially for the office. However, this doesn’t mean that the outfit trends I’ll be adding to my work capsule this season are in any way boring. And after a quick scroll on Instagram, my saved folder soon was filled with a myriad of chic trends that will make getting ready for work easy, even on the hottest of days.
So, if you, too, are in need of some summer workwear styling inspiration, keep scrolling to discover seven easy but elegant outfit trends to copy this season.
7 Chic Trends That Make Summer Office Dressing Easy
1. Elbows Up
Style notes: Anyone who lives in the UK will tell you that the summer season does not always guarantee hot weather, but luckily, elegant dressers have found a long-sleeved top to wear to the office, and it feels way more polished than your classic t-shirt. Enter the three-quarter-sleeve tee, an elevated but versatile basic that will dress your work outfits in a way that feels smart but never overdone.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Pure Cotton Slim Fit Top
An elegant take on the classic long-sleeve tee.
Vince
Three Quarter-Length Sleeve Top
Wear with trousers, skirts and Bermuda shorts alike.
FLORE FLORE
Steffi Ribbed Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
The styling possibilities are endless.
Weekday
Fitted Three-Quarter Sleeve Top
You'll reach for this black iteration no matter the season.
2. Cream of the Crop
Style notes: It’s clear that summer 2026 is the season of the capri leggings. However, because this pant style often feels too short for most office settings, elegant dressers are opting for a slightly longer length of trousers that can be worn with a blazer, blouse or button-up skirt alike.
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Shop the Trend:
mytheresa
Scuba cropped slim pants
You can never have too many black trousers, in my opinion.
COS
Cotton Straight-Leg Drawstring Trousers
Imagine these with a white broderie blouse and suede loafers.
LESET
Rio Cropped Stretch-Ponte Flared Pants
These have such a French feel to them.
Reformation
Joni Linen Cropped Pant
Easy, breezy.
3. The Intrecciato Effect
Style notes: I adore a raffia tote in summer, but this bag style often feels a little too “beach-ready” for work. So, on the weekdays, I’ll be turning to trending woven leather totes to see me through. They add texture to an outfit, look extremely sleek and most importantly, can fit all of my office essentials.