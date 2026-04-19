The runways have spoken, and skirt suits have officially been crowned as the all-around chicest way to wear skirts in 2026. Despite the co-ords stuffy, unexciting reputation in the fashion world, it's managed to come back in a huge way, this time around with a new, sophisticated look. This shift started back in September, when Dario Vitale's debut show for Versace featured textured skirt suits chic enough to wash away any stale energy the pairing still possessed. In the months since, vintage Tom FordGucci began to really take over the sartorial zeitgeist—the designer's love of fitted pencil skirts and matching blazers coming with it. Finally, at the fall/winter 2026 shows this February and early March, the duo hit peak popularity, appearing at Tom Ford, The Row, Gucci, Celine, Schiaparelli, and more.
What made this outfit formula so enticing, particularly at the F/W 26 shows, was that there was no one singular silhouette that stood out, but instead, a plethora of interesting skirt combinations, from a mustard-colored suede co-ord at Hermès to a button-detail miniskirt set at Ferragamo. At The Row and Stella McCartney, fur accents added a luxe factor to this formerly sterile style, and N.21 added feminine touches like a square neckline, a peplum ruffle, and subtly puffed sleeves that I and Who What Wear's Associate Director of Special Projects, Kristen Nichols, fell hard for during our research on the top trends of the season. Brands like Gucci, Celine, and Tom Ford went classic—think fitted pencil skirts and tailored blazers—but in a way that felt 2026 instead of dated or expected in any way.
Essentially, the latest runway season was a masterclass in skirt suits done right. Scroll down to nail the skirt trend once and for all.