Meet the 37 New Zara Items That'll Go Viral and Sell Out Before Spring Hits
If you haven't checked out Zara lately, you should. Or at the very least, you should scroll down to find the brand's best new arrivals for spring 2025 that I, without being asked, edited down to just 37 can't-miss items. You see, I've been shopping at Zara for 15 years and writing about its selections for six of them, so I've seen my fair share of collections. To say I'm well-versed would be an understatement of epic proportions. So when I say that this is one of if not *the* best Zara drops of all time, I'm not being sarcastic or dramatic. It's true—something you'll realize once you get into the curation that's to come.
Genuine leather and suede have been Zara's best category of late, with jackets, skirts, trousers, and handbags in the luxurious fabrications going viral and selling out right and left. (Don't worry; I found a few that were still in stock.) The brand also currently houses a tempting selection of footwear—from riding boots to block heels to flat slippers—as well as skirts, dresses, and outerwear. Really, everything happening over at Zara for spring 2025 is good—like, really good. Before it all sells out, which I know it will, scroll down to build your perfect warm-weather wardrobe in one place.
Block heels are back, and this $70 Zara pair is driving the charge.
This cropped, suede trench coat will look so chic with leggings dressed down or dressed up with a white cotton skirt in the spring.
I feel like this bag is a great option for anyone who loves The Row's Kit Tote Bag.
Throw this coat on top of jeans and a T-shirt, and it'll suddenly make your entire look appear more formal and put together.
Finally, a pair of luxe leather slippers that I can actually wear out of the house.
This crinkly parka will make every outfit it's worn with tenfold more exciting and awe-worthy.
Yes, flannel shirts are back, but only if you pick the right one. This is the right one.
Pair the above flannel shirt with these slightly curved white jeans for the perfect casual yet cool spring look.
This jacket keeps selling out and restocking. Get it while you still can.
A leather set this good—there's no way it stays in stock for long.
Shop the matching 100% Leather Midi Skirt ($159).
This trench is great because it's an entire outfit in one piece. Style it with stirrup leggings and a gorgeous pair of pumps and you're done.
Great tanks are hard to come by, so when you find one, you buy it. Period.
Thank you, Kendrick, for bringing flare pants back into fashion's good graces.
I say skip a black leather blazer and buy a brown suede one instead. But hey, that's just me.
This set is so '90s off-duty model to me.
Shop the matching 100% Wool Long Skirt ($60).
This adorable fringe set is selling out like crazy. Run.
Shop the matching Fringe Check Knit Skirt ($40).
You could wear this with great vintage jeans or leggings for a balletcore aesthetic.
The high collar and scarf detail take this trench to new heights of chicness.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
This $45 Waisted Cardigan From H&M Is a Compliment Machine
Every elegant person needs one.
By Eliza Huber
-
31 New J.Crew Finds No One Had to Convince Me to Immediately Purchase
What, like it's hard?
By Copelyn Bengel
-
I Always Turn to Mango, Zara, and H&M for Elevated, Affordable Basics—These 29 Are It
Did I mention they're all under $150?
By Caitlin Burnett
-
H&M's White Lotus Collection Just Might Be the Last Vacation Wardrobe I'll Ever Need
Perfection doesn't even come close.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
If You Have Bad Taste, Keep Scrolling: 44 Nordstrom Finds Only Chic People Will Appreciate
My suggestion? Stop scrolling.
By Eliza Huber
-
These 30 Plus-Size Fashion Items Are So Chic for a Night Out
From the ballet to date night.
By Chichi Offor
-
I've Banished Ballet Flats in Favor of All These Chic Spring Sneakers
Loads of newness, plus the buzzy style that's finally back in stock.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I Find Closet Staples at Zara, J.Crew, Banana Republic, Vince, and Madewell—These 30 New Items Are Chic
Sweaters, jackets, suiting, and more!
By Bobby Schuessler