It's True—These "Tacky" Color Trends Will Be Considered Chic Again Come Fall 2025

Certain color trends, though they might experience slight lulls and occasional high periods, are consistently popular. Black, cream, burgundy, and brown come to mind—as do pastels like soft pink, butter yellow, and baby blue. Variations of red, tan, and navy also have a steady hold on people's wardrobes. And then there are the colors that can't catch a break, particularly every hue that might be associated with the word "neon." Often saved for costume parties, the hot pinks, vibrant oranges, and shocking yellows of the world get a bad rep, especially in the fashion world. For fall/winter 2025, though, designers seemed adamant about fixing the "tacky" color genre's poor public perception.

At Prada, prints à la wallpaper from the 1970s balanced out the mostly charcoal-and-brown color palette, adding vibrancy and shock factor to the Italian brand's fall collection. A similar effect could be found in Haider Ackermann's debut for Tom Ford, where exquisite tailoring was combined with eye-catching shades of yuzu and lime. Alaïa, Tory Burch, Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Givenchy likewise leaned into neon shades, proving once and for all that saturated shades belong in fashion just as much as neutrals and pastels.

Keep scrolling to find out which designers leaned on which neon colors in their fall/winter 2025 collections. While you're at it, shop the "tacky" color trends now to prepare for their big return later this year.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Clearly, Miuccia Prada has a thing for lime green. Not only did she and Raf Simons craft one of their standout Prada looks out of lime-green leather, but she also featured the controversial color in this season's Miu Miu collection. Coincidence? I think not.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Orange has always been one of the trickiest colors to style, but thanks to brands like Tory Burch and Saint Laurent, interested dressers now have plenty of inspiration to use during their next orange styling session. Tip: Don't be afraid to go bold with your look by either opting for a monochrome combination or pairing orange with other vibrant shades like lime green and cerulean.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're on the hunt for an alternative to navy, I vote that you use the incoming warmer weather as an excuse to opt for something a little bit outside of your comfort zone, like cerulean. It's loud and eye-catching, guaranteeing you plenty of compliments, whether you wear it now or in the fall when pieces by brands such as Alaïa and Tom Ford arrive in stores.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I know everyone's abuzz about butter yellow (again), but if you're interested in a shade that's less ubiquitous and more up-and-coming, I suggest adding a touch of yuzu into your closet in 2025. Sarah Burton's Givenchy debut included hyperelegant silhouettes in the vibrant shade, as did Ackermann's debut for Tom Ford. Clearly, newness in 2025 is shocking, bold, and, yes, yellow.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

When I think of turquoise, two specific pieces come to mind: Kallmeyer's S/S 25 draped dress that's practically sold out now and Jacquemus's F/W 24 sheer dress that Dua Lipa wore to the show in Capri, Italy. The color is stunning—period—which is probably why so many brands are getting on board with it for fall. On the fall/winter 2025 runways, the electric color was spotted at Gucci, MM6 Maison Margiela, and more, ushering in an even greater popularity swing for turquoise in the latter half of 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Hot pink is probably the color on this list that's gotten the most good publicity in recent years, mostly thanks to Greta Gerwig's Barbie starring Margot Robbie. Robbie's press tour was full of the color, sending it skyrocketing to fame on a level I don't think anyone saw coming. The buzz around the film has died down now, but bright bubblegum pink is continuing to dominate fashion, showing up at Prada, Gucci, and more during the fall/winter 2025 shows.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Okay, violet isn't so much a traditional highlighter-pack color, but to me, it fits the same mold. It's audacious, flashy, and not for the faint of heart, but when done right—something that was modeled at Dries Van Noten and AlainPaul—it can also be extremely wearable and cool. All it takes is the right pieces.

