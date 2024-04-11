It's True—These Are the 7 Best Shoes to Wear With Wide-Leg Jeans

Considering how integral they've been to fashion over the past couple of years, it might surprise you to learn that it's only now that I've invested in a pair of wide-leg jeans of my own. The silhouette, which I've always admired from afar for its ability to make outfits feel more current, has been a source of intimidation for me. I know they can look chic, but as a very loyal wearer of straight-leg denim, I was unsure about how I'd style them to make them look their best on my frame—an hourglass 5' 3".

Tired of feeling like I'm missing out, I took it upon myself to order a pair and, as it would happen, missing out is what I've been doing. Styling was easy—at least, it was from the waistband up. I found my new wide-leg jeans worked just as well with my relaxed-fit blazers and collection of baby tees as they did with my straight-leg pairs. However, I did encounter one sticking point—shoes.

At first, I tried them on with a pair of classic black, square-toe ankle boots, which worked a treat. However, with boot season on the out, I decided to expand my efforts. Trying them on with literally every shoe I own, I found that there were certain pairs they worked best with and others, well, let's just say they weren't quite the right match.

Intrigued to see how which shoes fashion people wear with wide-leg jeans, I took to Instagram where I found confirmation in my footwear choices. So, if you too have been wondering which shoes to wear with wide-leg jeans, below, you finally have the answer. Scroll on to see them.

7 CHIC SHOES TO WEAR WITH WIDE-LEG JEANS

1. SHARP POINTED TOES

Style Notes: I might be petite but, surprisingly, I found that my wide-leg jeans made my legs look longer. Adding in a pair of on-trend, pointed-toe shoes will make your wide-leg jeans look elegant but also reinforce their leg-lengthening properties, as the point creates a further elongated look.

Shop the Jeans:

H&M Wide Regular Jeans £45 SHOP NOW

Shop the Shoes:

ZARA Leather High-Heel Shoes £68.99 SHOP NOW

H&M Pointed Ballet Pumps £20 SHOP NOW

PROENZA SCHOULER Spike Leather-Trimmed Mesh Point-Toe Mules £630 SHOP NOW

2. NEAT TRAINERS

Style Notes: Trainers are a key part of my weekend uniform and I was eager to see which pairs looked best with my new denim. I initially thought chunky trainers would be it but it was more narrow pairs that counter the sheer volume of fabric that looked the part.

Shop the Jeans:

M&S Collection The Wide-Leg Jeans £35 SHOP NOW

Shop the Shoes:

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Country Og Leather Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW

Toteme The Sport Sneaker White/tan £410 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Leather and Suede Sneakers £595 SHOP NOW

3. THONG SANDALS

Style Notes: When it comes to flat sandals, I found that slider pairs with a band across the toes disappeared entirely under my jeans, making it look like I wasn't wearing at shoes at all! Instead, I liked them best with my thong sandals as the strap goes between the toe and is seen peeking out from under the hem.

Shop the Jeans:

Shop the Shoes:

THE ROW Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops £960 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Flying Private Flip Flops £44 SHOP NOW

A.EMERY Shel Suede Sandals £170 SHOP NOW

4. BALLET FLATS

Style Notes: I was surprised at just how many flat shoes looked great with wide-leg jeans. While my mary janes also worked, the strap detail across the foot was entirely lost under my jeans. That's why I'll be wearing mine with classic ballet flats.

Shop the Jeans:

H&M+ 90s Baggy High Jeans £30 SHOP NOW

Shop the Shoes:

Mango Bow Leather Ballerina £46 SHOP NOW

MAISON MARGIELA Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats £650 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Aurora Flats £128 SHOP NOW

5. SOMETHING SHINY

Style Notes: It's easy for shoes to get lost under full-length, wide-leg jeans, so you may wish to look to pairs that catch the light to help them be noticed. I loved how mine paired with some gold block heels I own. You could also try wearing bright colours such as red that draw the eye.

Shop the Jeans:

FRAME + Net Sustain the 1978 High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £300 SHOP NOW

Shop the Shoes:

MANOLO BLAHNIK Veralli Metallic Leather Ballet Flats £595 SHOP NOW

Boden Cut Out Sling Back Heels £120 SHOP NOW

6. THIN-STRAP SANDALS

Style Notes: I love wearing heels and although I did like the look of classic court shoes, for me, it was the juxtaposition created between my baggy jeans and ultra-thin strappy sandals that felt the most interesting (and, dare I say, sexy) of them all.

Shop the Jeans:

H&M Baggy Regular Jeans £24.99 SHOP NOW

Shop the Shoes:

Mango Strappy Heeled Sandals £36 SHOP NOW

Next Premium Leather Cage Heeled Sandals £62 SHOP NOW

AQUAZZURA Roy 50 Leather Sandals £620 SHOP NOW

7. SOLID LOAFERS

Style Notes: Where I'll be relying on ballet flats for more delicate wide-leg jeans outfits, when I want something with a little more structure, the flat shoe trend I'll be turning to is chunky loafers. My neater loafers didn't have the same bite as my stacked pair, which held their own against the heavy denim falling around them.

Shop the Jeans:

Hush Abi Wide Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW

Shop the Shoes:

Gucci Leather Lug Sole Horsebit Loafer £835 SHOP NOW