I Hate Ballet Flats But Love These Elegant Anti-Heel Alternatives

I've never been one to lean on ballet flats, whether they're "in" or not. Maybe it's the rounded toe or bow detailing, but the popular flat-shoe style has simply never clicked with my taste preferences. Instead, I almost always wear heels, from kitten heels to higher stilettos or block heels. They're dressier and feel more sophisticated in my eyes, two qualities I look for in pieces I'm adding to my wardrobe. I like to look nice and put-together—what can I say?

Of course, my feet don't always agree with the heels I frequent, no matter how many times I wear them or how much I break them in. Living in New York City means I walk practically everywhere. When I'm not walking, I'm taking the stairs up or down from the subway or my apartment. They're begging for something different, but I can't quite shake my lifelong aversion to ballet flats. Fortunately, I'm learning that there is more than just one type of flat shoe. With brands ranging from Zara and Reformation to Prada and The Row leaning on non–ballet flat shoe trends like slippers, mesh sock flats, strappy sandals, court shoes, jelly sandals, and pointy slingback flats, I'm finally ready to put aside my heels (at least a few days a week) and give flats the old college try.

Scroll down to shop 39 heels I'm considering, all of which are just as elegant and chic as any pair of pumps in my closet.

Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes
COS
Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes

I actually already own these in black, but they're so comfortable and sophisticated I'm ready to buy a second shade.

Alba Satin Slippers
LORO PIANA
Alba Satin Slippers

These luxurious satin slippers will look just as chic at home paired with silk pajamas as they will out in the wild styled with vintage Levi's and a great cashmere sweater.

Patent Leather Slingback Ballerinas
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Ballerinas

I bought a flat mule version of these and am convinced I need this slingback take as well. The little heel is beyond chic.

Madewell, The Ophelia Slingback Flats
Madewell
The Ophelia Slingback Flats

Once the green satin version comes back in stock, I'm ordering those, too.

massimodutti, Asymmetric Ballet Flats
massimo dutti
Asymmetric Ballet Flats

When you find a shoe that's actually different from every other style out there, you buy them.

MANGO, Soft Mesh Shoes
MANGO
Soft Mesh Shoes

I need a pair of these for my trip this summer to Puglia.

Women's Lido Slip-Ons in Leopard Grosgrain in Manto Naturale
YSL
Lido Slip-Ons

These will make every outfit cooler, especially if it's a simple look. Let the leopard-print slides shine.

Flip-Flops
H&M
Flip-Flops

No, you don't need to spend hundreds on elevated flip-flops.

Suede Toe-Loop Sandals
ZARA
Suede Toe-Loop Sandals

The toe loop and suede fabric on these make them look far more expensive than they are.

Billy Textured-Leather Loafers
KHAITE
Billy Textured-Leather Loafers

White soft-leather loafers? Yeah, I need them.

Women's Clip Toe Flip Flops Flat Bottom Lightweight Non-Slip Beach Soft Bottom Slippers
Generic
Flip Flops

Everyone on fashion Instagram is talking about these $78 flip-flops right now.

Woven Topstitched Mule
ZARA
Woven Topstitched Mule

Get a pair before they sell out because they absolutely will.

Amelia Glossed-Leather Ballet Flats
GIANVITO ROSSI
Amelia Glossed-Leather Ballet Flats

Who needs heels when flats this beautiful exist?

Gap, Jelly Flip Flops
Gap
Jelly Flip Flops

Gap did its thing when it made these jelly flip-flops.

Crochet Loafers
Prada
Crochet Loafers

Just wait—these crochet loafers will be everywhere this summer.

Harris Leather Boat Shoes
AEYDE
Harris Leather Boat Shoes

A good pair of boat shoes will get so much wear in the summertime, yes, but all year round, too.

Barcelona Jelly Cage Mule
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Cage Mule

Jelly sandals, meet your 2025 leader.

Made-In-Italy Mule Flats in Metallic Leather
j.crew
Made-In-Italy Mule Flats

Trust me, your simple outfits will thank you for these gold mules.

Patent Cut-Out Pointed-Toe Slingback Flats
Charles & Keith
Patent Cut-Out Pointed-Toe Slingback Flats

This ankle cleavage makes for a beautiful flat.

Vincenza Thong Sandal
Reformation
Vincenza Thong Sandal

Sometimes, the simplest sandals are the chicest ones.

Pierced Mule in Purple, Size 9.5
Tory Burch
Pierced Mule

This new red version of Tory Burch's viral Pierced Mules is truly unreal. They're famously comfy but also have an outfit-making appearance. What more could you want?

Vivi Lizard-Effect Leather Mules
JIMMY CHOO
Vivi Lizard-Effect Leather Mules

If you wear these lizard mules with trousers or jeans, no one will know they're not heels.

Grove Flat
Steve Madden
Grove Flat

A little red jelly flat? Why not?

Naplak Patent Leather Ballerinas
Prada
Naplak Patent Leather Ballerinas

I found your new everyday flats. Thank me later.

Escarpin-Sandale Paola Ballet
Schutz
Escarpin-Sandale Paola Ballet

Just easy.

Pointed Toe Slingback Flats
ZARA
Pointed Toe Slingback Flats

I'm weak to the powers of these baby-blue slingback flats.

Women's Adamo Slipper in Pale Blue
Bottega Veneta
Adamo Slipper in Pale Blue

Turquoise was all over the F/W 25 runways.

Embroidered Suede Loafers
LE MONDE BERYL
Embroidered Suede Loafers

These loafers are giving old-money vibes to me. Anyone else?

Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal
BIRKENSTOCK
Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal

Birkenstock Arizona sandals will never go out of style. They're classic and beloved for a reason.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

Suede flip-flops are just the flat shoe your closet's been missing.

Women's Babylone Slingback Flats in Satin Crepe in Black
YSL
Babylone Slingback Flats in Satin Crepe

I must say Saint Laurent has mastered flats-with-heel-energy like no other brand.

Suede Flat Sandals
ZARA
Suede Flat Sandals

The perfect flat sandals to wear with flowy shorts.

Round Toe Sock Bootie in Lambskin
CO
Round Toe Sock Bootie in Lambskin

Twenty twenty-five was the first year I saw a really flat boot I actually liked.

MANGO, Buckle Strap Sandals
MANGO
Buckle Strap Sandals

The little cork wedge heel? I'm obsessed.

Neous Atik Flats
Neous
Atik Flats

WWC: Will wear constantly.

Antonia Mesh Flat
Andrea Gomez
Antonia Mesh Flat

I'm not really a sneaker person, so this flats-sneaker hybrid is a perfect solution for me.

Women's Sofia Ballerina in White
Bottega Veneta
Sofia Ballerina

If you thought Bottega Veneta's Intrecciato bags were chic, just look at this footwear version. Wow.

Asymmetric Leather Flat Sandals
ZARA
Asymmetric Leather Flat Sandals

Pack these toe-loop leather sandals on your next vacation.

Neous Uba Slingback Pumps
Neous
Uba Slingback Pumps

Look, I saved the prettiest for last.

