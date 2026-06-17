After over a decade of getting dressed in NYC, I know one thing to be true: your shoes will completely make or break your day. No surprise, then, that our latest outfit inspo comes from a model who has walked countless catwalks in everything from sky-high stiletto heels to flip-flops. That's right, model Irina Shayk was spotted in Manhattan this week wearing a casual-cool look that officially puts skinny jeans (and leggings, tbh) on notice.
Spotted walking her two dogs—on Louis Vuitton leashes, naturally—Shayk's perfectly slouchy, distressed straight-leg jeans immediately captured our attention. It’s the exact lived-in silhouette everyone is preferring lately, not just due to the sweltering city heat, but also because it has just the right amount of breathing room and an easy, undone vibe.
She paired the slashed denim with everyone's favorite versatile sneaker: white Adidas Sambas with classic black stripes. Shayk wore a simple gray top and nailed the high-low accessory mix, topping it off with a very IYKYK MoMA New York Yankees cap, sporty wrap sunglasses, and a massive canvas tote with leather straps. It’s functional, easy, and undeniably cool. Keep scrolling to see Irina Shayk's full off-duty look, then shop the basics to put it together for yourself.