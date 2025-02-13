As a 4'11" fashion editor, I’d like to think I know a thing or two about petite dressing.

From styling tips to give the illusion of extra inches to how to translate the trends for a petite frame, I’m always looking for ways to make getting dressed just that little bit easier for those of us with shorter proportions. Over the years, I’ve discovered that having a few classic petite outfit formulas (and an army of chic petite influencers to look to for inspo) is a great way to do just that, as well as save myself added stress on those "I don’t know what to wear" mornings.

You see, by drawing from a petite-friendly capsule wardrobe of elevated staples, I know I always have an outfit on hand that feels chic and considered and also works (and most importantly, fits) for my petite proportions. If you’re wondering what these formulas are, don’t worry. I’m not one to gatekeep, so I’ve pulled together eight of my favourite classic outfit combinations to serve as inspiration.

Whether you’re looking for timeless petite workwear or a classic look to wear every day, these 'fits will have you covered. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself.

8 CLASSIC PETITE OUTFIT IDEAS CHOSEN BY A FASHION EDITOR

1. Blazer + Maxi Dress + Knee-High Boots

Style Notes: You may think maxi lengths would work against petite frames, however, this look proves that they can actually work in your favour, elongating and balancing shorter proportions. When it comes to the ideal dress length, opt for a style that finishes at the ankle to draw the eye downwards, whilst a blazer will balance the look and give a more grown-up feel. Top tip: a non-petite midi dress will double as a maxi for shorter heights.

Shop the Outfit:

Sézane Michele Jacket £175 SHOP NOW Grey makes a chic alternative to a classic black blazer.

Ghost Mari Satin Midi Dress £149 SHOP NOW Ghost's silk dresses are simply beautiful.

Demellier London The Vancouver £395 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out of DeMellier's crossbody bag.

PARIS TEXAS Stiletto Leather Knee Boots £620 SHOP NOW Pointed-toe boots will elongate shorter legs.

2. Button-Down Shirt + High-Waisted Jeans

Style Notes: High-waisted trousers and jeans are a great choice for petites as they give the illusion of longer legs by elongating the bottom half. For a classic look, pair a slim, straight-leg style with a staple white shirt and slingbacks or heeled boots. Then finish with a belt, like Lydia Tsegay has above, to further accentuate the high-waisted effect.

Shop the Outfit:

Laura Ashley White 100% Cotton Puff Sleeve Shirt £38 SHOP NOW Puff sleeves elevate this classic white shirt.

AGOLDE + Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £270 SHOP NOW We've tested these and can confirm they work perfectly for petites.

Mango Crocodile-effect belt £18 SHOP NOW Accentuate the high-waisted detail with a contrasting belt.

Jimmy Choo Elisa 45 £675 SHOP NOW Block heels offer height without compromising on comfort.

3. Knit + Tailored Trousers

Style Notes: If you need further proof that high waisted trousers should be a staple in every petite girl's wardrobe, just take a look at this look worn by Ellie Delphine. Alongside her belted, high waisted trousers, she’s also opted for a single colour palette, another great style hack for petite frames, as it creates one continuous line from top-to-bottom giving the illusion of added height.

Shop the Outfit:

Reformation Sawyer Oversized Cashmere Polo £298 SHOP NOW A v-neckline will draw the eye downwards to elongate your frame.

H&M Tailored Trousers £25 SHOP NOW Trousers to long? A quick trip to the tailor will ensure you get the perfect fit.

Next Plaque Buckle Premium Leather Skinny Belt £25 SHOP NOW Next's plaque belt offers a simple, sophisticated finish.

VALENTINO GARAVANI Vlogo Patent-Leather Slingback Flats £850 SHOP NOW The logo detail on these slingback flats takes them to the next level.

4. Trouser Suit + Heels

Style Notes: One thing I struggle with standing at 4'11'', is regularly getting mistaken for much younger than my 33 years (Believe me, it’s both a blessing and a curse). To combat this, it can be useful to opt for classic pieces that lean more mature like a chic trouser suit. Accessorize with everything from heeled sandals, like Monikh does here, to trainers on more relaxed days.

Shop the Outfit:

Reiss Petite Hallie Double Breasted Blazer £250 SHOP NOW Reiss are my go-to for petite tailoring and this blazer proves why.

Reiss Petite Hallie Wide Leg Suit Trousers £150 SHOP NOW Pair with the matching trousers for a co-ordinating look.

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Clutch in Black £2150 SHOP NOW A simple black clutch bag will work hard in your wardrobe forever.

AQUAZZURA So Nude 50 Leather Slingback Sandals £565 SHOP NOW Simple yet so stylish.

5. Tailored Coat + Trousers

Style Notes: Finding great winter coats can be tricky for petite frames as you want to allow enough room for layering jumpers and knits underneath without feeling swamped or getting lost in excess fabric. For a classic look, a tailored shape is the way to go as it’ll offer a streamlined finish without too much bulk.

Shop the Oufit:

SANDRO Long Coat £377 SHOP NOW Tailored outwear is ideal for giving a polished finish.

Whistles Pale Blue Wool Funnel Neck Knit £109 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour with this pastel blue knit.

Miss Selfridge Petite denim Baggy Jeans £36 SHOP NOW For a relaxed look, I love the baggy fit on these white denim jeans.

COS Pintucked Leather Penny Loafers £115 SHOP NOW Lean into the dressed-down feel with classic loafers.

6. Mini Skirt + Boots

Style Notes: Here Nina Jolley gives a lesson in how to expertly play with the proportions of a look to make the most of a petite frame. First up, her mini skirt, which finishes mid-thigh to make legs appear longer. Next, the addition of knee high boots further elongates whilst also giving extra coverage on cold days. Finally, by topping with a maxi length coat, she draws the eye downwards and gives the overall look an elevated feel making this the perfect classic everyday look.

Shop the Outfit:

THE ROW Catena Oversized Wool and Silk-Blend Cady Coat £4850 SHOP NOW A longline maxi will give the illusion of extra inches.

& Other Stories Mohair-Blend Jumper £97 SHOP NOW Chocolate brown is the colour of the season so add this knit to your wardrobe to tap into the trend.

H&M Napped Mini Skirt £22 SHOP NOW This skirt has sold out already so grab it while you can.

TOTEME 40 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots £810 SHOP NOW These knee-length boots are sure to be a timeless staple.

7. Shirt + Wide-Leg Jeans

Style Notes: Victoria Beckham swears by this particular outfit combination and, as she stands at 5ft4, she’s the ideal person to look to for petite dressing inspiration. The key to this look, is to ensure your jeans graze the floor for maximum leg lengthening so it’s often worth shopping from the petite section or visiting a tailor to achieve the perfect fit.

Shop the Outfit:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Linen, Blue Stripe £120 SHOP NOW Proof simple shapes are always in style.

River Island Petite high waisted relaxed straight jeans £42 SHOP NOW These light wash jeans look oh-so-expensive.

Nobody's Child Leather Metal Crocodile Belt £49 SHOP NOW This bels is the chicest of accessories.

Charles & Keith Leslie Snake-Print Slingback Pumps £59 SHOP NOW Add interest to any look with a touch of animal print.

8. Knitted Dress + Pointed-Toe Flats

Style Notes: As a petite woman, you’ve probably heard the styling hack of wearing vertical stripes to make yourself appear taller. Well, a ribbed or pleated knit dress can work in a similar way, providing a lengthening effect without the need for statement prints. Keep things simple by finishing with a sleek pair of boots, or, if heels aren’t your style, why not try a pair of pointed flats.

Shop the Outfit:

Reformation Hayden Knit Dress £198 SHOP NOW The subtle ribbed detailing makes this dress for incredibly elegant.