Jeans might not be the first thing that comes to mind when building a summer wardrobe, but they’re one of the season’s most underrated staples. While floaty dresses and linen trousers tend to dominate the conversation, good-quality denim is surprisingly breathable, and the sheer variety of cuts, rises, washes, and hem lengths available today makes jeans far more versatile than many give them credit for. From relaxed wide-leg pairs to vintage-inspired straight fits and low-slung baggy styles, there’s a silhouette to suit every aesthetic and every summer plan.
The challenge is knowing what to wear with them. With so many trending tops in circulation right now, figuring out which combinations work best together can become overwhelming. Whether it's a romantic sheer blouse or a minimalist basic, there's skill in balancing proportions and textures in order to create the perfect outfit formula.
Below, I've curated an edit of the best jeans and tops combinations for the season ahead, with everything you need to create a summer wardrobe that's chic and effortless. Read on to find out more.
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THE 5 JEANS AND TOP COMBOS TO KNOW FOR SUMMER
1. Low-Rise Jeans + Boho Blouse
Style Notes: Bohemianblouses are back for summer 2026, but this time around they feel more polished than festival-inspired. Styling boho staples like floaty sheer fabrics, delicate embroidery, and lace-trimmed details with relaxed low-rise jeans balances the softness in a subtle nod to the 90s grunge era. Lean into the undone feel with fluid silhouettes and puddle hems, then keep accessories minimal with simple leather sandals and layered jewellery.
Shop the Look:
Free People
Fearless Long Sleeve Top
A wardrober staple for any bohemian.
H&M
Flared Low Waist Jeans
For a 90s vibe.
ZARA
Flat Strap Sandals
Go chunky for a vintage feel.
Serge DeNimes
Cross Necklace
Stack with thinner chains for a layered look.
2. Cream Jeans + Crochet Top
Style Notes: Cream jeans always come into their own during summer, offering a softer alternative to classic blue denim. They also pair well with the growing appetite for artisanal textures and handcrafted details that we see this time of year. Whether styled with delicate open-knit crochet tanks or striped crochet polos, the combination feels relaxed yet polished. The neutral palette keeps the look feeling expensive, while allowing for other textures such as raffia, straw, and leather to be added into the mix via accessories.
Shop the Look:
Sezane
Joas Top
This will see you through many summers to come.
COS
Cropped Denim Wide-Leg Trousers
The perfect wash for summer.
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Tasseled Leather-Trimmed and Raffia Slingback Ballet Flats
If there was a picture next to 'chic' in the dictionary...
MANGO
Thin Suede Leather Belt
A work-hard accessory.
Toteme
T-Lock Grained-Leather Shoulder Bag
A fashion editor favourite.
3. Cropped Jeans + Halterneck Top
Style Notes: A white halterneck tank is quickly becoming one of summer's most important basics. It has the ability to make a simple pair of jeans feel elegant and slightly retro, especially cropped styles. The cropped hemline works particularly well with slim straight-leg and kick-flare jeans, allowing strappy sandals, mesh flats, or sleek mules to take the look in a smarter direction. Keep the styling pared-back but feel free to play around with colour like @lucywilliams02, as coloured denim is a huge trend this season.