These Tory Burch Sandals Will Be the It Shoes of the Spring and Summer

Everyone knows the Tory Burch Miller Sandals. Few sandals in the industry have been as ubiquitous. When I was in college, they were everywhere. In the 2010s, they ruled campuses just like mine— which also happened to be where Tory Burch went herself. You either owned a pair of Miller Sandals or wanted to own a pair. But by the time they were everywhere you looked—like in every sorority house across the country—their appeal started to die down a bit. It’s the curse of a popular "It" item. Sometimes, the "It" factor can feel overexposed.

But in recent years, Tory Burch shoes have been the talk of the town among fashion editors and fans. They’re not necessarily ever-present but have achieved a more desirable fashion title: an IYKYK piece. Tory Burch shoes are the kind of gem everyone in downtown New York can’t stop talking about. The recent shoe collections aren’t just good—they’re great. Particularly the brand's pierced mule wedges.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Once I saw the shoes—its chunky hardware by the toe resembling a toe ring from afar—on the spring/summer 2024 runway, I knew I needed it. After sitting on my wish list for weeks, I kept running into the most fashionable people I knew wearing them. Now, I own a pair and wear them all the time. They earn me nonstop compliments. If my outfit feels incomplete, I throw them on, and it instantly comes together. They add just the right amount of edge—effortless, never try-hard.

I was perusing the Tory Burch website when I realized that for spring, there is now an iteration of the pierced mule in sandal form. The slip-on leather style is perfect. Seeing them made me forget about every other pair of sandals I own.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

There’s something about sandals that can feel a bit square. After all, they’re part of the quintessential tourist uniform. But sandals weren’t created to make a statement. They were always just meant to get you from one place to another comfortably in hotter temperatures and be easy enough to slip on and off while on a beach vacation. But in recent years, even the simplest rubber flip-flops have been reimagined as a cool-girl staple. Sandals aren’t just something you wear—they’re something you want to wear. The Tory Burch Pierced Sandals are more than that. They’re sandals you never want to take off.

In my opinion, this is the perfect occassion to wear the sandals: when you have a simple outfit like, this black slip dress, that just needs a little extra pizazz. (Image credit: @tarigonzalez

I never like to look down at my feet—or take pictures of them—but these have me lovingly gazing at my toes. And they make my pedicure pop! (Image credit: @tarigonzalez

I already know everyone is about to be all over these shoes. For one, everyone like me who already owns the Pierced Mules knows they’re the perfect shoe and wants as many iterations of it as possible. The sandal version helps give a bit of a punk look without being too overpowering—it’s just the right amount of hardware and leather.

They’re also incredibly comfortable. When I first got the mules, I was worried the hardware would uncomfortably rub against my foot or feel too heavy, but you don’t even notice it’s there. Of course, everyone else does—people are always asking me where they’re from. They look different from the Tory Burch shoes of our youth, so people are always surprised. But what can I say? Tory Burch has always known how to make an unforgettable accessory.

Shop Tory Burch pierced sandals, mules and heels:

Tory Burch Pierced Mule Sandal $358 $249 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Slide $328 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Slide $328 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Mule Sandal $378 $249 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Slide $328 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Slide $328 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Mule $398 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Mule Wedge $428 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Slingback $358 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Mule Wedge $428 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Mule $398 SHOP NOW