In 2026, People With Cool Taste Are Wearing Jeans in These 5 Colors—Not Blue

I'll be the first person to admit that I've always been resistant to the idea of colorful jeans—I'd even go so far as to say I thought they were corny. I think it's because my high school had a strict no-denim dress code, which I frequently wore colorful jeans to get around, and because I made some of my more regrettable wardrobe decisions during that time, I've since held a blanket negative association with any jeans that weren't black, blue, or cream.
So believe me that when I say colorful jeans are making a comeback and that I actually find so many of them to be chic as hell, I understand the irony. Well, it's true, denim is popping up in a number of non-classic washes, and I've noticed in real time how fashion people have been sidelining their blue jeans for one of these trendier colors. The brands leading the movement include both emerging labels like Still Here and Renggli and established ones like Levi's and Agolde, but truthfully, jeans in one of these five specific colors are flooding the market everywhere I look.
I know. I'm just as shocked as you are, but for spring 2026, it's all about colorful jeans. Discover the trending shades fashion people are wearing that aren't blue, and shop my favorite pairs.
Deep Mocha
This spring, not even something as classic as a pair of jeans is immune to the brown color trend. First, it was chocolate-brownshoes—flats, boots, and even sneakers all coated in the luxe hue—then brown handbags, and on and on. This is why when I first started to see some of my favorite fashion people in New York and London styling chocolate-brown jeans, I simply nodded my head and quietly whispered, "Well, yes," to myself.