It's Officially Blouse Season—9 Zara, H&M and M&S Styles That Make Every Outfit Instantly Chicer

From pretty polka-dots to timeless broderie Anglaise, no one is making blouses quite like Zara, H&M and M&S this season. Scroll on to see my edit of the very best.

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It&#039;s Officially Blouse Season—9 Zara, H&amp;M and M&amp;S Styles That Make Every Outfit Instantly Chicer
(Image credit: Zara, H&M, M&S)
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The weather has finally started to warm up here in the UK, and this can only mean one thing: blouse season is officially here! Of course, you’ll still find me in my trusty tank tops and t-shirts a lot of the time, but on those days when I need something just a little bit more elevated to dress up my jeans, skirts and linen trousers, a blouse will be my go-to.

Elegant enough to make my outfits feel instantly more polished, but pared-back enough that they never feel too out of my minimalist comfort zone, I always turn to blouses as an easy yet stylish throw-on option on those days when I want to look put together with little effort required. And ahead of the new season, I decided to go on the hunt for some fresh styles to add to my capsule wardrobe.

My first port of call? Zara, H&M and M&S, of course. Perfectly balancing on-trend appeal with an equally classic aesthetic, I consistently come back to these three high-street heroes for expensive-looking pieces that will stand the test of time. And in true Zara, H&M and M&S fashion, each brand currently has a selection of blouses that can easily pass as designer finds, all without having to actually break the bank.

And luckily for you, I’ve rounded them up below. From pretty polka-dots to timeless broderie Anglaise, keep scrolling to see my edit of the best Zara, H&M and M&S blouses to shop this season.

Shop the 9 Chicest Zara, H&M and M&S Blouses for Spring 2026