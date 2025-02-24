Meet the 37 New Zara Items That'll Go Viral and Sell Out Before Spring Hits

If you haven't checked out Zara lately, you should. Or at the very least, you should scroll down to find the brand's best new arrivals for spring 2025 that I, without being asked, edited down to just 37 can't-miss items. You see, I've been shopping at Zara for 15 years and writing about its selections for six of them, so I've seen my fair share of collections. To say I'm well-versed would be an understatement of epic proportions. So when I say that this is one of if not *the* best Zara drops of all time, I'm not being sarcastic or dramatic. It's true—something you'll realize once you get into the curation that's to come.

Genuine leather and suede have been Zara's best category of late, with jackets, skirts, trousers, and handbags in the luxurious fabrications going viral and selling out right and left. (Don't worry; I found a few that were still in stock.) The brand also currently houses a tempting selection of footwear—from riding boots to block heels to flat slippers—as well as skirts, dresses, and outerwear. Really, everything happening over at Zara for spring 2025 is good—like, really good. Before it all sells out, which I know it will, scroll down to build your perfect warm-weather wardrobe in one place.

ZARA Heeled Pump With Strap $70 SHOP NOW Block heels are back, and this $70 Zara pair is driving the charge.

ZARA Oversized Suede Short Trench Coat $439 SHOP NOW This cropped, suede trench coat will look so chic with leggings dressed down or dressed up with a white cotton skirt in the spring.

ZARA Polyamide Leggings $50 SHOP NOW These leggings are a great option for the above suede-jacket look.

ZARA Elongated Suede Shopper $239 SHOP NOW I feel like this bag is a great option for anyone who loves The Row's Kit Tote Bag.

ZARA Zw Collection Long Frock Coat $239 SHOP NOW Throw this coat on top of jeans and a T-shirt, and it'll suddenly make your entire look appear more formal and put together.

ZARA Pleated Pants $50 SHOP NOW Just good pants. That's all.

ZARA Leather Mules $60 SHOP NOW Finally, a pair of luxe leather slippers that I can actually wear out of the house.

ZARA Shiny Hooded Parka Zw Collection $139 SHOP NOW This crinkly parka will make every outfit it's worn with tenfold more exciting and awe-worthy.

ZARA Plaid Shoulder Pad Shirt Zw Collection $90 SHOP NOW Yes, flannel shirts are back, but only if you pick the right one. This is the right one.

ZARA Trf Curve High-Waist Jeans $60 SHOP NOW Pair the above flannel shirt with these slightly curved white jeans for the perfect casual yet cool spring look.

ZARA Flat Leather Sandals $50 SHOP NOW Flip-flop season is almost here.

ZARA Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Leather Bomber Jacket $349 SHOP NOW This jacket keeps selling out and restocking. Get it while you still can.

ZARA 100% Leather Bandeau Top $70 SHOP NOW A leather set this good—there's no way it stays in stock for long. Shop the matching 100% Leather Midi Skirt ($159).

ZARA Leather Wedges $70 SHOP NOW Wedges: the comfy way to high-heel.

ZARA Water Repellent Trench Zw Collection $139 SHOP NOW This trench is great because it's an entire outfit in one piece. Style it with stirrup leggings and a gorgeous pair of pumps and you're done.

ZARA Smooth Knit Basic Top $28 SHOP NOW Great tanks are hard to come by, so when you find one, you buy it. Period.

ZARA Crepe Flare Pants $40 SHOP NOW Thank you, Kendrick, for bringing flare pants back into fashion's good graces.

ZARA Soft Athletic Sneakers $50 SHOP NOW I love an easy, logo-free sneaker.

ZARA Suede Leather Jacket $159 SHOP NOW This color is so luxe and Italian.

ZARA Sleeveless Ribbed T-Shirt $20 SHOP NOW A great layering piece to have in your arsenal.

ZARA Midi Skirt With Belt $60 SHOP NOW This skirt is pretty with a capital P.

ZARA Thin Heeled Boots $90 SHOP NOW I love a sexy stiletto boot paired with a pencil skirt.

ZARA Split Leather Shoulder Bag $349 SHOP NOW Mhm, you need it.

ZARA Leather Suede Blazer $229 SHOP NOW I say skip a black leather blazer and buy a brown suede one instead. But hey, that's just me.

ZARA 100% Wool Top $50 SHOP NOW This set is so '90s off-duty model to me. Shop the matching 100% Wool Long Skirt ($60).

ZARA Heeled Leather Slides $70 SHOP NOW A simple slide to keep by the door.

ZARA Oversized Suede Combination Jacket $259 SHOP NOW The perfect pop of color.

ZARA Zw Collection Satin Pencil Skirt $90 SHOP NOW Satin? Say less.

ZARA Gold Appliqué Halter Dress $50 SHOP NOW The gold hardware takes this dress from here to here.

ZARA Full Length Mid Waist Bootcut Jeans Zw Collection $50 SHOP NOW More flared jeans, please!

ZARA Fringe Check Knit Jacket $50 SHOP NOW This adorable fringe set is selling out like crazy. Run. Shop the matching Fringe Check Knit Skirt ($40).

ZARA Asymmetric Leather Heels $109 SHOP NOW Shoe cutouts are so sleek and subtly sexy.

ZARA 100% Wool Jacket $60 SHOP NOW You could wear this with great vintage jeans or leggings for a balletcore aesthetic.

ZARA Gingham Midi Skirt $60 SHOP NOW Gingham for spring? Groundbreaking.

ZARA Short Printed Scarf Trench Coat $109 SHOP NOW The high collar and scarf detail take this trench to new heights of chicness.

ZARA Long Polyamide Jumpsuit $70 SHOP NOW I already ordered this jumpsuit, and the material is like butter.