Of all the Flat Shoes Out There, It’s This Reformation Pair Our Editors Want to Own
In seasons gone I used to count down the days until sandal season arrived. Eager to embrace the freedom of the lightweight shoe, the fleeting months when sandals were king were some of my favourite of the year. This season, however, a new springtime shoe has become the object of my affection, and in my opinion, it's actually far more versatile than the strappy sandals I've loved before.
Of course I'm talking about the enduring ballet flats trend. Offering the same flat-footed comfort as its sandal sisters, ballet flats pull ahead by means of adding the polish and finesse to an outfit that strappy sandal simply can't compete with. With a deep love for the trending shoe, I've made it a personal mission to track down some of the best in the market. To do so I've consulted with colleges in the Who What Wear office, as well as spent many an hour online gathering information. My research led me straight to the webpage of Reformation's Bethany Ballet Flats.
At a mid-range price of £268 (or £298 for the studded pair) the rounded toe flats come in nine different styles spanning colour and fabric variations. Including a metallic silver shade—as styled by @theindiaedit above—a deep merlot pair, black and white mesh styles and stud-embellished types, Reformation's style range is larger than most. With a full-coverage design that covers the toes and a thick strap securing the shoe in place, these neat slippers host the exact ballet flat shape that I find comfortable and most wearable.
Whilst I'll be getting my wear out of these during the summer months, the closed toe shape allows for comfortable springtime styling that can hold up against the cooler climes and frequent showers that spring so frequently imparts.
Hitting all of my markers for a great spring/summer shoe, read on to discover Reformation's Bethany ballet flats below.
SHOP THE REFORMATION BETHANY BALLET FLATS HERE:
The simple stud detail adds interest to the shoe without diverting from its minimal style.
A classic black ballet flat is the wardrobe hero you didn't know you needed.
The mesh flats trend is taking off this season, and it might jsut be my favourite pair.
Wear with light beige shades and deep browns for an elegant and tonal ensemble.
This warm merlot shade will style well with light greys and peaches.
The silver shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
