Suddenly, Chic Dressers Are Wearing These 7 Jewellery Trends To Make Their Summer Outfits Feel New
Add these summer jewellery trends to your accessory collection for the perfect accompaniment to your outfits. From shell necklaces to Y2K charms to bangle stacks, these are the pieces fashion people are reaching for.
In my humble opinion, summer jewellery trends are superior. The flash of a metallic bangle or choker in the sunlight, the tinkle of charms against a glass of your favourite icy summer sip, earrings that dance and sway in an evening breeze—they're all details that make summer dressing feel more magical.
Chic jewellery has the potential to (very) quickly and effortlessly upgrade an outfit, and this is no doubt useful during a season when there are fewer clothing layers to work with. Yes, shorts, dresses, vests, sandals and summer bags all bring their own energy to a look, but it's not quite the same as autumn and winter when you have outerwear and never-ending layers for experimentation. That's where these summer jewellery trends of 2026 come in.
Jewellery is an excellent finishing touch for your outfit, yet it can also influence the look overall, too. That's undoubtedly true for this year's mix of summer trends, a few of which have slipped over from spring's jewellery trends. Each brings a lot to the metaphorical table, whether you're looking to dress up your everyday uniform or have a list of travel plans. Noughties charms are back, which can make a basic vest or tee feel more Y2K. Fish earrings can offer a nautical, ocean-inspired element to your holiday outfits. A sleek pendant choker has serious power too, taking a little black dress or wedding guest outfit from pretty to high fashion.
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Whilst jewellery can be an afterthought, these trending pieces prove that they're just as important to an outfit as any other accessory. Scroll on for seven trends you'll want to try yourself this season.
7 Summer Jewellery Trends to Wear in 2026
1. Beaded Necklaces
Style Notes: Nothing quite exudes summer like a bold beaded necklace. They add so much texture and shape to the neckline of your outfits. I've seen this rendered in one of two ways on the most fashionable people I know. It's most often perfectly spherical orbs in a shorter length or choker style, as Oslo-based stylist and content creator Ingrid Edvinsen is wearing. Or it's a sleek little line-up of colourful beads that don't look far off from candy necklaces. Both are superb choices for summer.
Shop the Trend:
JENNIFER BEHR
Louisa Gold-Plated Jade Necklace
This will work with so many summer tops and blouses.
ANNI LU
Ball Necklace
Sage green is such a vibrant option that aligns well with summer and all it brings.
Mejuri
Carmen Beaded Necklace
A smaller bead size and a trending colour that'll remind you of Euro summers.
2. Fish Motif Jewellery
Style Notes: There are netted skirts and nautical stripes, but one of my favourite ways to show my obsession with the sea is through fish-inspired jewellery (my sister even bought me fish earrings). You aren't short for ideas either. From dangling fish pendants to aquatic earrings to rings paying homage to tiny finned creatures, there are ample fish accessories to wear during the summer that infuse outfits with playfulness whilst still remaining chic.
Shop the Trend:
Astrid & Miyu
Fish Clip Charm in Silver
The perfect charm for adding to a chain of your choice, whether that's a beaded necklace or a silver bracelet.
ANNI LU
18ct Gold-Plated Hippie Fish Pendant Drop Earrings
The perfect dangly earring pair for wearing this trend.
Daisy London Jewellery
Polly Tidal Fish Cord Necklace Silver Plate
I've spotted this necklace on so many people I follow. It's so precious!
3. Pendant Necklaces
Style Notes: Pendants are abundant for summer 2026, and there is well and truly a style for everyone. Whether you prefer the simplicity of a tassel pendant or rounded stone or something bolder, like a silver swirl or colourful beaded style, there's a necklace to fit every outfit. They're also such an easy accessory to throw on, making a linen set or sun dress feel infinitely more fashion-forward.
Shop the Trend:
LEMAIRE
Castanet Miror
This pendant actually opens up into a small mirror. Cute!
Reformation
Dolores Tassel Necklace
Tassels have also been a go-to choice for pendant necklaces—both longer ones and for chokers.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Cord Necklace With Irregular Pendant
With its sculptural design, this necklace feels like art.
4. Stacked Bangles
Style Notes: Summers are for layering and stacking jewellery. One of the chicest looks to try is a stack of bangles. With silver becoming ever more prominent as a favourite metallic detail, combining several bracelets in this cool tone contrasts nicely to the warmth of the season. It's also ideal for elevating a basic T-shirt or vest.
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& Other Stories
Wavy Cuff Bracelet
I have this one and wear it everywhere in the summertime, from weddings to dinners on holiday.
Sézane
Amanda Bracelet
The resin material of this bracelet set feels right for summer, as do these pretty but earthy tones.
SHASHI
Silver-Tone Riva Bangle Bracelet Set
Another chic duo, lovely for stacking together or with other bracelets.