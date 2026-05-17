Millennials and Gen Z Don’t Agree On Much, But They Both Back This “Dated” Fashion Trend

A few years ago, even the slightest whisper of the word “peplum” would’ve sparked such ire and condemnation that you would’ve believed the polarising hemline was the most maligned fashion trend to exist. Fast forward a bit, and peplum tops are jackets are being peppered back into the wardrobes of the most tasteful, courtesy of intriguing denim options from Agolde, sculptural styles from Alaia and dreamy iterations from Dior.
Though the trend will always have connotations with the everyday business casual aesthetic that reigned in 2010—especially given the fact they’ve been enshrined in history through pop culture monoliths from the decade like Lena Dunham’s Girls—the protruding shape has appeared to shed its harshest critics and naysayers. Now, peplum tops seem to have done the unthinkable and united both Gen Z and Millennial tastemakers in their unified appreciation for the silhouette.
Or, at least that was the case overnight in New York when both Taylor Swift and Millie Bobby Brown stepped out in the city, albeit for separate occasions, wearing the style. Though falling on either side of the sartorial spectrum—Swift is far more classic and preppy compared to the Stranger Things star’s penchant for ‘90s references and casual loungewear—who would’ve thought it would take something so controversial and dated to bring together two vastly different approaches to dressing?
Latest Videos From
For her part, the Life of a Showgirl singer remained true to her roster of favourites. The specific peplum top she wore came courtesy of Stella McCartney’s spring/summer 2026 collection and is made of a wafty cotton-poplin fabric. She styled it with a Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Petite, straight-leg trousers from The Row and her signature Cartier Santos watch.
Cerebral, classic and certainly more fitting for her The Tortured Poets Department era, the look was the latest in a slew of public outings she’s been making recently as she soft-launches her bridal wardrobe.
Elsewhere, across town, the Enola Holmes actress cut an equally architectural figure in a peplum-cropped trench coat from Stockholm-based brand Arakii. She paired her look with white lace-up pumps from Jimmy Choo and stovepipe jeans.
Interestingly, the 22-year-old also spent the previous evening reviving the ultra-cropped bolero jacket, pairing it with a corset top and peep-toe heels like it was 2002 again for an event with Netflix.
These sightings are proof that Millennials and Gen Z need not let the discourse divide them. Because if they can both agree that peplum tops are a winning fashion trend and find common ground in comfort shows like The Hills and The O.C., why let disagreement on punctuation use and correct sock length get between?
Shop the Peplum Fashion Trend:
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Cotton-Poplin Shirt
This is the exact piece worn by Taylor.
Reformation
Nolyn Top
Channel your inner Rivals character with this '80s-approved polka dot satin piece.
M&S
Linen Rich Waisted Top
With sleek pintucking, this style pairs perfectly with wafty skirts and wide-leg trousers.
AGOLDE
Rubik Denim Peplum Jacket
Make like Who What Wear UK cover star, Marisa Abela, and opt for this peplum denim jacket.
FAITHFULL
Olivia Broderie Anglaise Peplum Top
The broderie anglaise detailing makes this perfectly Parisian.
ZARA
Zw Collection Textured Peplum Blazer
The plaid print feels like something you would see on Dior's Cruise 2027 collection.
H&M
Ramie-Blend Peplum Top
The most refined take on this trend.
LIBEROWE
Lavinia Cotton-Poplin Peplum Blouse
Every London tastemaker knows Liberowe for their excellent tailoring and proportions.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.