I Hate Ballet Flats But Love These Elegant Anti-Heel Alternatives

I've never been one to lean on ballet flats, whether they're "in" or not. Maybe it's the rounded toe or bow detailing, but the popular flat-shoe style has simply never clicked with my taste preferences. Instead, I almost always wear heels, from kitten heels to higher stilettos or block heels. They're dressier and feel more sophisticated in my eyes, two qualities I look for in pieces I'm adding to my wardrobe. I like to look nice and put-together—what can I say?

Of course, my feet don't always agree with the heels I frequent, no matter how many times I wear them or how much I break them in. Living in New York City means I walk practically everywhere. When I'm not walking, I'm taking the stairs up or down from the subway or my apartment. They're begging for something different, but I can't quite shake my lifelong aversion to ballet flats. Fortunately, I'm learning that there is more than just one type of flat shoe. With brands ranging from Zara and Reformation to Prada and The Row leaning on non–ballet flat shoe trends like slippers, mesh sock flats, strappy sandals, court shoes, jelly sandals, and pointy slingback flats, I'm finally ready to put aside my heels (at least a few days a week) and give flats the old college try.

COS Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes $190 SHOP NOW I actually already own these in black, but they're so comfortable and sophisticated I'm ready to buy a second shade.

LORO PIANA Alba Satin Slippers $1100 SHOP NOW These luxurious satin slippers will look just as chic at home paired with silk pajamas as they will out in the wild styled with vintage Levi's and a great cashmere sweater.

Prada Patent Leather Slingback Ballerinas $1150 SHOP NOW I bought a flat mule version of these and am convinced I need this slingback take as well. The little heel is beyond chic.

Madewell The Ophelia Slingback Flats $148 SHOP NOW Once the green satin version comes back in stock, I'm ordering those, too.

massimo dutti Asymmetric Ballet Flats $180 SHOP NOW When you find a shoe that's actually different from every other style out there, you buy them.

MANGO Soft Mesh Shoes $90 SHOP NOW I need a pair of these for my trip this summer to Puglia.

YSL Lido Slip-Ons $830 SHOP NOW These will make every outfit cooler, especially if it's a simple look. Let the leopard-print slides shine.

H&M Flip-Flops $25 $21 SHOP NOW No, you don't need to spend hundreds on elevated flip-flops.

ZARA Suede Toe-Loop Sandals $60 SHOP NOW The toe loop and suede fabric on these make them look far more expensive than they are.

KHAITE Billy Textured-Leather Loafers $820 SHOP NOW White soft-leather loafers? Yeah, I need them.

Generic Flip Flops $78 SHOP NOW Everyone on fashion Instagram is talking about these $78 flip-flops right now.

ZARA Woven Topstitched Mule $50 $30 SHOP NOW Get a pair before they sell out because they absolutely will.

GIANVITO ROSSI Amelia Glossed-Leather Ballet Flats $795 SHOP NOW Who needs heels when flats this beautiful exist?

Gap Jelly Flip Flops $30 SHOP NOW Gap did its thing when it made these jelly flip-flops.

Prada Crochet Loafers $1370 SHOP NOW Just wait—these crochet loafers will be everywhere this summer.

AEYDE Harris Leather Boat Shoes $445 SHOP NOW A good pair of boat shoes will get so much wear in the summertime, yes, but all year round, too.

Vince Barcelona Jelly Cage Mule $198 SHOP NOW Jelly sandals, meet your 2025 leader.

j.crew Made-In-Italy Mule Flats $198 SHOP NOW Trust me, your simple outfits will thank you for these gold mules.

Charles & Keith Patent Cut-Out Pointed-Toe Slingback Flats $53 SHOP NOW This ankle cleavage makes for a beautiful flat.

Reformation Vincenza Thong Sandal $168 SHOP NOW Sometimes, the simplest sandals are the chicest ones.

Tory Burch Pierced Mule $398 SHOP NOW This new red version of Tory Burch's viral Pierced Mules is truly unreal. They're famously comfy but also have an outfit-making appearance. What more could you want?

JIMMY CHOO Vivi Lizard-Effect Leather Mules $750 SHOP NOW If you wear these lizard mules with trousers or jeans, no one will know they're not heels.

Steve Madden Grove Flat $50 SHOP NOW A little red jelly flat? Why not?

Prada Naplak Patent Leather Ballerinas $1100 SHOP NOW I found your new everyday flats. Thank me later.

Schutz Escarpin-Sandale Paola Ballet $138 SHOP NOW Just easy.

ZARA Pointed Toe Slingback Flats $50 SHOP NOW I'm weak to the powers of these baby-blue slingback flats.

Bottega Veneta Adamo Slipper in Pale Blue $890 SHOP NOW Turquoise was all over the F/W 25 runways.

LE MONDE BERYL Embroidered Suede Loafers $715 SHOP NOW These loafers are giving old-money vibes to me. Anyone else?

BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal $150 SHOP NOW Birkenstock Arizona sandals will never go out of style. They're classic and beloved for a reason.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal $128 SHOP NOW Suede flip-flops are just the flat shoe your closet's been missing.

YSL Babylone Slingback Flats in Satin Crepe $950 SHOP NOW I must say Saint Laurent has mastered flats-with-heel-energy like no other brand.

ZARA Suede Flat Sandals $70 SHOP NOW The perfect flat sandals to wear with flowy shorts.

CO Round Toe Sock Bootie in Lambskin $995 SHOP NOW Twenty twenty-five was the first year I saw a really flat boot I actually liked.

MANGO Buckle Strap Sandals $80 SHOP NOW The little cork wedge heel? I'm obsessed.

Neous Atik Flats $795 SHOP NOW WWC: Will wear constantly.

Andrea Gomez Antonia Mesh Flat $285 SHOP NOW I'm not really a sneaker person, so this flats-sneaker hybrid is a perfect solution for me.

Bottega Veneta Sofia Ballerina $1950 SHOP NOW If you thought Bottega Veneta's Intrecciato bags were chic, just look at this footwear version. Wow.

ZARA Asymmetric Leather Flat Sandals $60 SHOP NOW Pack these toe-loop leather sandals on your next vacation.

Neous Uba Slingback Pumps $795 SHOP NOW Look, I saved the prettiest for last.