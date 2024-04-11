It's True—These Are the 7 Best Shoes to Wear With Wide-Leg Jeans

Considering how integral they've been to fashion over the past couple of years, it might surprise you to learn that it's only now that I've invested in a pair of wide-leg jeans of my own. The silhouette, which I've always admired from afar for its ability to make outfits feel more current, has been a source of intimidation for me. I know they can look chic, but as a very loyal wearer of straight-leg denim, I was unsure about how I'd style them to make them look their best on my frame—an hourglass 5' 3".

Tired of feeling like I'm missing out, I took it upon myself to order a pair and, as it would happen, missing out is what I've been doing. Styling was easy—at least, it was from the waistband up. I found my new wide-leg jeans worked just as well with my relaxed-fit blazers and collection of baby tees as they did with my straight-leg pairs. However, I did encounter one sticking point—shoes.

At first, I tried them on with a pair of classic black, square-toe ankle boots, which worked a treat. However, with boot season on the out, I decided to expand my efforts. Trying them on with literally every shoe I own, I found that there were certain pairs they worked best with and others, well, let's just say they weren't quite the right match.

Intrigued to see how which shoes fashion people wear with wide-leg jeans, I took to Instagram where I found confirmation in my footwear choices. So, if you too have been wondering which shoes to wear with wide-leg jeans, below, you finally have the answer. Scroll on to see them.

7 CHIC SHOES TO WEAR WITH WIDE-LEG JEANS

1. SHARP POINTED TOES

Style Notes: I might be petite but, surprisingly, I found that my wide-leg jeans made my legs look longer. Adding in a pair of on-trend, pointed-toe shoes will make your wide-leg jeans look elegant but also reinforce their leg-lengthening properties, as the point creates a further elongated look.

2. NEAT TRAINERS

Style Notes: Trainers are a key part of my weekend uniform and I was eager to see which pairs looked best with my new denim. I initially thought chunky trainers would be it but it was more narrow pairs that counter the sheer volume of fabric that looked the part.

3. THONG SANDALS

Style Notes: When it comes to flat sandals, I found that slider pairs with a band across the toes disappeared entirely under my jeans, making it look like I wasn't wearing at shoes at all! Instead, I liked them best with my thong sandals as the strap goes between the toe and is seen peeking out from under the hem.

4. BALLET FLATS

Style Notes: I was surprised at just how many flat shoes looked great with wide-leg jeans. While my mary janes also worked, the strap detail across the foot was entirely lost under my jeans. That's why I'll be wearing mine with classic ballet flats.

5. SOMETHING SHINY

Style Notes: It's easy for shoes to get lost under full-length, wide-leg jeans, so you may wish to look to pairs that catch the light to help them be noticed. I loved how mine paired with some gold block heels I own. You could also try wearing bright colours such as red that draw the eye.

6. THIN-STRAP SANDALS

Style Notes: I love wearing heels and although I did like the look of classic court shoes, for me, it was the juxtaposition created between my baggy jeans and ultra-thin strappy sandals that felt the most interesting (and, dare I say, sexy) of them all.

7. SOLID LOAFERS

Style Notes: Where I'll be relying on ballet flats for more delicate wide-leg jeans outfits, when I want something with a little more structure, the flat shoe trend I'll be turning to is chunky loafers. My neater loafers didn't have the same bite as my stacked pair, which held their own against the heavy denim falling around them.

