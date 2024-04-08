Every Chic Person I Know Is Shopping for This Elegant Shoe Trend Right Now

Five years ago, had you brought me a pair of shoes that would, today, fit into the court-shoe footwear trend, I probably would have rolled my eyes before referencing the never-ending supply of taupe-colored Naturalizers at my local Housing Works. If I hadn't seen the swan-like versions popping up in 2024, maybe I'd be reacting the same way right now. But I have—thanks to brands like The Row, Loro Piana, and Toteme—which is exactly why my perspective on the pragmatic, almond- and pointed-toe pumps and flats that fall under the court-shoe category has shifted so significantly.

Suddenly, court shoes are all I want to wear on my feet (no matter how often my mom tries to tell me that they look like shoes Ms. Geist would wear before her Clueless makeover). And I'm not the only one. All across fashion, the industry's best dressed personalities are ditching their classic ballet flats, platforms, and super-high heels for the chic-yet-practical appeal of the court shoe, a comfortable and refined silhouette with an approachable heel, minimalist design, and versatile look that allows them to work with all of today's top ready-to-wear trends, from column skirts and shift dresses to vintage denim and nipped-in blazers.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about court shoes ahead of spring, when I foresee an especially major spike in popularity for the already-buzzy trend.

The court-shoe trend began with The Row's F/W 23 collection, which debuted last year in February and showcased the brand's now-viral Almond Pump for the first time. Fit with an angled 50-millimeter heel, a rounded almond toe shape, and a curved vamp, the minimalist style quickly found success within The Row's loyal customer base, with both the onyx and soft gray colorways selling at a rapid rate.

Shop The Row's Almond Pump:

The Row Leather Almond Toe Pumps $920 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Glossed-Leather Pumps $990 SHOP NOW

In the year since The Row's Almond Pump first debuted, several highly influential celebs have embraced the court shoe, including Elsa Hosk, Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz, and Alexa Chung, as well as content creators such as Neelam Ahooja, Débora Rosa, and Anouk Yve. As a result, similar styles by The Row and other brands have taken off, building out the court-shoe trend and turning it into a fashion-wide phenomenon.

Shop more court shoes:

The Row Luisa 65mm Leather Block-Heel Pumps $1190 SHOP NOW

The Row Claudette Pointed Toe Ballet Flat $1090 SHOP NOW

The Row Luisa Pump $1150 SHOP NOW

Back in the day, this style of shoe had a tendency to look stuffy or boring, but this look on London-based content creator Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks proves that the modernized version doesn't. Here, she styled a slingback version with stirrup leggings, an oversize brown blazer, and The Row's lauded Margaux bag.

Shop:

massimo dutti Round-Toe Slingback Heeled Shoes $149 SHOP NOW

Loro Piana Rebecca Slingbacks $985 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Leather Round Toe Slingback Shoes $169 SHOP NOW

Loro Piana's now almost entirely sold out Rebecca flats are another extremely popular option for anyone wanting to check off the court-shoe trend in a luxury fashion. Though this tortoiseshell version from the F/W 24 collection won't be stocked for a little while longer, there are still a few leather versions available on the World Wide Web (and yes, I listed them below).

Shop:

Loro Piana Rebecca Leather Ballerina Flats $920 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Trustee Heel $150 SHOP NOW

ZARA Mini Heeled Black Leather Flats $60 SHOP NOW

Almond-toe styles aren't the only shoes that fit into this trend. Carven's F/W 24 footwear offering proved that pointy alternatives give off the same vibe, whether they're flat like the ones that can currently be purchased from Toteme, The Row, H&M, and more, or have a higher (but still practical) heel, like the below pair from COS.

Shop:

COS Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps $190 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Pistil Pointed Toe Flat $150 SHOP NOW

Though the court-shoe look has long been associated with work settings, The Row collector Neelam Gill proves with this look that modernized alternatives aren't limited to the hours between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Throw on a pair with great vintage Levi's and a billowy button-down shirt this spring and watch how good they look.

Shop:

Martiniano High Glove White $536 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Delia Nappa Leather Heels $345 SHOP NOW

CO 50mm Pumps $595 SHOP NOW

If Jasmine Tookes wears something, you know it's good. Sure, hers might be pricey, but her taste is impeccable and always trustworthy. So when she donned these white Loro Piana flats during fashion month, everyone I know got busy starting a piggy bank to buy their own pair.

Shop:

TOTEME Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats $620 SHOP NOW

mango Pointed Toe Leather Shoes $140 SHOP NOW