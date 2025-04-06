I Wore These High-Street Flats All Week in London—Everyone Asked Me Which Designer They Were From

In all honesty, it takes a truly special event to coax me out of my beloved flat shoes. Day to day, you’ll find me in one of three silhouettes: a trusty trainer, a classic Mary Jane, or—my ultimate favourite—a pretty ballet flat. Equal parts comfortable and elegant, they balance form and function, pairing with everything from well-worn jeans to floaty skirts. Put simply, I’ve yet to find a shoe that suits me better.

Naturally, not all ballet flats are created equal, and over time, a quiet hierarchy has formed within my wardrobe. For years, it was my minimalist black pairs that received the most wear—versatile, yes, but perhaps a little too understated. That was until I slipped into a beautifully crafted suede style from Arket, and suddenly, the rest of my collection faded into the background.

Cut with a flattering high vamp and made from supple suede that moulds gently to the foot, Arket’s suede ballet flats have become the cornerstone of my best outfits of late. Priced at £149, they do sit a little higher than some of the high-street alternatives, but in my opinion, they’re worth every penny. The rich texture of the suede adds depth and polish, elevating even the simplest of looks. A softly rounded toe ensures a refined finish, while the high-coverage shape offers comfort and support for all-day wear.

Suede ballet flats, in particular, are having a major moment this season. While patent and leather iterations remain classics, suede offers a softer, more elevated take on the trend—perfect for spring’s lighter fabrics and breezier silhouettes. There’s something about the matte finish and plush texture that makes suede feel especially luxurious, making them a treat to wear on the day-to-day.

So far, I’ve been reaching for mine on repeat, mostly with jeans and a trench, and it's unlikely I'll go a day in them without receiving a compliment.

If you’re looking to dip your toe into the ballet flat revival—or refresh a well-loved collection—this Arket pair is a truly worthy contender. Having already sold out once, I wouldn’t be surprised if they disappear again soon.

SHOP THE ARKET SUEDE BALLET FLATS HERE:

Arket Suede Ballerina £149 SHOP NOW I'm not kidding—these are my most-reached-for shoes at the moment.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SUEDE BALLET FLATS:

H&M Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £23 SHOP NOW Style these with fresh white socks, or wear them on their own.

Dune London Suede Cut Out Detail Ballet Flats £79 SHOP NOW These also come in a rich ruby shade.

Schuh Lambert Suede Ballerina £27 SHOP NOW Shop these while they're on sale.

Asos Suede High-Vamp Ballets in Brown £40 SHOP NOW The high vamp design offers extra coverage—making them perfect for these early spring days.

Mint Velvet Carla Brown Suede Ballet Flats £99 SHOP NOW While I love these in chocolate brown, they also come in baby blue.

Vagabond Jolin Ballet Flats £90 SHOP NOW This light beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Reiss Leather Rounded-Point Toe Ballet Flats £148 SHOP NOW Style these with jeans for an easy, spring-ready look.

Zara Split Suede Ballerinas £50 SHOP NOW These have a slightly rounded cut for a relaxed and casual finish.

Reformation Prudence Ballet Flat £248 SHOP NOW The ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Manolo Blahnik Gelista Suede Ballet Flats £615 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Le Monde Beryl Luna Suede Ballet Flats £375 SHOP NOW I always come back to Le Monde Beryl for their chic flat shoes.