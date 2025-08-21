Londoners and Parisians Get It—This Autumn Jacket Trend Makes Boring Outfits So Much Cooler

We're finally in the pre-autumn sweet spot where summer’s lingering warmth is met with the first crisp notes of autumn. Where jackets are once again advisable and layering still feels novel. Inspired by this perfect moment, I've dedicated some time to scrolling through street style shots in search of my next seasonal staple, and I think I’ve found the piece worth pausing the hunt for: the brown suede blazer.
With its rich, textured finish, this jacket trend encapsulates everything we love about autumn dressing. It offers the right amount of warmth for transitional weather, thanks to suede’s natural insulation, yet feels lighter and more comfortable than heavy outerwear.
Suede jackets have been edging back into the spotlight for a few seasons, but this blazer cut—sleek, tailored and smart—is what makes the trend feel especially fresh now. Fashion people in London and Paris are already wearing it, which is usually the first signal that a piece is about to go mainstream.
Wearing well with fine knits as temperatures dip, this light jacket trend is equally adept at elevating the low-key looks. Think jeans, a simple tee and this polished layer on top.
While suede has a reputation for looking luxe (and often coming with a high price tag), the good news is that the high street has embraced the trend as readily as the designers. From H&M to Valentino, there are options to suit every budget. Scroll on to see the styles I’d recommend investing in this season.
Shop Brown Suede Blazers:
H&M
Napped Jacket
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Blazer With Topstitching
Style over a white tee or pair with a v-neck knit.
Arket
Relaxed Suede Blazer
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Anthropologie
Suede Blazer
Imbue your outfits with an autumnal energy with this elegant outerwear trend.
Staud
Corrine Suede Jacket
The double breasted blazer trend is on the up this season.
Vince
Suede Blazer
Style with denim or pair with a warm wool trouser.
Mint Velvet
Tan Suede Blazer
This timeless cut also comes in black leather.
Versace
Suede Blazer
Give your styling a '70s-inspired edge.
Stouls
Jones Double-Breasted Suede Blazer
Style with the matching trousers or pair with simple jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.