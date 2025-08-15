For a brief moment, I really believed the rumours. Every conversation with colleagues seemed to touch on a specific topic: the return of skinny jeans.
At the time, the signs were all there: 2010s nostalgia was gathering pace, influencers were sneaking them into their outfit rotations and I even caught myself (in a moment I’m not particularly proud of) Googling styles to buy. But just a few months on, the hype has fizzled, and that once-ubiquitous silhouette has quietly slipped back under the radar. But, in its place, another so-called "dated" denim trend is staging a far more convincing comeback.
Swishy, voluminous and radiating the kind of boho energy that feels especially relevant this season, flared jeans are officially on the rise. Taking the trend for a spin this week, actor Simone Ashley stepped out in New York wearing a ’70s-inspired light-blue pair. Styled simply with a black vest top, the look was understated in theory, but the retro cut injected a level of personality no other denim style could have matched.
Between the extra sweep of fabric and the subtle drama of movement with every step, flares have a presence that skinnies could never compete with.
Once a staple of every ’70s fashion person, flared jeans have never quite regained that same mainstream dominance. Perhaps that’s why they’ve long carried a "dated" reputation. But with the boho revival in full swing—thanks in no small part to labels like Chloé and Isabel Marant—this once-nostalgic style suddenly feels modern again.
As we edge away from summer shorts and towards styles with a little more coverage, I’ll be reaching for flares with far more enthusiasm than any pair of skinnies. And if you’re tempted to do the same, keep scrolling for my edit of the best flared jeans to shop now.
Shop Flared Jeans:
H&M
Flared High Jeans
These come in UK sizes 4–22.
Zara
Flare Fit Low-Rise Jeans
The low-rise silhouette makes these easy to style with a wider range of blouses and tops.
Mango
Violet Flared High-Rise Jeans
These dark-wash jeans are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.