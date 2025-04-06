I Wore These High-Street Flats All Week in London—Everyone Asked Me Which Designer They Were From

In all honesty, it takes a truly special event to coax me out of my beloved flat shoes. Day to day, you’ll find me in one of three silhouettes: a trusty trainer, a classic Mary Jane, or—my ultimate favourite—a pretty ballet flat. Equal parts comfortable and elegant, they balance form and function, pairing with everything from well-worn jeans to floaty skirts. Put simply, I’ve yet to find a shoe that suits me better.

Naturally, not all ballet flats are created equal, and over time, a quiet hierarchy has formed within my wardrobe. For years, it was my minimalist black pairs that received the most wear—versatile, yes, but perhaps a little too understated. That was until I slipped into a beautifully crafted suede style from Arket, and suddenly, the rest of my collection faded into the background.

Influencer wears Arket ballet flats.

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Cut with a flattering high vamp and made from supple suede that moulds gently to the foot, Arket’s suede ballet flats have become the cornerstone of my best outfits of late. Priced at £149, they do sit a little higher than some of the high-street alternatives, but in my opinion, they’re worth every penny. The rich texture of the suede adds depth and polish, elevating even the simplest of looks. A softly rounded toe ensures a refined finish, while the high-coverage shape offers comfort and support for all-day wear.

Suede ballet flats, in particular, are having a major moment this season. While patent and leather iterations remain classics, suede offers a softer, more elevated take on the trend—perfect for spring’s lighter fabrics and breezier silhouettes. There’s something about the matte finish and plush texture that makes suede feel especially luxurious, making them a treat to wear on the day-to-day.

Natalie wearing the Arket suede ballet flats.

(Image credit: @natalieemunro)

So far, I’ve been reaching for mine on repeat, mostly with jeans and a trench, and it's unlikely I'll go a day in them without receiving a compliment.

If you’re looking to dip your toe into the ballet flat revival—or refresh a well-loved collection—this Arket pair is a truly worthy contender. Having already sold out once, I wouldn’t be surprised if they disappear again soon.

SHOP THE ARKET SUEDE BALLET FLATS HERE:

Suede Ballerina – Brown – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Suede Ballerina

I'm not kidding—these are my most-reached-for shoes at the moment.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SUEDE BALLET FLATS:

Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

Style these with fresh white socks, or wear them on their own.

dunelondon,

Dune London
Suede Cut Out Detail Ballet Flats

These also come in a rich ruby shade.

Schuh Lambert Suede Ballerina in Brown
Schuh
Lambert Suede Ballerina

Shop these while they're on sale.

Asos Design Landmark Suede High-Vamp Ballets in Brown
Asos
Suede High-Vamp Ballets in Brown

The high vamp design offers extra coverage—making them perfect for these early spring days.

Carla Brown Suede Ballet Flats
Mint Velvet
Carla Brown Suede Ballet Flats

While I love these in chocolate brown, they also come in baby blue.

Jolin
Vagabond
Jolin Ballet Flats

This light beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Leather Rounded-Point Toe Ballet Flats in Taupe
Reiss
Leather Rounded-Point Toe Ballet Flats

Style these with jeans for an easy, spring-ready look.

Split Suede Ballerinas
Zara
Split Suede Ballerinas

These have a slightly rounded cut for a relaxed and casual finish.

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat

The ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Gelista Suede Ballet Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Gelista Suede Ballet Flats

The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Luna Suede Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Suede Ballet Flats

I always come back to Le Monde Beryl for their chic flat shoes.

Brie Suede Ballet Flats
A.Emery
Brie Suede Ballet Flats

The elasticised trim ensures a comfortable fit.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

