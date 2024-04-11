It's True—These Are the 7 Best Shoes to Wear With Wide-Leg Jeans
Considering how integral they've been to fashion over the past couple of years, it might surprise you to learn that it's only now that I've invested in a pair of wide-leg jeans of my own. The silhouette, which I've always admired from afar for its ability to make outfits feel more current, has been a source of intimidation for me. I know they can look chic, but as a very loyal wearer of straight-leg denim, I was unsure about how I'd style them to make them look their best on my frame—an hourglass 5' 3".
Tired of feeling like I'm missing out, I took it upon myself to order a pair and, as it would happen, missing out is what I've been doing. Styling was easy—at least, it was from the waistband up. I found my new wide-leg jeans worked just as well with my relaxed-fit blazers and collection of baby tees as they did with my straight-leg pairs. However, I did encounter one sticking point—shoes.
At first, I tried them on with a pair of classic black, square-toe ankle boots, which worked a treat. However, with boot season on the out, I decided to expand my efforts. Trying them on with literally every shoe I own, I found that there were certain pairs they worked best with and others, well, let's just say they weren't quite the right match.
Intrigued to see how which shoes fashion people wear with wide-leg jeans, I took to Instagram where I found confirmation in my footwear choices. So, if you too have been wondering which shoes to wear with wide-leg jeans, below, you finally have the answer. Scroll on to see them.
7 CHIC SHOES TO WEAR WITH WIDE-LEG JEANS
1. SHARP POINTED TOES
Style Notes: I might be petite but, surprisingly, I found that my wide-leg jeans made my legs look longer. Adding in a pair of on-trend, pointed-toe shoes will make your wide-leg jeans look elegant but also reinforce their leg-lengthening properties, as the point creates a further elongated look.
2. NEAT TRAINERS
Style Notes: Trainers are a key part of my weekend uniform and I was eager to see which pairs looked best with my new denim. I initially thought chunky trainers would be it but it was more narrow pairs that counter the sheer volume of fabric that looked the part.
3. THONG SANDALS
Style Notes: When it comes to flat sandals, I found that slider pairs with a band across the toes disappeared entirely under my jeans, making it look like I wasn't wearing at shoes at all! Instead, I liked them best with my thong sandals as the strap goes between the toe and is seen peeking out from under the hem.
4. BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: I was surprised at just how many flat shoes looked great with wide-leg jeans. While my mary janes also worked, the strap detail across the foot was entirely lost under my jeans. That's why I'll be wearing mine with classic ballet flats.
5. SOMETHING SHINY
Style Notes: It's easy for shoes to get lost under full-length, wide-leg jeans, so you may wish to look to pairs that catch the light to help them be noticed. I loved how mine paired with some gold block heels I own. You could also try wearing bright colours such as red that draw the eye.
6. THIN-STRAP SANDALS
Style Notes: I love wearing heels and although I did like the look of classic court shoes, for me, it was the juxtaposition created between my baggy jeans and ultra-thin strappy sandals that felt the most interesting (and, dare I say, sexy) of them all.
7. SOLID LOAFERS
Style Notes: Where I'll be relying on ballet flats for more delicate wide-leg jeans outfits, when I want something with a little more structure, the flat shoe trend I'll be turning to is chunky loafers. My neater loafers didn't have the same bite as my stacked pair, which held their own against the heavy denim falling around them.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
