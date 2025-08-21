Londoners and Parisians Get It—This Autumn Jacket Trend Makes Boring Outfits So Much Cooler

The chicest people I follow keep completing their outfits with this inherently elegant jacket trend.

Influencers wear brown suede blazers with jeans and trousers.
(Image credit: @juliesfi, @georgia_3.0, @lornasymphony)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

We're finally in the pre-autumn sweet spot where summer’s lingering warmth is met with the first crisp notes of autumn. Where jackets are once again advisable and layering still feels novel. Inspired by this perfect moment, I've dedicated some time to scrolling through street style shots in search of my next seasonal staple, and I think I’ve found the piece worth pausing the hunt for: the brown suede blazer.

Influencer @georgia_3.0 wears a brown suede blazer with a black turtleneck, black trousers and black pointed-toe boots.

(Image credit: @georgia_3.0)

With its rich, textured finish, this jacket trend encapsulates everything we love about autumn dressing. It offers the right amount of warmth for transitional weather, thanks to suede’s natural insulation, yet feels lighter and more comfortable than heavy outerwear.

Suede jackets have been edging back into the spotlight for a few seasons, but this blazer cut—sleek, tailored and smart—is what makes the trend feel especially fresh now. Fashion people in London and Paris are already wearing it, which is usually the first signal that a piece is about to go mainstream.

Influencer @juliesfi wears a brown suede blazer with blue flares jeans and black heels.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Wearing well with fine knits as temperatures dip, this light jacket trend is equally adept at elevating the low-key looks. Think jeans, a simple tee and this polished layer on top.

Influencer @lornasymphony wears a grey cardigan with a brown suede blazer and white jeans.

(Image credit: @lornasymphony)

While suede has a reputation for looking luxe (and often coming with a high price tag), the good news is that the high street has embraced the trend as readily as the designers. From H&M to Valentino, there are options to suit every budget. Scroll on to see the styles I’d recommend investing in this season.

Shop Brown Suede Blazers:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸