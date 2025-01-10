6 Controversial Shoe Trends Fashion People Are Buying This Year

Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

Model wearing silk sock shoes on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/ImaxTree)

This year, the fashion world's shoe game is anything but tame. If you've been hoping for a quiet moment with some sleek ballet flats or trusty Adidas Sambas, 2025 just might have you longing for the good old days. Instead, the streets are brimming with controversial shoe trends that are equal parts eye-catching and honestly head-scratching.

From shoes that aspire to be farm-animal couture to those that could easily identify a 2016 time traveler, these six controversial shoe trends are stirring up strong opinions. Love them or loathe them, there's no denying they've got folks talking—including fashion people, who are snatching them all up this year. Whether you're all in for the bold, bizarre looks of Tabi slippers or still reeling from the return of sock shoes (who knew that was a thing?), one thing is clear: The shoes of 2025 are here to make a statement.

Sock Shoes

Woman wearing white t-shirt, dark wash jeans, khaki coats, and black flat shoes while standing on London street.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

I never thought I'd see the day when sock shoes were back in style, but alas, here we are. I've had a love-hate relationship with the style since buying Balenciaga's Speed Knit nearly a decade ago, but after seeing the soft leather and silk styles on influencers and runway models during Carven's F/W 24 show, I can't deny I'm curious about the style and willing to give it another go this year.

Leather Ankle Boots
Zara Home
Leather Ankle Boots

Toteme, Black 'the Sock' Boots
Toteme
Black Sock Boots

Flat Leather Ankle Boots - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Flat Leather Ankle Boots

Leather Sock Boots
The Row
Leather Sock Boots

Tabi Shoes

Woman wearing black pleated set, black handbag, and black Tabi ballet flats while standing on New York City street.

(Image credit: @fashionwithjazz)

Love them or hate them, Tabis are here to stay. Originating in Japan, the style has mostly been associated with high-fashion label Maison Margiela, whose split-toe styles come in various silhouettes like ballet flats, boots, and Mary Janes. If the internet's divided response to the viral New York Tabi swiper is any indication, this style will still be divisive in 2025.

Maison Margiela, Black Tabi Ballerina Flats
Maison Margiela
Black Tabi Ballerina Flats

Nike, Air Rift Breathe 'White Pure Platinum'
Nike
Air Rift Breathe in White Pure Platinum

Maiso Margiela, Black Tabi Mary-Janes Ballerina Flats
Maison Margiela
Black Tabi Mary-Janes Ballerina Flats

Tabi Ballet Flats
Raboesy
Tabi Ballet Flats

Leopard Shoes

Woman wearing white sweater, brown pants, and leopard shoes while sitting on a bench.

(Image credit: @oliviafaeh)

Leopard print was one of the most popular patterns in 2024, and although you'd expect a shoe version to be universally loved, leopard-print shoes have stirred up controversy. While critics say patterned shoes can be a bit harder to style, fashion people are leaning into the eye-catching pattern and pairing it with simple trousers and straight-leg denim, emphasizing that the wrong-shoe theory is 100% accurate.

Leopard-Print Heeled Shoes - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Leopard-Print Heeled Shoes

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

Tory Burch, Runway Ballet
Tory Burch
Runway Ballet

Prada,

Prada
Printed Leather Slides

Chunky Shoes

Woman wearing gray sweater, black coat, and black chunky boots.

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

Although chunky loafers and boots might initially scream 2016 to you, this once outdated style is slowly making its way back. While fashion is catching on to the ultra-sleek sock-shoe trend, other fashion-inclined folks are leaning in the complete opposite direction, pulling out their old creepers and platform boots during the winter.

Vagabond Shoemakers, Cosmo 2.0
Vagabond Shoemakers
Cosmo 2.0

Steve Madden, Jones Boot
Steve Madden
Jones Boot

Patent Finish Tasseled Loafers
Zara
Patent Finish Tasseled Loafers

Zip-Front Ankle Boots
The Row
Zip-Front Ankle Boots

Boat Shoes

Woman wearing a gray sweater, gray pants, a khaki coat, and boat shoes while sitting on a bench.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Perhaps it's just my trauma from wearing boat shoes for more than a decade while attending elementary, middle, and high school, but boat shoes were not on my agenda for easily wearable shoe trends. Sure, Miu Miu debuted the style early last year, but it wasn't until recently that the effortlessly cool style has been catching on among the fashion crowd. Truth be told, I'm into it!

Unlined Bleached Leather Loafers
Miu Miu
Unlined Bleached Leather Loafers

Yachting Day Boat Shoes
Jeffrey Campbell
Yachting Day Boat Shoes

Sag Brown Leather
Steve Madden
Sag in Brown Leather

Yachting Day Boat Shoes
Jeffrey Campbell
Yachting Day Boat Shoes

Shearling Shoes

Woman wearing leather jacket, black pants, and platform shearling Ugg slippers while sitting on a couch.

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Comfort is key, and while some people might find shearling and fuzzy shoes incredibly impractical, style insiders are leaning into the plush, comforting aesthetic this year by adopting sherpa and shearling shoes. While tried and true classics like Ugg slippers still remain supreme, brands like Toteme and Ferragamo are stepping into the furry-shoe craze with their own takes.

UGG, Women's Disquette
UGG
Disquette

Shearling-Lined Velvet Ballet Flats
Toteme
Shearling-Lined Velvet Ballet Flats

Hereu, Brown Tilla Shearling Loafers
Hereu
Brown Tilla Shearling Loafers

London Shearling Suede Leather
Birkenstock
London Shearling Suede Leather

Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitiated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸