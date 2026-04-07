I've Done the Research—These Are The Shoes Stylish Dressers Will Be Wearing With Jeans This Spring

Fashion people across the globe are wearing low heels and jeans right now. See the looks I've bookmarked below.

Chloe Gallacher's avatar
By
published
in Features
Jeans and low heels
(Image credit: @smythsisters, @_livmadeline, @juliesfi)
Jump to category:

Recently, I’ve noticed a shift happening in the fashion sphere when it comes to footwear. For the past few seasons, flats have dominated the shoe space in the form of ballerinas, loafers and sandals; however, as of late, I’ve noticed the slow, quiet resurgence of heels.

I’m not talking the sky-high thin stilettos of the ‘90s, it’s more the remit of the low heels this time around. Perhaps it's because comfort has become a priority in fashion over the last few years, or perhaps it's because they have a refined, quietly confident appeal to them that doesn't feel overdone, but gives that subtle elegant finish.

If there’s one combination that I predict we’ll be seeing everywhere this spring, it’s low heels worn with jeans. Whether it's a straight-leg, barrel-leg or wide-leg, the combination of the low heels and jeans strikes a balance of comfort meets sophistication, and undoubtedly gives a polished, effortless look without dictating the rest of your outfit. It elevates the denim and gives it a more nonchalant feel, as high heels can sometimes feel overly formal for everyday.

Scroll on to discover five jeans and low-heels outfits to wear for spring 2026.

Jeans and Low-Heel Shoe Outfits to Wear Now:

1. Blazer + Wide-Leg Jeans + Ankle Boots

Jeans and low heels

(Image credit: @lisonseb)

Style Notes: Blazer and jeans are a go-to of mine when I want to look elevated without compromising on comfort. Pairing it with a heeled ankle boot keeps that overall sophisticated look, without looking too formal, and is a look I’d wear to the office, lunch with friends or an evening out.

Shop the Look:

2. Bandeau Top + Straight-Leg Jeans + Mules

Jeans and low heels

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Personally, I’m thrilled that mules are making their comeback – they’re such a sleek option that are so versatile and can be worn with an array of different pieces, from jeans to dresses. They instantly elevate any look and Sylvie’s is one I want to recreate myself.

Shop the Look: