6 Controversial Shoe Trends Fashion People Are Buying This Year

This year, the fashion world's shoe game is anything but tame. If you've been hoping for a quiet moment with some sleek ballet flats or trusty Adidas Sambas, 2025 just might have you longing for the good old days. Instead, the streets are brimming with controversial shoe trends that are equal parts eye-catching and honestly head-scratching.

From shoes that aspire to be farm-animal couture to those that could easily identify a 2016 time traveler, these six controversial shoe trends are stirring up strong opinions. Love them or loathe them, there's no denying they've got folks talking—including fashion people, who are snatching them all up this year. Whether you're all in for the bold, bizarre looks of Tabi slippers or still reeling from the return of sock shoes (who knew that was a thing?), one thing is clear: The shoes of 2025 are here to make a statement.

Sock Shoes

I never thought I'd see the day when sock shoes were back in style, but alas, here we are. I've had a love-hate relationship with the style since buying Balenciaga's Speed Knit nearly a decade ago, but after seeing the soft leather and silk styles on influencers and runway models during Carven's F/W 24 show, I can't deny I'm curious about the style and willing to give it another go this year.

Zara Home Leather Ankle Boots $129 SHOP NOW

Toteme Black Sock Boots $1120 $996 SHOP NOW

Mango Flat Leather Ankle Boots $130 SHOP NOW

The Row Leather Sock Boots $1290 SHOP NOW

Tabi Shoes

Love them or hate them, Tabis are here to stay. Originating in Japan, the style has mostly been associated with high-fashion label Maison Margiela, whose split-toe styles come in various silhouettes like ballet flats, boots, and Mary Janes. If the internet's divided response to the viral New York Tabi swiper is any indication, this style will still be divisive in 2025.

Maison Margiela Black Tabi Ballerina Flats $890 SHOP NOW

Nike Air Rift Breathe in White Pure Platinum $89 SHOP NOW

Maison Margiela Black Tabi Mary-Janes Ballerina Flats $870 SHOP NOW

Raboesy Tabi Ballet Flats $64 SHOP NOW

Leopard Shoes

Leopard print was one of the most popular patterns in 2024, and although you'd expect a shoe version to be universally loved, leopard-print shoes have stirred up controversy. While critics say patterned shoes can be a bit harder to style, fashion people are leaning into the eye-catching pattern and pairing it with simple trousers and straight-leg denim, emphasizing that the wrong-shoe theory is 100% accurate.

Mango Leopard-Print Heeled Shoes $60 SHOP NOW

Reformation Remy Knee Boot $498 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Runway Ballet $348 SHOP NOW

Prada Printed Leather Slides $1250 SHOP NOW

Chunky Shoes

Although chunky loafers and boots might initially scream 2016 to you, this once outdated style is slowly making its way back. While fashion is catching on to the ultra-sleek sock-shoe trend, other fashion-inclined folks are leaning in the complete opposite direction, pulling out their old creepers and platform boots during the winter.

Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo 2.0 $175 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Jones Boot $130 SHOP NOW

Zara Patent Finish Tasseled Loafers $70 SHOP NOW

The Row Zip-Front Ankle Boots $1490 SHOP NOW

Boat Shoes

Perhaps it's just my trauma from wearing boat shoes for more than a decade while attending elementary, middle, and high school, but boat shoes were not on my agenda for easily wearable shoe trends. Sure, Miu Miu debuted the style early last year, but it wasn't until recently that the effortlessly cool style has been catching on among the fashion crowd. Truth be told, I'm into it!

Miu Miu Unlined Bleached Leather Loafers $975 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Yachting Day Boat Shoes $148 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Sag in Brown Leather $100 SHOP NOW

Shearling Shoes

Comfort is key, and while some people might find shearling and fuzzy shoes incredibly impractical, style insiders are leaning into the plush, comforting aesthetic this year by adopting sherpa and shearling shoes. While tried and true classics like Ugg slippers still remain supreme, brands like Toteme and Ferragamo are stepping into the furry-shoe craze with their own takes.

Toteme Shearling-Lined Velvet Ballet Flats $660 SHOP NOW

Hereu Brown Tilla Shearling Loafers $470 $423 SHOP NOW