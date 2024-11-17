I Swear This Trending Shoe Colour Adds So Much Oomph to Every Single Outfit
Suddenly, December is nigh and party season is staring me in the face. As a casual dresser and a jeans devotee, my evening wear wardrobe is looking a little lacklustre and I'm feeling very ill-equipped for the forthcoming festivities. Uninterested in splashing out on the latest partywear trends, I'm planning on reviving my winter rotation with the help of a very specific shoe trend.
Adding a shimmer to my step, this winter I'll be investing in a pair of gold shoes. Naturally evening-ready, these metallic shoes have an expensive-looking edge by way of their glimmering tone. Enough to add a layer of vibrancy to an outfit without entirely dominating a look, a gold shoe is one of my favourite ways to inject a festive wash of colour into your style in a low-key way.
While the trend might feel a little intimidating to style, I actually find gold shoes some of the easiest pairs to wear. In a bright but almost beige shade, gold shoes aren't a million miles away from the neutral colours that we often reach for, and as such they style so well with a wide range of wintery tones. Only they add a lot more pizzazz!
Pairing well with the LBDs that always shine at this time of year, I'm particularly excited about using the trend to elevate my basic denim collection this winter. While I'm already partial to styling jeans with shimmering ballet flats and a tall gold heel, I've also tracked some sleek gold loafers and beaming gold boots that will pair just as well, too.
Put your best foot forward this party season and discover our edit of the best gold shoes to shop now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE CHICEST GOLD SHOES HERE:
SHOP GOLD BALLET FLATS:
Style with tights and a mini or dress up your favourite jeans.
SHOP GOLD BOOTS:
This is a softer golden hue and this style also comes in a leopard print design!
SHOP GOLD HEELS:
Style with a LBD or wear with a pair of jeans.
Peep-toe shoes are set to be 2025's biggest shoe trend.
SHOP GOLD LOAFERS:
