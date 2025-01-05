The Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks That Have Our Jaws on the Floor

And just like that, award season is back! Tonight, Hollywood's darlings roll out the red carpet to kick off the 2025 award shows. First up? The 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton that will honor the industry's best and brightest actors, directors, costume designers, and more. As if the first award show of the year wasn't reason enough to get everyone buzzing, the looks gracing the red carpet are already proving to have so much excitement in store.

Let's start with the attendees. A-listers such as Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Zendaya are among those nominated for their roles in Wicked, Emilia Pérez, and Challengers, respectively. We may be fresh off of the holidays, but A-listers and their stylists have been booked and busy crafting custom Balenciaga ensembles and reaching into the Givenchy Haute Couture archives to craft some truly jaw-dropping looks for the evening. Of course, only time will tell which stars will win big, but one thing is already clear: This red carpet is nothing short of dazzling. Ahead, see all the best-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Golden Globes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Zendaya

WEAR: Louis Vuitton dress; Bvglari jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ariana Grande

WEAR: Givenchy 1996 Haute Couture dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Swarovski jewelry

STYLED BY: Mimi Cuttrell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Nicole Kidman

WEAR: custom Balenciaga dress and shoes; Boucheron jewelry

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Demi Moore

WEAR: custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress; Cartier jewelry

STYLED BY: Brad Goreski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Zoe Saldaña

WEAR: Saint Laurent look, shoes, and bag

STYLED BY: Petra Flannery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Margaret Qualley

WEAR: Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Naomi Watts

WEAR: Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture

STYLED BY: Jeannann Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Mikey Madison

WEAR: Custom Bottega Veneta dress; Manolo Blahnik shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

STYLED BY: Jamie Mizrahi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Alexandra Daddario

WEAR: Jimmy Choo shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Elle Fanning

WEAR: Balmain dress; Cartier jewelry

STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Dakota Fanning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Anya Taylor-Joy

WEAR: Archival Dior dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kerry Washington

WEAR: Balenciaga dress and shoes; Messika jewelry

STYLED BY: Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Emma Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Cynthia Erivo

WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Keri Russell

WEAR: Stephane Rolland dress; Aquazzura shoes; Lagos jewelry

STYLED BY: Frank Fleming

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Zoë Kravitz

WEAR: custom Saint Laurent dress; Jessica McCormack jewelry

STYLED BY: Andrew Mukamal

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

WHO: Cate Blanchett

WEAR: Louis Vuitton dress; Gianvito Rossi shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Cara Delevingne

WEAR: Custom Gucci dress

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Viola Davis

WEAR: Gucci dress; Swarovski jewelry

STYLED BY: Elizabeth Stewart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Leighton Meester

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Angelia Jolie

WEAR: Messika jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kristen Bell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Miley Cyrus

WEAR: Celine dress; De Beers jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Pamela Anderson

WEAR: Jimmy Choo shoes; Custom Pandora jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Amy Adams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kate Hudson

WEAR: Bvlgari jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Eiza González

WEAR: Gucci dress; Jimmy Choo shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Anna Sawai

WEAR: Dior dress; Cartier jewelry

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

WHO: Monica Barbaro

WEAR: Dior dress; Bulgari jewelry

STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Nava Mau

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images)

WHO: Mindy Kaling

WEAR: Ashi Studio S/S 24 Couture gown

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images)

WHO: Ashley Graham

WEAR: Bach Mai dress; Gianvito Rossi shoes; Jared Jewelers jewelry