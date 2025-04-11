It's True—These "Tacky" Color Trends Will Be Considered Chic Again Come Fall 2025

A collage showing neon runway looks from the F/W 25 shows, including hot pink, turquoise, yellow, lime green, cerulean, violet, and orange.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
By
published
in Features

Certain color trends, though they might experience slight lulls and occasional high periods, are consistently popular. Black, cream, burgundy, and brown come to mind—as do pastels like soft pink, butter yellow, and baby blue. Variations of red, tan, and navy also have a steady hold on people's wardrobes. And then there are the colors that can't catch a break, particularly every hue that might be associated with the word "neon." Often saved for costume parties, the hot pinks, vibrant oranges, and shocking yellows of the world get a bad rep, especially in the fashion world. For fall/winter 2025, though, designers seemed adamant about fixing the "tacky" color genre's poor public perception.

At Prada, prints à la wallpaper from the 1970s balanced out the mostly charcoal-and-brown color palette, adding vibrancy and shock factor to the Italian brand's fall collection. A similar effect could be found in Haider Ackermann's debut for Tom Ford, where exquisite tailoring was combined with eye-catching shades of yuzu and lime. Alaïa, Tory Burch, Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Givenchy likewise leaned into neon shades, proving once and for all that saturated shades belong in fashion just as much as neutrals and pastels.

Keep scrolling to find out which designers leaned on which neon colors in their fall/winter 2025 collections. While you're at it, shop the "tacky" color trends now to prepare for their big return later this year.

A runway image from the Prada F/W 25 show with the word "lime" on it in bold, colorful letters.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Clearly, Miuccia Prada has a thing for lime green. Not only did she and Raf Simons craft one of their standout Prada looks out of lime-green leather, but she also featured the controversial color in this season's Miu Miu collection. Coincidence? I think not.

Collection Sequin Paillette Midi Skirt
j.crew Collection
Sequin Paillette Midi Skirt

Maren Ballet Flat
Reformation
Maren Ballet Flat

Emer Cashmere T-Shirt in Lime
&Daughter
Emer Cashmere T-Shirt

A runway image from the Tory Burch F/W 25 show with the word "sumo" on it in bold, colorful letters.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Orange has always been one of the trickiest colors to style, but thanks to brands like Tory Burch and Saint Laurent, interested dressers now have plenty of inspiration to use during their next orange styling session. Tip: Don't be afraid to go bold with your look by either opting for a monochrome combination or pairing orange with other vibrant shades like lime green and cerulean.

Azores Bikini Top
Reformation
Azores Bikini Top

Shop the matching Elba Bikini Bottom ($98).

Colby Satin Wide-Leg Pants
LA LIGNE
Colby Satin Wide-Leg Pants

100% Wool Extra Soft Sweater
ZARA
100% Wool Extra Soft Sweater

A runway image from the Tom Ford F/W 25 show with the word "cerulean" on it in bold, colorful letters.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're on the hunt for an alternative to navy, I vote that you use the incoming warmer weather as an excuse to opt for something a little bit outside of your comfort zone, like cerulean. It's loud and eye-catching, guaranteeing you plenty of compliments, whether you wear it now or in the fall when pieces by brands such as Alaïa and Tom Ford arrive in stores.

Slit-Sleeve Blouse, Azure
MANGO
Halter-Neck Top With Knot Detail

Louis Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants
HIGH SPORT
Louis Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants

Speedcat Og Women's Sneakers
PUMA
Speedcat OG Sneakers

A runway image from the Givenchy F/W 25 show with the word "yuzu" on it in bold, colorful letters.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I know everyone's abuzz about butter yellow (again), but if you're interested in a shade that's less ubiquitous and more up-and-coming, I suggest adding a touch of yuzu into your closet in 2025. Sarah Burton's Givenchy debut included hyperelegant silhouettes in the vibrant shade, as did Ackermann's debut for Tom Ford. Clearly, newness in 2025 is shocking, bold, and, yes, yellow.

Callamu 50 Patent-Leather Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Callamu 50 Patent-Leather Mules

Susana Monaco Tube Gathered Pocket Dress
Jacquemus
Draped Midi-Skirt

Plain Knit Wool Cardigan
ZARA
Plain Knit Wool Cardigan

A runway image from the Gucci F/W 25 show with the word "turquoise" on it in bold, colorful letters.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

When I think of turquoise, two specific pieces come to mind: Kallmeyer's S/S 25 draped dress that's practically sold out now and Jacquemus's F/W 24 sheer dress that Dua Lipa wore to the show in Capri, Italy. The color is stunning—period—which is probably why so many brands are getting on board with it for fall. On the fall/winter 2025 runways, the electric color was spotted at Gucci, MM6 Maison Margiela, and more, ushering in an even greater popularity swing for turquoise in the latter half of 2025.

Jocelyn Draped Top in Slinky Jersey
Kallmeyer
Jocelyn Draped Top in Slinky Jersey

Bernard Taffeta Maxi Skirt
BERNADETTE
Bernard Taffeta Maxi Skirt

Printed Satin-Jersey Tank Top
Hermès
Oasis Sandal

A pink Gucci look from the F/W 25 show with the word "bubblegum" on it.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Hot pink is probably the color on this list that's gotten the most good publicity in recent years, mostly thanks to Greta Gerwig's Barbie starring Margot Robbie. Robbie's press tour was full of the color, sending it skyrocketing to fame on a level I don't think anyone saw coming. The buzz around the film has died down now, but bright bubblegum pink is continuing to dominate fashion, showing up at Prada, Gucci, and more during the fall/winter 2025 shows.

Cashmere Sweater
Proenza Schouler
Tee Thong Feather Sandals

Natasha Slip Dress
j.crew
Natasha Slip Dress

Pink Monthly Colors October Trousers
PLEATS PLEASE ISSEY MIYAKE
Pink Monthly Colors October Trousers

A runway image from the AlainPaul F/W 25 show with the word "violet" on it in bold, colorful letters.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Okay, violet isn't so much a traditional highlighter-pack color, but to me, it fits the same mold. It's audacious, flashy, and not for the faint of heart, but when done right—something that was modeled at Dries Van Noten and AlainPaul—it can also be extremely wearable and cool. All it takes is the right pieces.

Maysale 50 Buckled Velvet Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Velvet Mules

Balloon Top
Alaïa
Balloon Top

Purple Silk Midi Skirt
Dries Van Noten
Purple Silk Midi Skirt

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸