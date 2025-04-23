I Hate Ballet Flats But Love These Elegant Anti-Heel Alternatives
I've never been one to lean on ballet flats, whether they're "in" or not. Maybe it's the rounded toe or bow detailing, but the popular flat-shoe style has simply never clicked with my taste preferences. Instead, I almost always wear heels, from kitten heels to higher stilettos or block heels. They're dressier and feel more sophisticated in my eyes, two qualities I look for in pieces I'm adding to my wardrobe. I like to look nice and put-together—what can I say?
Of course, my feet don't always agree with the heels I frequent, no matter how many times I wear them or how much I break them in. Living in New York City means I walk practically everywhere. When I'm not walking, I'm taking the stairs up or down from the subway or my apartment. They're begging for something different, but I can't quite shake my lifelong aversion to ballet flats. Fortunately, I'm learning that there is more than just one type of flat shoe. With brands ranging from Zara and Reformation to Prada and The Row leaning on non–ballet flat shoe trends like slippers, mesh sock flats, strappy sandals, court shoes, jelly sandals, and pointy slingback flats, I'm finally ready to put aside my heels (at least a few days a week) and give flats the old college try.
Scroll down to shop 39 heels I'm considering, all of which are just as elegant and chic as any pair of pumps in my closet.
I actually already own these in black, but they're so comfortable and sophisticated I'm ready to buy a second shade.
These luxurious satin slippers will look just as chic at home paired with silk pajamas as they will out in the wild styled with vintage Levi's and a great cashmere sweater.
I bought a flat mule version of these and am convinced I need this slingback take as well. The little heel is beyond chic.
Once the green satin version comes back in stock, I'm ordering those, too.
When you find a shoe that's actually different from every other style out there, you buy them.
These will make every outfit cooler, especially if it's a simple look. Let the leopard-print slides shine.
The toe loop and suede fabric on these make them look far more expensive than they are.
A good pair of boat shoes will get so much wear in the summertime, yes, but all year round, too.
Jelly sandals, meet your 2025 leader.
This ankle cleavage makes for a beautiful flat.
This new red version of Tory Burch's viral Pierced Mules is truly unreal. They're famously comfy but also have an outfit-making appearance. What more could you want?
If you wear these lizard mules with trousers or jeans, no one will know they're not heels.
Turquoise was all over the F/W 25 runways.
These loafers are giving old-money vibes to me. Anyone else?
Birkenstock Arizona sandals will never go out of style. They're classic and beloved for a reason.
I must say Saint Laurent has mastered flats-with-heel-energy like no other brand.
Twenty twenty-five was the first year I saw a really flat boot I actually liked.
I'm not really a sneaker person, so this flats-sneaker hybrid is a perfect solution for me.
If you thought Bottega Veneta's Intrecciato bags were chic, just look at this footwear version. Wow.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
