As a 4'11" fashion editor, I’d like to think I know a thing or two about petite dressing.

From styling tips to give the illusion of extra inches to how to translate the trends for a petite frame, I’m always looking for ways to make getting dressed just that little bit easier for those of us with shorter proportions. Over the years, I’ve discovered that having a few classic petite outfit formulas (and an army of chic petite influencers to look to for inspo) is a great way to do just that, as well as save myself added stress on those "I don’t know what to wear" mornings.

You see, by drawing from a petite-friendly capsule wardrobe of elevated staples, I know I always have an outfit on hand that feels chic and considered and also works (and most importantly, fits) for my petite proportions. If you’re wondering what these formulas are, don’t worry. I’m not one to gatekeep, so I’ve pulled together eight of my favourite classic outfit combinations to serve as inspiration.

Whether you’re looking for timeless petite workwear or a classic look to wear every day, these 'fits will have you covered. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself.

8 CLASSIC PETITE OUTFIT IDEAS CHOSEN BY A FASHION EDITOR

1. Blazer + Maxi Dress + Knee-High Boots

@eleanorbarkes petite classic outfit inspiration

(Image credit: @eleanorbarkes)

Style Notes: You may think maxi lengths would work against petite frames, however, this look proves that they can actually work in your favour, elongating and balancing shorter proportions. When it comes to the ideal dress length, opt for a style that finishes at the ankle to draw the eye downwards, whilst a blazer will balance the look and give a more grown-up feel. Top tip: a non-petite midi dress will double as a maxi for shorter heights.

Shop the Outfit:

Sezane Michele Jacket
Sézane
Michele Jacket

Grey makes a chic alternative to a classic black blazer.

Ghost Mari Satin Midi Dress
Ghost
Mari Satin Midi Dress

Ghost's silk dresses are simply beautiful.

Demellier London The Vancouver
Demellier London
The Vancouver

You'll get so much wear out of DeMellier's crossbody bag.

Stiletto Leather Knee Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Stiletto Leather Knee Boots

Pointed-toe boots will elongate shorter legs.

2. Button-Down Shirt + High-Waisted Jeans

@femmeblk classic petite outfits

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Style Notes: High-waisted trousers and jeans are a great choice for petites as they give the illusion of longer legs by elongating the bottom half. For a classic look, pair a slim, straight-leg style with a staple white shirt and slingbacks or heeled boots. Then finish with a belt, like Lydia Tsegay has above, to further accentuate the high-waisted effect.

Shop the Outfit:

Laura Ashley White 100% Cotton Puff Sleeve Shirt
Laura Ashley
White 100% Cotton Puff Sleeve Shirt

Puff sleeves elevate this classic white shirt.

+ Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

We've tested these and can confirm they work perfectly for petites.

Mango Crocodile-effect belt
Mango
Crocodile-effect belt

Accentuate the high-waisted detail with a contrasting belt.

Elisa 45
Jimmy Choo
Elisa 45

Block heels offer height without compromising on comfort.

3. Knit + Tailored Trousers

@slipintostyle classic petite outfits

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: If you need further proof that high waisted trousers should be a staple in every petite girl's wardrobe, just take a look at this look worn by Ellie Delphine. Alongside her belted, high waisted trousers, she’s also opted for a single colour palette, another great style hack for petite frames, as it creates one continuous line from top-to-bottom giving the illusion of added height.

Shop the Outfit:

Reformation Sawyer Oversized Cashmere Polo
Reformation
Sawyer Oversized Cashmere Polo

A v-neckline will draw the eye downwards to elongate your frame.

H&M Tailored Trouser
H&M
Tailored Trousers

Trousers to long? A quick trip to the tailor will ensure you get the perfect fit.

Next Plaque Buckle Premium Leather Skinny Belt
Next
Plaque Buckle Premium Leather Skinny Belt

Next's plaque belt offers a simple, sophisticated finish.

Vlogo Patent-Leather Slingback Flats
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Vlogo Patent-Leather Slingback Flats

The logo detail on these slingback flats takes them to the next level.

4. Trouser Suit + Heels

@monikh Classic Petite Outfits

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: One thing I struggle with standing at 4'11'', is regularly getting mistaken for much younger than my 33 years (Believe me, it’s both a blessing and a curse). To combat this, it can be useful to opt for classic pieces that lean more mature like a chic trouser suit. Accessorize with everything from heeled sandals, like Monikh does here, to trainers on more relaxed days.

Shop the Outfit:

Reiss Petite Hallie Double Breasted Blazer
Reiss
Petite Hallie Double Breasted Blazer

Reiss are my go-to for petite tailoring and this blazer proves why.

Reiss Petite Hallie Wide Leg Suit Trousers
Reiss
Petite Hallie Wide Leg Suit Trousers

Pair with the matching trousers for a co-ordinating look.

Women's Andiamo Clutch in Black
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Clutch in Black

A simple black clutch bag will work hard in your wardrobe forever.

So Nude 50 Leather Slingback Sandals
AQUAZZURA
So Nude 50 Leather Slingback Sandals

Simple yet so stylish.

5. Tailored Coat + Trousers

@taniasarin classic petite outfits

(Image credit: @taniasarin)

Style Notes: Finding great winter coats can be tricky for petite frames as you want to allow enough room for layering jumpers and knits underneath without feeling swamped or getting lost in excess fabric. For a classic look, a tailored shape is the way to go as it’ll offer a streamlined finish without too much bulk.

Shop the Oufit:

Long Coat
SANDRO
Long Coat

Tailored outwear is ideal for giving a polished finish.

Whistles Pale Blue Wool Funnel Neck Knit
Whistles
Pale Blue Wool Funnel Neck Knit

Add a pop of colour with this pastel blue knit.

Miss Selfridge Petite denim baggy jean in ecru
Miss Selfridge
Petite denim Baggy Jeans

For a relaxed look, I love the baggy fit on these white denim jeans.

COS Pintucked Leather Penny Loafers
COS
Pintucked Leather Penny Loafers

Lean into the dressed-down feel with classic loafers.

6. Mini Skirt + Boots

@ninaleacaine Petite Classic Outfits

(Image credit: @ninaleacaine)

Style Notes: Here Nina Jolley gives a lesson in how to expertly play with the proportions of a look to make the most of a petite frame. First up, her mini skirt, which finishes mid-thigh to make legs appear longer. Next, the addition of knee high boots further elongates whilst also giving extra coverage on cold days. Finally, by topping with a maxi length coat, she draws the eye downwards and gives the overall look an elevated feel making this the perfect classic everyday look.

Shop the Outfit:

Catena Oversized Wool and Silk-Blend Cady Coat
THE ROW
Catena Oversized Wool and Silk-Blend Cady Coat

A longline maxi will give the illusion of extra inches.

& Other Stories Mohair-Blend Jumper
& Other Stories
Mohair-Blend Jumper

Chocolate brown is the colour of the season so add this knit to your wardrobe to tap into the trend.

H&M Napped Mini Skirt
H&M
Napped Mini Skirt

This skirt has sold out already so grab it while you can.

40 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots
TOTEME
40 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots

These knee-length boots are sure to be a timeless staple.

7. Shirt + Wide-Leg Jeans

@yasmindevonport_ Petite Classic Outfits

(Image credit: @yasmindevonport_)

Style Notes: Victoria Beckham swears by this particular outfit combination and, as she stands at 5ft4, she’s the ideal person to look to for petite dressing inspiration. The key to this look, is to ensure your jeans graze the floor for maximum leg lengthening so it’s often worth shopping from the petite section or visiting a tailor to achieve the perfect fit.

Shop the Outfit:

The Boyfriend: Linen, Blue Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Linen, Blue Stripe

Proof simple shapes are always in style.

River Island Petite high waisted relaxed straight jeans
River Island
Petite high waisted relaxed straight jeans

These light wash jeans look oh-so-expensive.

Nobody's Child Black Leather Metal Crocodile Belt
Nobody's Child
Leather Metal Crocodile Belt

This bels is the chicest of accessories.

Charles & Keith Leslie Snake-Print Slingback Pumps
Charles & Keith
Leslie Snake-Print Slingback Pumps

Add interest to any look with a touch of animal print.

8. Knitted Dress + Pointed-Toe Flats

Classic Petite Outfits @aidabadji_

(Image credit: @aidabadji_ )

Style Notes: As a petite woman, you’ve probably heard the styling hack of wearing vertical stripes to make yourself appear taller. Well, a ribbed or pleated knit dress can work in a similar way, providing a lengthening effect without the need for statement prints. Keep things simple by finishing with a sleek pair of boots, or, if heels aren’t your style, why not try a pair of pointed flats.

Shop the Outfit:

Reformation Hayden Knit Dress
Reformation
Hayden Knit Dress

The subtle ribbed detailing makes this dress for incredibly elegant.

Office Fellow Patent Slingback Shoes Cream Patent
Office
Fellow Patent Slingback Shoes Cream Patent

Wear these slingbacks through spring and summer.

