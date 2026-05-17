If you want to see an example of what good style is in 2026, just look at some of Kendall Jenner's recent outfits. She wears only the strongest seasonal trends and always looks cool and elegant at once. Accordingly, the innately stylish It girl just wore the exact denim trend to help her achieve her signature cool yet elegant look, and it's one I've been talking about for weeks: white jeans. Just in time for summer, white jeans are very much a thing again—but not ones that are high-waisted or tight. The 2026 version of white jeans is the exact style Jenner just wore. They have a relaxed straight-leg fit and a low rise (but mid-rise would certainly do if you're anti-low-rise jeans).
With her trend-forward summer jeans, Jenner wore a black T-shirt, burgundy The Row ballet flats, and a burgundy Chanel Maxi Flapbag. A more perfect spring-to-summer denim outfit doesn't exist, and of course, Jenner, who always knows exactly what to wear, knows that.
Ready for some white jeans inspiration? Keep scrolling to see Jenner's cool, casual look and to shop a handful of similar white jeans to add to your summer wardrobe.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.