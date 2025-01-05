The Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks That Have Our Jaws on the Floor

celebrities arrive on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
News

And just like that, award season is back! Tonight, Hollywood's darlings roll out the red carpet to kick off the 2025 award shows. First up? The 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton that will honor the industry's best and brightest actors, directors, costume designers, and more. As if the first award show of the year wasn't reason enough to get everyone buzzing, the looks gracing the red carpet are already proving to have so much excitement in store.

Let's start with the attendees. A-listers such as Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Zendaya are among those nominated for their roles in Wicked, Emilia Pérez, and Challengers, respectively. We may be fresh off of the holidays, but A-listers and their stylists have been booked and busy crafting custom Balenciaga ensembles and reaching into the Givenchy Haute Couture archives to craft some truly jaw-dropping looks for the evening. Of course, only time will tell which stars will win big, but one thing is already clear: This red carpet is nothing short of dazzling. Ahead, see all the best-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Zendaya arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Zendaya

WEAR: Louis Vuitton dress; Bvglari jewelry

Ariana Grande arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ariana Grande

WEAR: Givenchy 1996 Haute Couture dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Swarovski jewelry

STYLED BY: Mimi Cuttrell

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Nicole Kidman

WEAR: custom Balenciaga dress and shoes; Boucheron jewelry

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

Demi Moore arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Demi Moore

WEAR: custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress; Cartier jewelry

STYLED BY: Brad Goreski

Zoe Saldana arrives at the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Zoe Saldaña

WEAR: Saint Laurent look, shoes, and bag

STYLED BY: Petra Flannery

Margaret Qualley arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Margaret Qualley

WEAR: Chanel

Naomi Watts arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Naomi Watts

WEAR: Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture

STYLED BY: Jeannann Williams

Mikey Madison arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Mikey Madison

WEAR: Custom Bottega Veneta dress; Manolo Blahnik shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

STYLED BY: Jamie Mizrahi

Alexandra Daddario arrives at the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Alexandra Daddario

WEAR: Jimmy Choo shoes

Elle Fanning arrives at the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Elle Fanning

WEAR: Balmain dress; Cartier jewelry

STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen

Dakota Fanning arrives at the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Dakota Fanning

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Anya Taylor-Joy

WEAR: Archival Dior dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Kerry Washington arrives at the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kerry Washington

WEAR: Balenciaga dress and shoes; Messika jewelry

STYLED BY: Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

Emma Stone arrives at the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Emma Stone

Cynthia Erivo arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Cynthia Erivo

WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

Keri Russell arrives at the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Keri Russell

WEAR: Stephane Rolland dress; Aquazzura shoes; Lagos jewelry

STYLED BY: Frank Fleming

Zoë Kravitz arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Zoë Kravitz

WEAR: custom Saint Laurent dress; Jessica McCormack jewelry

STYLED BY: Andrew Mukamal

Cate Blanchett arrives at the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

WHO: Cate Blanchett

WEAR: Louis Vuitton dress; Gianvito Rossi shoes

Cara Delevigne arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Cara Delevingne

WEAR: Custom Gucci dress

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

Viola Davis arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Viola Davis

WEAR: Gucci dress; Swarovski jewelry

STYLED BY: Elizabeth Stewart

Leighton Meester arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Leighton Meester

Angelina Jolie arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Angelia Jolie

WEAR: Messika jewelry

Kristen Bell arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kristen Bell

Miley Cyrus arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Miley Cyrus

WEAR: Celine dress; De Beers jewelry

Pamela Anderson arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Pamela Anderson

WEAR: Jimmy Choo shoes; Custom Pandora jewelry

Amy Adams arrives at the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Amy Adams

Kate Hudson arrives at the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kate Hudson

WEAR: Bvlgari jewelry

Eiza Gonzalez arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Eiza González

WEAR: Gucci dress; Jimmy Choo shoes

Anna Sawai arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Anna Sawai

WEAR: Dior dress; Cartier jewelry

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

Monica Barbaro attends the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

WHO: Monica Barbaro

WEAR: Dior dress; Bulgari jewelry

STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams

Nava Mau arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Nava Mau

Mindy Kaling arrives at the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images)

WHO: Mindy Kaling

WEAR: Ashi Studio S/S 24 Couture gown

Ashley Graham arrives on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images)

WHO: Ashley Graham

WEAR: Bach Mai dress; Gianvito Rossi shoes; Jared Jewelers jewelry

