The Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks That Have Our Jaws on the Floor
And just like that, award season is back! Tonight, Hollywood's darlings roll out the red carpet to kick off the 2025 award shows. First up? The 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton that will honor the industry's best and brightest actors, directors, costume designers, and more. As if the first award show of the year wasn't reason enough to get everyone buzzing, the looks gracing the red carpet are already proving to have so much excitement in store.
Let's start with the attendees. A-listers such as Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Zendaya are among those nominated for their roles in Wicked, Emilia Pérez, and Challengers, respectively. We may be fresh off of the holidays, but A-listers and their stylists have been booked and busy crafting custom Balenciaga ensembles and reaching into the Givenchy Haute Couture archives to craft some truly jaw-dropping looks for the evening. Of course, only time will tell which stars will win big, but one thing is already clear: This red carpet is nothing short of dazzling. Ahead, see all the best-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Golden Globes.
WHO: Zendaya
WEAR: Louis Vuitton dress; Bvglari jewelry
WHO: Ariana Grande
WEAR: Givenchy 1996 Haute Couture dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Swarovski jewelry
STYLED BY: Mimi Cuttrell
WHO: Nicole Kidman
WEAR: custom Balenciaga dress and shoes; Boucheron jewelry
STYLED BY: Jason Bolden
WHO: Demi Moore
WEAR: custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress; Cartier jewelry
STYLED BY: Brad Goreski
WHO: Zoe Saldaña
WEAR: Saint Laurent look, shoes, and bag
STYLED BY: Petra Flannery
WHO: Margaret Qualley
WEAR: Chanel
WHO: Naomi Watts
WEAR: Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture
STYLED BY: Jeannann Williams
WHO: Mikey Madison
WEAR: Custom Bottega Veneta dress; Manolo Blahnik shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
STYLED BY: Jamie Mizrahi
WHO: Alexandra Daddario
WEAR: Jimmy Choo shoes
WHO: Elle Fanning
WEAR: Balmain dress; Cartier jewelry
STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen
WHO: Dakota Fanning
WHO: Anya Taylor-Joy
WEAR: Archival Dior dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
WHO: Kerry Washington
WEAR: Balenciaga dress and shoes; Messika jewelry
STYLED BY: Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn
WHO: Emma Stone
WHO: Cynthia Erivo
WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton
STYLED BY: Jason Bolden
WHO: Keri Russell
WEAR: Stephane Rolland dress; Aquazzura shoes; Lagos jewelry
STYLED BY: Frank Fleming
WHO: Zoë Kravitz
WEAR: custom Saint Laurent dress; Jessica McCormack jewelry
STYLED BY: Andrew Mukamal
WHO: Cate Blanchett
WEAR: Louis Vuitton dress; Gianvito Rossi shoes
WHO: Cara Delevingne
WEAR: Custom Gucci dress
STYLED BY: Jason Bolden
WHO: Viola Davis
WEAR: Gucci dress; Swarovski jewelry
STYLED BY: Elizabeth Stewart
WHO: Leighton Meester
WHO: Angelia Jolie
WEAR: Messika jewelry
WHO: Kristen Bell
WHO: Miley Cyrus
WEAR: Celine dress; De Beers jewelry
WHO: Pamela Anderson
WEAR: Jimmy Choo shoes; Custom Pandora jewelry
WHO: Amy Adams
WHO: Kate Hudson
WEAR: Bvlgari jewelry
WHO: Eiza González
WEAR: Gucci dress; Jimmy Choo shoes
WHO: Anna Sawai
WEAR: Dior dress; Cartier jewelry
STYLED BY: Karla Welch
WHO: Monica Barbaro
WEAR: Dior dress; Bulgari jewelry
STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams
WHO: Nava Mau
WHO: Mindy Kaling
WEAR: Ashi Studio S/S 24 Couture gown
WHO: Ashley Graham
WEAR: Bach Mai dress; Gianvito Rossi shoes; Jared Jewelers jewelry
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
