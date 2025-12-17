Apple Martin Just Copied Her Mom's Vintage Calvin Klein Look From the 1996 "Emma" Premiere

Picture this: It's the summer of 1996. The Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan already won the NBA championship (again), and the Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, have just started. In a few months, the Spice Girls will release their debut album, and on Friends, Ross and Rachel are about to decide that it's time to take a break (kind of). And if all that wasn't enough, Emma, the 1996 film adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, just came out, with star Gwyneth Paltrow attending the New York City premiere alongside her brother, Jake, and parents, actress Blythe Danner, and director and producer Bruce Paltrow. Her outfit for the occasion: A little black dress by Calvin Klein, of course.
Just like today, the style back in '96 was all about minimalism, so Paltrow's scoop-neck, sleeveless gown wasn't showy, but casually elegant, with a fitted silhouette and floor-grazing hemline. For the most part, she didn't even accessorize, only wearing a pair of simple diamond studs and black satin sandals. She finished off the ensemble with a satin clutch and a dark red lip.
Nearly two decades later, Paltrow's Emma premiere look would fit right in in 2025—and it did, this time, on her 21-year-old daughter. Apple Martin accompanied her mom to tonight's New York City premiere of Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet, where she wore Paltrow's exact Calvin Klein dress from when she, too, was in her early 20s. The entire ensemble was styled by Paltrow's stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, and paid homage to both her mom's film career and her lauded '90s street and red-carpet style. Martin even wore her hair like Paltrow did, in an effortless updo with pieces loose in the front.
The LBD is one of Paltrow's most famous outfits, along with her baby-pink Ralph Lauren gown from the 1999 Academy Awards, when she won an Oscar for her performance in Shakespeare in Love. Oh, and remember when she wore (and then re-wore in 2021) the iconic red velvet Tom Ford Gucci suit to the 1996 MTV VMAs? No one does it like her, except, well, her daughter.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.