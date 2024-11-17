Suddenly, December is nigh and party season is staring me in the face. As a casual dresser and a jeans devotee, my evening wear wardrobe is looking a little lacklustre and I'm feeling very ill-equipped for the forthcoming festivities. Uninterested in splashing out on the latest partywear trends, I'm planning on reviving my winter rotation with the help of a very specific shoe trend.

Adding a shimmer to my step, this winter I'll be investing in a pair of gold shoes. Naturally evening-ready, these metallic shoes have an expensive-looking edge by way of their glimmering tone. Enough to add a layer of vibrancy to an outfit without entirely dominating a look, a gold shoe is one of my favourite ways to inject a festive wash of colour into your style in a low-key way.

While the trend might feel a little intimidating to style, I actually find gold shoes some of the easiest pairs to wear. In a bright but almost beige shade, gold shoes aren't a million miles away from the neutral colours that we often reach for, and as such they style so well with a wide range of wintery tones. Only they add a lot more pizzazz!

Pairing well with the LBDs that always shine at this time of year, I'm particularly excited about using the trend to elevate my basic denim collection this winter. While I'm already partial to styling jeans with shimmering ballet flats and a tall gold heel, I've also tracked some sleek gold loafers and beaming gold boots that will pair just as well, too.

Put your best foot forward this party season and discover our edit of the best gold shoes to shop now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE CHICEST GOLD SHOES HERE:

SHOP GOLD BALLET FLATS:

Mango Round-Toe Ballet Flats With Buckle £46 SHOP NOW In my opinion, these are the perfect party shoes.

M&S Collection Unlined Leather Mary Jane Ballet Pump £45 SHOP NOW These also come in black, red and cream.

By Anthropologie By Anthropologie Tie Ballet Flats £130 SHOP NOW Style with tights and a mini or dress up your favourite jeans.

SHOP GOLD BOOTS:

Dune Dune Slink Leather Long Boots £200 £140 SHOP NOW It's the kitten heel that has captured my attention here.

Anthropologie Metallic Ankle Western Boots £130 SHOP NOW This is a softer golden hue and this style also comes in a leopard print design!

Anonymous Copenhagen Crackled Metallic Boots £270 SHOP NOW The slouchy silhouette gives these a casual finish.

SHOP GOLD HEELS:

Zara Metallic High-Heel Shoes With Embellished Rhinestones £36 SHOP NOW Style with a LBD or wear with a pair of jeans.

Reformation Maize Platform Sandal £298 SHOP NOW The chunky heels ensures lasting comfort.

Mango Metallic-Effect Heeled Sandals £36 SHOP NOW Peep-toe shoes are set to be 2025's biggest shoe trend.

SHOP GOLD LOAFERS:

Tory Burch Classic Loafer £330 SHOP NOW I always come back to Tory Burch for their chic flats.

Oliver Bonas Gold Metallic Leather Slip On Loafers £90 SHOP NOW Style with socks or wear these without.