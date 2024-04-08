Every Chic Person I Know Is Shopping for This Elegant Shoe Trend Right Now

A collage featuring a mix of runway and Instagram imagery of the court shoe trend.
(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja; @nlmarilyn; The Row; Carven; @jastookes)
By Eliza Huber
Five years ago, had you brought me a pair of shoes that would, today, fit into the court-shoe footwear trend, I probably would have rolled my eyes before referencing the never-ending supply of taupe-colored Naturalizers at my local Housing Works. If I hadn't seen the swan-like versions popping up in 2024, maybe I'd be reacting the same way right now. But I have—thanks to brands like The Row, Loro Piana, and Toteme—which is exactly why my perspective on the pragmatic, almond- and pointed-toe pumps and flats that fall under the court-shoe category has shifted so significantly.

Suddenly, court shoes are all I want to wear on my feet (no matter how often my mom tries to tell me that they look like shoes Ms. Geist would wear before her Clueless makeover). And I'm not the only one. All across fashion, the industry's best dressed personalities are ditching their classic ballet flats, platforms, and super-high heels for the chic-yet-practical appeal of the court shoe, a comfortable and refined silhouette with an approachable heel, minimalist design, and versatile look that allows them to work with all of today's top ready-to-wear trends, from column skirts and shift dresses to vintage denim and nipped-in blazers.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about court shoes ahead of spring, when I foresee an especially major spike in popularity for the already-buzzy trend.

The Row F/W 23 look featuring an embroidered shift dress with black gloves and black court shoes.

(Image credit: The Row)

The court-shoe trend began with The Row's F/W 23 collection, which debuted last year in February and showcased the brand's now-viral Almond Pump for the first time. Fit with an angled 50-millimeter heel, a rounded almond toe shape, and a curved vamp, the minimalist style quickly found success within The Row's loyal customer base, with both the onyx and soft gray colorways selling at a rapid rate.

Shop The Row's Almond Pump:

Leather Almond Toe Pumps
The Row
Leather Almond Toe Pumps

Glossed-Leather Pumps
THE ROW
Glossed-Leather Pumps

Two pairs of The Row almond-toe pumps.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

In the year since The Row's Almond Pump first debuted, several highly influential celebs have embraced the court shoe, including Elsa Hosk, Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz, and Alexa Chung, as well as content creators such as Neelam Ahooja, Débora Rosa, and Anouk Yve. As a result, similar styles by The Row and other brands have taken off, building out the court-shoe trend and turning it into a fashion-wide phenomenon.

Shop more court shoes:

Luisa 65mm Leather Block-Heel Pumps
The Row
Luisa 65mm Leather Block-Heel Pumps

Claudette Pointed Toe Ballet Flat
The Row
Claudette Pointed Toe Ballet Flat

Luisa Pump
The Row
Luisa Pump

@nlmarilyn wearing a brown blazer, stirrup leggings, and black court shoes.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Back in the day, this style of shoe had a tendency to look stuffy or boring, but this look on London-based content creator Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks proves that the modernized version doesn't. Here, she styled a slingback version with stirrup leggings, an oversize brown blazer, and The Row's lauded Margaux bag.

Shop:

Massimo Dutti tan slingback almond-toe pumps.
massimo dutti
Round-Toe Slingback Heeled Shoes

Rebecca Slingbacks
Loro Piana
Rebecca Slingbacks

Leather Round Toe Slingback Shoes
Massimo Dutti
Leather Round Toe Slingback Shoes

A pair of tortoiseshell Rebecca court shoes from Loro Piana.

(Image credit: @jastookes)

Loro Piana's now almost entirely sold out Rebecca flats are another extremely popular option for anyone wanting to check off the court-shoe trend in a luxury fashion. Though this tortoiseshell version from the F/W 24 collection won't be stocked for a little while longer, there are still a few leather versions available on the World Wide Web (and yes, I listed them below).

Shop:

Rebecca Leather Ballerina Flats - Loro Piana - Women | Luisaviaroma
Loro Piana
Rebecca Leather Ballerina Flats

Trustee Heel
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Heel

Mini Heeled Black Leather Flats
ZARA
Mini Heeled Black Leather Flats

Carven model at the F/W24 show wearing a white blouse, black skirt, and black almond-toe pumps.

(Image credit: Carven)

Almond-toe styles aren't the only shoes that fit into this trend. Carven's F/W 24 footwear offering proved that pointy alternatives give off the same vibe, whether they're flat like the ones that can currently be purchased from Toteme, The Row, H&M, and more, or have a higher (but still practical) heel, like the below pair from COS.

Shop:

Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps
COS
Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps

Pointed Flats
H&M
Pointed Flats

Pistil Pointed Toe Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Pistil Pointed Toe Flat

@neelam.ahooja wearing a white shirt, Levi's jeans, and The Row almond-toe court shoes.

(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja)

Though the court-shoe look has long been associated with work settings, The Row collector Neelam Gill proves with this look that modernized alternatives aren't limited to the hours between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Throw on a pair with great vintage Levi's and a billowy button-down shirt this spring and watch how good they look.

Shop:

High Glove White
Martiniano
High Glove White

Delia Nappa Leather Heels
AEYDE
Delia Nappa Leather Heels

50mm Pumps
CO
50mm Pumps

Jasmine Tookes's feet up in a car wearing Loro Piana court shoes.

(Image credit: @jastookes)

If Jasmine Tookes wears something, you know it's good. Sure, hers might be pricey, but her taste is impeccable and always trustworthy. So when she donned these white Loro Piana flats during fashion month, everyone I know got busy starting a piggy bank to buy their own pair.

Shop:

+ Net Sustain the Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats
TOTEME
Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats

Pointed Toe Leather Shoes - Women
mango
Pointed Toe Leather Shoes

Rothy's tan point-toe flats
Rothy's
The Point II

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

