I've Done the Research—These Are The Shoes Stylish Dressers Will Be Wearing With Jeans This Spring

Recently, I’ve noticed a shift happening in the fashion sphere when it comes to footwear. For the past few seasons, flats have dominated the shoe space in the form of ballerinas, loafers and sandals; however, as of late, I’ve noticed the slow, quiet resurgence of heels.
I’m not talking the sky-high thin stilettos of the ‘90s, it’s more the remit of the low heels this time around. Perhaps it's because comfort has become a priority in fashion over the last few years, or perhaps it's because they have a refined, quietly confident appeal to them that doesn't feel overdone, but gives that subtle elegant finish.
If there’s one combination that I predict we’ll be seeing everywhere this spring, it’s low heels worn with jeans. Whether it's a straight-leg, barrel-leg or wide-leg, the combination of the low heels and jeans strikes a balance of comfort meets sophistication, and undoubtedly gives a polished, effortless look without dictating the rest of your outfit. It elevates the denim and gives it a more nonchalant feel, as high heels can sometimes feel overly formal for everyday.
Scroll on to discover five jeans and low-heels outfits to wear for spring 2026.
Jeans and Low-Heel Shoe Outfits to Wear Now:
1. Blazer + Wide-Leg Jeans + Ankle Boots
Style Notes: Blazer and jeans are a go-to of mine when I want to look elevated without compromising on comfort. Pairing it with a heeled ankle boot keeps that overall sophisticated look, without looking too formal, and is a look I’d wear to the office, lunch with friends or an evening out.
Shop the Look:
mytheresa
Bea Twill Blazer
The Frankie Shop and sleek tailoring go hand-in-hand.
COS
Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt
COS is my high-street go-to for basics.
MANGO
Danila High-Waisted Wide Leg Jeans
These look like a designer pair.
DÉHANCHE
Jeanne Leather Belt
Déhance is the belt brand on every fashion editors agenda right now.
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Thandy Leather Ankle Boots
My Loeffler Randall boots are the comfiest pair I own.
2. Bandeau Top + Straight-Leg Jeans + Mules
Style Notes: Personally, I’m thrilled that mules are making their comeback – they’re such a sleek option that are so versatile and can be worn with an array of different pieces, from jeans to dresses. They instantly elevate any look and Sylvie’s is one I want to recreate myself.