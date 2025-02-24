Meet the 37 New Zara Items That'll Go Viral and Sell Out Before Spring Hits

If you haven't checked out Zara lately, you should. Or at the very least, you should scroll down to find the brand's best new arrivals for spring 2025 that I, without being asked, edited down to just 37 can't-miss items. You see, I've been shopping at Zara for 15 years and writing about its selections for six of them, so I've seen my fair share of collections. To say I'm well-versed would be an understatement of epic proportions. So when I say that this is one of if not *the* best Zara drops of all time, I'm not being sarcastic or dramatic. It's true—something you'll realize once you get into the curation that's to come.

Genuine leather and suede have been Zara's best category of late, with jackets, skirts, trousers, and handbags in the luxurious fabrications going viral and selling out right and left. (Don't worry; I found a few that were still in stock.) The brand also currently houses a tempting selection of footwear—from riding boots to block heels to flat slippers—as well as skirts, dresses, and outerwear. Really, everything happening over at Zara for spring 2025 is good—like, really good. Before it all sells out, which I know it will, scroll down to build your perfect warm-weather wardrobe in one place.

Heeled Pump With Strap
ZARA
Heeled Pump With Strap

Block heels are back, and this $70 Zara pair is driving the charge.

Oversized Suede Short Trench Coat
ZARA
Oversized Suede Short Trench Coat

This cropped, suede trench coat will look so chic with leggings dressed down or dressed up with a white cotton skirt in the spring.

Polyamide Leggings
ZARA
Polyamide Leggings

These leggings are a great option for the above suede-jacket look.

Elongated Suede Shopper
ZARA
Elongated Suede Shopper

I feel like this bag is a great option for anyone who loves The Row's Kit Tote Bag.

Zw Collection Long Frock Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Long Frock Coat

Throw this coat on top of jeans and a T-shirt, and it'll suddenly make your entire look appear more formal and put together.

Pleated Pants
ZARA
Pleated Pants

Just good pants. That's all.

Leather Mules
ZARA
Leather Mules

Finally, a pair of luxe leather slippers that I can actually wear out of the house.

Shiny Hooded Parka Zw Collection
ZARA
Shiny Hooded Parka Zw Collection

This crinkly parka will make every outfit it's worn with tenfold more exciting and awe-worthy.

Plaid Shoulder Pad Shirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Plaid Shoulder Pad Shirt Zw Collection

Yes, flannel shirts are back, but only if you pick the right one. This is the right one.

Trf Curve High-Waist Jeans
ZARA
Trf Curve High-Waist Jeans

Pair the above flannel shirt with these slightly curved white jeans for the perfect casual yet cool spring look.

Flat Leather Sandals
ZARA
Flat Leather Sandals

Flip-flop season is almost here.

Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Leather Bomber Jacket
ZARA
Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Leather Bomber Jacket

This jacket keeps selling out and restocking. Get it while you still can.

100% Leather Bandeau Top
ZARA
100% Leather Bandeau Top

A leather set this good—there's no way it stays in stock for long.

Shop the matching 100% Leather Midi Skirt ($159).

Leather Wedges
ZARA
Leather Wedges

Wedges: the comfy way to high-heel.

Water Repellent Trench Zw Collection
ZARA
Water Repellent Trench Zw Collection

This trench is great because it's an entire outfit in one piece. Style it with stirrup leggings and a gorgeous pair of pumps and you're done.

Smooth Knit Basic Top
ZARA
Smooth Knit Basic Top

Great tanks are hard to come by, so when you find one, you buy it. Period.

Crepe Flare Pants
ZARA
Crepe Flare Pants

Thank you, Kendrick, for bringing flare pants back into fashion's good graces.

Soft Athletic Sneakers
ZARA
Soft Athletic Sneakers

I love an easy, logo-free sneaker.

Suede Leather Jacket
ZARA
Suede Leather Jacket

This color is so luxe and Italian.

Sleeveless Ribbed T-Shirt
ZARA
Sleeveless Ribbed T-Shirt

A great layering piece to have in your arsenal.

Midi Skirt With Belt
ZARA
Midi Skirt With Belt

This skirt is pretty with a capital P.

Thin Heeled Boots
ZARA
Thin Heeled Boots

I love a sexy stiletto boot paired with a pencil skirt.

Split Leather Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Split Leather Shoulder Bag

Mhm, you need it.

Leather Suede Blazer
ZARA
Leather Suede Blazer

I say skip a black leather blazer and buy a brown suede one instead. But hey, that's just me.

100% Wool Top
ZARA
100% Wool Top

This set is so '90s off-duty model to me.

Shop the matching 100% Wool Long Skirt ($60).

Heeled Leather Slides
ZARA
Heeled Leather Slides

A simple slide to keep by the door.

Oversized Suede Combination Jacket
ZARA
Oversized Suede Combination Jacket

The perfect pop of color.

Zw Collection Satin Pencil Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Pencil Skirt

Satin? Say less.

Gold AppliquÉ Halter Dress
ZARA
Gold Appliqué Halter Dress

The gold hardware takes this dress from here to here.

Full Length Mid Waist Bootcut Jeans Zw Collection
ZARA
Full Length Mid Waist Bootcut Jeans Zw Collection

More flared jeans, please!

Fringe Check Knit Jacket
ZARA
Fringe Check Knit Jacket

This adorable fringe set is selling out like crazy. Run.

Shop the matching Fringe Check Knit Skirt ($40).

Asymmetric Leather Heels
ZARA
Asymmetric Leather Heels

Shoe cutouts are so sleek and subtly sexy.

100% Wool Jacket
ZARA
100% Wool Jacket

You could wear this with great vintage jeans or leggings for a balletcore aesthetic.

Gingham Midi Skirt
ZARA
Gingham Midi Skirt

Gingham for spring? Groundbreaking.

Short Printed Scarf Trench Coat
ZARA
Short Printed Scarf Trench Coat

The high collar and scarf detail take this trench to new heights of chicness.

Long Polyamide Jumpsuit
ZARA
Long Polyamide Jumpsuit

I already ordered this jumpsuit, and the material is like butter.

Wide Shaft Leather Boots
ZARA
Wide Shaft Leather Boots

Screaming.

