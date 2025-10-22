5 Quintessentially L.A.-Girl Outfit Combos Justine Lupe Wears in Nobody Wants This Season 2

Don't bother texting me this weekend. You won't catch me at a single Halloween party, because I'll be home watching the second season of Nobody Wants This on Netflix. Much has been said about the cute love story between Noah and Joanne, but this article is dedicated to my girl, Morgan. Played by Justine Lupe, our newest Who What Wear cover star, Morgan has the ultimate cool-girl West Coast wardrobe that strikes the perfect balance between chic and chill.
While Lupe couldn't reveal too much about the second season's plot during our podcast interview, we do know what Morgan's outfits will look like thanks to Netflix's early look photos. In the pictures, we see a range of quintessentially L.A. outfits, including the sweatshirt-and-denim-shorts combo that's ever so popular here thanks to our confusing fall climate where it's cold in the morning and hot during the day. Scroll down to see some of my favorite Morgan outfits from Nobody Wants This.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.