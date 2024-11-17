I Swear This Trending Shoe Colour Adds So Much Oomph to Every Single Outfit

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

Suddenly, December is nigh and party season is staring me in the face. As a casual dresser and a jeans devotee, my evening wear wardrobe is looking a little lacklustre and I'm feeling very ill-equipped for the forthcoming festivities. Uninterested in splashing out on the latest partywear trends, I'm planning on reviving my winter rotation with the help of a very specific shoe trend.

Adding a shimmer to my step, this winter I'll be investing in a pair of gold shoes. Naturally evening-ready, these metallic shoes have an expensive-looking edge by way of their glimmering tone. Enough to add a layer of vibrancy to an outfit without entirely dominating a look, a gold shoe is one of my favourite ways to inject a festive wash of colour into your style in a low-key way.

Influencer wears gold boots

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

While the trend might feel a little intimidating to style, I actually find gold shoes some of the easiest pairs to wear. In a bright but almost beige shade, gold shoes aren't a million miles away from the neutral colours that we often reach for, and as such they style so well with a wide range of wintery tones. Only they add a lot more pizzazz!

Influencer wears gold boots

(Image credit: @scoutthecity)

Pairing well with the LBDs that always shine at this time of year, I'm particularly excited about using the trend to elevate my basic denim collection this winter. While I'm already partial to styling jeans with shimmering ballet flats and a tall gold heel, I've also tracked some sleek gold loafers and beaming gold boots that will pair just as well, too.

Influencer wears gold boots

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Put your best foot forward this party season and discover our edit of the best gold shoes to shop now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE CHICEST GOLD SHOES HERE:

SHOP GOLD BALLET FLATS:

Round-Toe Ballet Flats With Buckle - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Round-Toe Ballet Flats With Buckle

In my opinion, these are the perfect party shoes.

Unlined Leather Mary Jane Ballet Pump
M&S Collection
Unlined Leather Mary Jane Ballet Pump

These also come in black, red and cream.

By Anthropologie Tie Ballet Flats
By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Tie Ballet Flats

Style with tights and a mini or dress up your favourite jeans.

SHOP GOLD BOOTS:

Dune Slink Leather Long Boots, Gold
Dune
Dune Slink Leather Long Boots

It's the kitten heel that has captured my attention here.

By Anthropologie Metallic Ankle Western Boots
Anthropologie
Metallic Ankle Western Boots

This is a softer golden hue and this style also comes in a leopard print design!

Jasmina 50 Stiletto Crackled Metallic Goat Gold
Anonymous Copenhagen
Crackled Metallic Boots

The slouchy silhouette gives these a casual finish.

SHOP GOLD HEELS:

Metallic High-Heel Shoes With Embellished Rhinestones
Zara
Metallic High-Heel Shoes With Embellished Rhinestones

Style with a LBD or wear with a pair of jeans.

Maize Platform Sandal
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal

The chunky heels ensures lasting comfort.

Metallic-Effect Heeled Sandals - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Metallic-Effect Heeled Sandals

Peep-toe shoes are set to be 2025's biggest shoe trend.

SHOP GOLD LOAFERS:

toryburch,

Tory Burch
Classic Loafer

I always come back to Tory Burch for their chic flats.

oliverbonas,

Oliver Bonas
Gold Metallic Leather Slip On Loafers

Style with socks or wear these without.

Kg Kurt Geiger Matilda Leather Horsebit Chain Loafers
Kurt Geiger
Matilda Leather Horsebit Chain Loafers

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

