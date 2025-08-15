Basic Jeans Aren't Out, But This Denim Trend Feels Way More 2025

Jeans are, by far, the most worn wardrobe item in my closet and always will be. I love light-wash and dark-wash pairs equally and never shy away from the occasional white or black version. For me and many others, these, dare I say, basic jeans options will never be out. However, there are more current denim trends to explore, and they shouldn't be overlooked just because the classic styles continue to be great. One trend that's particularly buzzy for autumn 2025 is khaki denim, and brands like Agolde, Citizens of Humanity, and Free People are all jumping on board. You know who else is hyped about the khaki-denim trend? Jennifer Aniston.
The Friends star was spotted leaving the Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca alongside Jim Curtis wearing a simple yet chic outfit for a day in New York City. It included a black tank top, a tan hat, brown Tkees flip-flops, and a pair of cropped, slim-fit khaki jeans. She finished off the ensemble with a few necklaces, a watch, and a pair of oversize aviator-style sunglasses.
The denim colour has been bubbling up for a while now and has mostly been styled with either black or white tops and Aniston's same sandal choice. Though, you could easily dress it up with classic mules or slingbacks for a night out. Add a black belt for added intention, or do like the It girls in 2025 and tie a silk scarf around your waist to add some colour. Given that khaki is such a neutral shade, the styling possibilities with this denim option are truly endless, and with so many fashion people wearing it right now, there's also an abundance of outfit inspiration to help you introduce it into your fall 2025 wardrobe.
Keep scrolling to shop the best khaki jeans for autumn 2025 and beyond.
Shop the Best Khaki Jeans:
COS
Wide-Leg Denim Trousers
Such a good shape.
AGOLDE
Low Curve Garment-Dyed Wash Denim Jeans
Agolde never lets me down.
H&M
Wide High Jeans
A great affordable pair.
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Don't sleep on Reformation jeans.
Free People
We the Free Deep Trance Dropped Boyfriend Jeans
For those who like a shorter leg length.
H&M
Straight Regular Jeans
This distressed pair is calling to me.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Brynn Drawstring Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
The drawstring detail gives this pair a real '90s vibe.
Free People
Oneteaspoon Love Barrell Jeans
You just can't beat a slouchy silhouette in my opinion.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
A pair you can wear both in and out of the office.
Baukjen
Organic stretch Cotton Wide Leg Slouch Jeans
Proof that khaki denim pairs well with all colours.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.