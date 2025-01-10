6 Controversial Shoe Trends Fashion People Are Buying This Year
This year, the fashion world's shoe game is anything but tame. If you've been hoping for a quiet moment with some sleek ballet flats or trusty Adidas Sambas, 2025 just might have you longing for the good old days. Instead, the streets are brimming with controversial shoe trends that are equal parts eye-catching and honestly head-scratching.
From shoes that aspire to be farm-animal couture to those that could easily identify a 2016 time traveler, these six controversial shoe trends are stirring up strong opinions. Love them or loathe them, there's no denying they've got folks talking—including fashion people, who are snatching them all up this year. Whether you're all in for the bold, bizarre looks of Tabi slippers or still reeling from the return of sock shoes (who knew that was a thing?), one thing is clear: The shoes of 2025 are here to make a statement.
Sock Shoes
I never thought I'd see the day when sock shoes were back in style, but alas, here we are. I've had a love-hate relationship with the style since buying Balenciaga's Speed Knit nearly a decade ago, but after seeing the soft leather and silk styles on influencers and runway models during Carven's F/W 24 show, I can't deny I'm curious about the style and willing to give it another go this year.
Tabi Shoes
Love them or hate them, Tabis are here to stay. Originating in Japan, the style has mostly been associated with high-fashion label Maison Margiela, whose split-toe styles come in various silhouettes like ballet flats, boots, and Mary Janes. If the internet's divided response to the viral New York Tabi swiper is any indication, this style will still be divisive in 2025.
Leopard Shoes
Leopard print was one of the most popular patterns in 2024, and although you'd expect a shoe version to be universally loved, leopard-print shoes have stirred up controversy. While critics say patterned shoes can be a bit harder to style, fashion people are leaning into the eye-catching pattern and pairing it with simple trousers and straight-leg denim, emphasizing that the wrong-shoe theory is 100% accurate.
Chunky Shoes
Although chunky loafers and boots might initially scream 2016 to you, this once outdated style is slowly making its way back. While fashion is catching on to the ultra-sleek sock-shoe trend, other fashion-inclined folks are leaning in the complete opposite direction, pulling out their old creepers and platform boots during the winter.
Boat Shoes
Perhaps it's just my trauma from wearing boat shoes for more than a decade while attending elementary, middle, and high school, but boat shoes were not on my agenda for easily wearable shoe trends. Sure, Miu Miu debuted the style early last year, but it wasn't until recently that the effortlessly cool style has been catching on among the fashion crowd. Truth be told, I'm into it!
Shearling Shoes
Comfort is key, and while some people might find shearling and fuzzy shoes incredibly impractical, style insiders are leaning into the plush, comforting aesthetic this year by adopting sherpa and shearling shoes. While tried and true classics like Ugg slippers still remain supreme, brands like Toteme and Ferragamo are stepping into the furry-shoe craze with their own takes.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitiated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
